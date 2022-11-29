Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Drops Tearful Netflix Trailer as Prince William Tour Suffers
Prince William and Kate Middleton's U.S. tour was reeling from a race storm when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hinted at fresh Kate Middleton bombshells.
Meghan Markle Cries as Netflix Trailer Cuts to Kate Middleton
The trailer for Meghan and Harry's new Netflix show was released in the middle of Kate and William's three-day trip to the U.S.
Meghan Markle 'Vindicated' After William's Godmother Resigns Over 'Racism'
The late queen's lady-in-waiting resigned after outrage over her racially charged conversation with a Black woman attending a palace reception.
Royal Courtier Who Quit Over Palace Race Storm Defended by Society Author
Lady Susan Hussey, lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II for over 50 years, left the royal household on Wednesday over alleged racist comments.
Prince William's Godmother Quits Over 'Insulting' Racially Charged Remarks
Charity boss Ngozi Fulani said she was asked, "Where do your people come from?" having already said she was British during a Buckingham Palace reception.
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Prince William, Kate Middleton Booed at Celtics Game on Day of Race Storm
The royals' U.S. tour began with boos, a speech referencing "colonialism" and a racism scandal at Buckingham Palace.
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
'The Voice' Top 8—Eliminated Singer Says Show Was 'Emotionally Draining'
Two more contestants have been eliminated from "The Voice" ahead of the semi-finals, leaving just eight acts left.
Kanye West Deletes Nick Fuentes Tweets After Week of Controversy
Ye has seemingly deleted numerous tweets from the last week relating to his visit to Donald Trump, and his links to Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos.
Candace Owens' Comments on Kanye, Hitler Resurface After 'Infowars'
Following West's antisemitic comments on "Infowars," Twitter users have dredged up Owens' previous post in which she defended him from Hitler comparisons.
Jesse James Begs Pregnant Wife to 'Come Home,' Denies Cheating Allegations
In an Instagram post shared on Friday, James urged Bonnie Rotten to come back to him after she accused him of cheating.
Republican Jewish Group Tells Conservatives: 'Enough Is Enough' With Kanye
On Thursday, the rapper claimed that he made antisemitism "popular" and gave praise to Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones' InfoWars show.
'The Masked Singer' Winner Makes History as Harp's Identity Is Revealed
The winner of the eighth season of "The Masked Singer" was revealed during the two-hour grand finale on Wednesday evening.
Kate Middleton's Boston Wardrobe Showcases 'Ascent into Pantsuits'
The Princess of Wales debuted another new pantsuit on the second day of her U.S. visit to Boston with Prince William for the Earthshot Prize.
'Harry & Meghan' New Netflix Series 'Rightly Compared to the Kardashians'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated docuseries gives them an opportunity to tell their story in their own voices.
Wife Ripped for Pulling Husband From Meeting to Celebrate Sister's Birthday
Commenters were appalled to learn how one woman got her husband's attention while dining with numerous clients.
Fury as Bride Kicks Out Guest's Plus One From Her Wedding: 'Private Event'
"What was the actual harm of this person being there at that point?" one user asked.
Prince Harry's 'Biggest Glow Up in History' Praised by Fans in Old Clip
A video showing the prince's development over recent years has won over royal fans, going viral on TikTok.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1053M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0