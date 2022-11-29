SCOTTSDALE — For two decades, Garden Street Lane in the Grayhawk community gets a much-earned name change in December. “Like everybody came by from the time we looked at the house to when we signed on the dotted line, you know where you’re moving,” said Randi Sobel. “We were shown pictures, we were shown video, we were shown the Facebook page.”

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO