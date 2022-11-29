Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Takeoff's Family Expected To Fight Over His Money, Estate Because He Died Without A Will
Takeoff was said to have no will when he was killed in a gunshot on November 1, 2022. It has now been reported that his untimely and terrible death may start a family feud over his wealth. According to AceShowbiz, a family feud is already brewing about who will inherit...
Popculture
Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death
Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Graphic Footage Shows Heated Exchange and Person Of Interest in Moments Leading to Takeoff’s Death
New graphic footage shows the heated exchange that led to rapper Takeoff being fatally shot in Houston. Video also shows someone with a firearm that police have named as a person of interest. Eyewitness video taken at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday shows the moment Migos member Quavo in a...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse
Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Gruesome Videos Which Go Viral After Rapper's Death Highlight Heartbreaking Issue
Takeoff's death revealed the heartbreaking issue that society currently faces. The hip-hop industry was left shocked after news about Takeoff's unexpected death emerged. The rapper was the person Houston police referred to as the sole fatality during a shooting in downtown Houston. Two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Aside from feeling...
Lil Wayne Reveals The Only Opponent He Would Ever Face In A 'Verzuz' Battle
Weezy's choice may surprise you.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
thesource.com
Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume
Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
msn.com
Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support
Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned. This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of...
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Inside the superstar affair for the funeral of Migos rapper Takeoff
Atlanta CNN — State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos. The three-hour sendoff was a superstar affair, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos’ label, Quality Control Music.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Slam Chris Paul After Kanye West Caught Him With Kim Kardashian: "He Will Lose The Only Ring He's Got"
Chris Paul was slammed on Twitter after Kanye West alleged that the Phoenix Suns star had an affair with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Soon after West's tweet went viral, the memes and jokes were on the point guard. The rapper's tweet came on the same day after he was a trend on Twitter for his interview with Alex Jones.
Jhené Aiko gives birth to second baby, her first with Big Sean
Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, her first with Big Sean. “11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday showing the family of three in the delivery room of a hospital. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” Sean also gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to his own account and writing, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could...
Rapper Hurricane G Passes Away
Rapper Hurricane G aka Hurricane Gloria has passed away. She was just 52. EPMD’s Erick Sermon, who has a daughter with the later rapper, born Gloria Rodriguez, confirmed her passing on social media on Sunday evening (Nov. 6). “My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends…. my oldest daughters mother passed away today […] The post Rapper Hurricane G Passes Away appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
