ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Scottsdale neighborhood lights up for good cause through Christmas Day

SCOTTSDALE — For two decades, Garden Street Lane in the Grayhawk community gets a much-earned name change in December. “Like everybody came by from the time we looked at the house to when we signed on the dotted line, you know where you’re moving,” said Randi Sobel. “We were shown pictures, we were shown video, we were shown the Facebook page.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa's Cannon Beach announces KTR tenant ahead of 2023 opening

MESA, AZ — Surfs up, Mesa! Cannon Beach is getting closer to reaching the East Valley and a new attraction has been added. ABC15 first reported on the 37-acre mixed-use development in early 2021 when it was announced. Along with a number of restaurants, breweries, and snack shops, the...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker

MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Body set on fire near downtown Phoenix, police investigating

PHOENIX — Arson and homicide detectives are asking the public for help after a man’s body was set on fire in Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Officers in the area saw smoke from a small fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 3 p.m. Officers were able to quickly...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three girls missing from Mesa group home have been found

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say the three teenage girls who went missing from a group home near Crismon and Guadalupe roads were found Thursday afternoon. The girls were last seen Wednesday night around 7 p.m. The girls are believed to have left on foot. All three have mental...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

FD: 3 hurt in ATV crash near 44th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Three people, including a young child, were hurt in an ATV crash near 44th Street and McDowell Road. The collision occurred Friday morning in a residential complex parking lot. Phoenix Fire Department says a man, woman, and 5-year-old child were hurt in the single-vehicle crash. One of...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dies after bus stop shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has died after a shooting at a West Valley bus stop late Thursday night. The incident occurred just before midnight near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road. Police say witnesses saw a passenger vehicle drive past shooting from inside a car. When officers...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man arrested after shooting gun on Arizona State University's Tempe campus

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona State University Police Department says a man has been arrested after firing shots on the Tempe campus early Thursday morning. ASU PD received reports of someone with a gun near Barrett Honors College, near McAllister Avenue and Lemon Street, around 1:30 a.m. The suspect...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police investigating after body found near Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating after a body was located near Tempe Town Lake on Thanksgiving Day. Police say a man was found dead in the river bottom just north of Tempe Marketplace Thursday around 12:30 p.m. The man has not been identified at this time. Officials...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Impairment suspected in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian outside of a Walmart in Goodyear. Around 5 p.m. officials say a woman was exiting a Walmart near Interstate 10 and Estrella Parkway when she was struck by a vehicle. The woman was transported...
GOODYEAR, AZ
ABC 15 News

High-interest rates can mean big negotiating power for Valley buyers

MESA, AZ — The average 30-year fixed interest rate dropped to 6.49% on December 1, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey. A week prior the number was 6.58%. It's better news for buyers who have been dealing with interest rates that have more than doubled during...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Intel moves forward with Chandler expansion despite layoffs

Cranes dot the skyline at Chandler’s Intel Ocotillo campus, as the company continues construction on two new chip factories, part of a $20 billion dollar expansion. Intel has been in Arizona since 1979 and is currently home to 12,000 employees. “They keep it clean, their grounds are clean, they’re...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix officers shoot, kill man near 16th Street and Southern Avenue

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers overnight. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday when officers spotted a vehicle that matched a description of the suspect in an armed robbery earlier in the day. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy