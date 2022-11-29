ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet in Stitches as Cockapoo Reveals What He's Hiding Under His Paw

A dog named Gus has left the internet in stitches after a video of him hiding a spider under his paw went viral on social media. The video was shared by the dog's owner on Wednesday under the username Guscockapoo, and shows the cockapoo concealing something under his paw, as his owner asks the dog to reveal what he's hiding.
Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears

A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared

For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
Cockatoo Waiting for Dad to Dance with Him Is Too Much

Cockatoos are TOO much! Not only are these gorgeous birds capable of learning to speak around twenty or so words, they are also amazing dancers. This beautiful birdie who is owned by TikTok user @DjSkorpious is notorious for getting her groove on. Just check out Pearl the cockatoo here and...
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe

(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
Deer Brings Her Family to Meet Golden Retriever and We Can't Take It

There are few things more magical than a friendship between two unlikely animals. These kinds of friendships produce real life Disney moments that we can't help but watch in awe. One woman witnessed this between her dog and a wild animal recently and shared it with the internet. TikTok user...
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
