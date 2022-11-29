Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizzeria Closes, A New Pizza Restaurant Opens In Its PlaceGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Love to Read? The Mesa Book Festival is the Event to Attend!Suzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
Phoenix Human Services Campus asking for blanket, clothing donations as temperatures drop
PHOENIX — Phoenix's Human Services Campus is seeking donations as temperatures drop and more people find themselves trying to stay warm. The organization provides shelter for nearly 1,000 people each night and hundreds more are unsheltered outside of its campus, which is located near 12th Avenue and Madison Street.
ABC 15 News
Say what?!? North Valley Med Spa and Polish Room offers unique IV therapy with your deluxe pedicure!
North Valley Med Spa and Polish Room is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. With the emphasis on health it can be difficult to maintain beauty in our busy society. North Valley Medspa has a collection of superior medical and aesthetic treatment products are designed to enhance your health and express your natural beauty.
ABC 15 News
Scottsdale neighborhood lights up for good cause through Christmas Day
SCOTTSDALE — For two decades, Garden Street Lane in the Grayhawk community gets a much-earned name change in December. “Like everybody came by from the time we looked at the house to when we signed on the dotted line, you know where you’re moving,” said Randi Sobel. “We were shown pictures, we were shown video, we were shown the Facebook page.”
ABC 15 News
Mesa's Cannon Beach announces KTR tenant ahead of 2023 opening
MESA, AZ — Surfs up, Mesa! Cannon Beach is getting closer to reaching the East Valley and a new attraction has been added. ABC15 first reported on the 37-acre mixed-use development in early 2021 when it was announced. Along with a number of restaurants, breweries, and snack shops, the...
ABC 15 News
Lockdowns lifted at two Scottsdale schools after reports of armed person on campus
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Lockdowns at two Scottsdale schools have been lifted after Scottsdale police investigated reports of an armed person on campus at Cactus Shadows High School. Police say a student from Cactus Shadows reported to the school's resource officer that they saw another school-aged boy with a handgun.
ABC 15 News
Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker
MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
ABC 15 News
Body set on fire near downtown Phoenix, police investigating
PHOENIX — Arson and homicide detectives are asking the public for help after a man’s body was set on fire in Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Officers in the area saw smoke from a small fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 3 p.m. Officers were able to quickly...
ABC 15 News
Three girls missing from Mesa group home have been found
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say the three teenage girls who went missing from a group home near Crismon and Guadalupe roads were found Thursday afternoon. The girls were last seen Wednesday night around 7 p.m. The girls are believed to have left on foot. All three have mental...
ABC 15 News
Police investigating shooting death at home near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to investigate the scene near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive around 3:30 p.m. At the home, 38-year-old David Sepulveda Chavez suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He died...
ABC 15 News
VIDEO: Loose cattle stop traffic after livestock truck crash on Loop 101
GLENDALE, AZ — Traffic was shut down along Loop 101 in the West Valley after a crash caused more than a dozen head of cattle to get loose on the freeway early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Glendale Avenue. Arizona Department...
ABC 15 News
FD: 3 hurt in ATV crash near 44th Street and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — Three people, including a young child, were hurt in an ATV crash near 44th Street and McDowell Road. The collision occurred Friday morning in a residential complex parking lot. Phoenix Fire Department says a man, woman, and 5-year-old child were hurt in the single-vehicle crash. One of...
ABC 15 News
Man dies after bus stop shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has died after a shooting at a West Valley bus stop late Thursday night. The incident occurred just before midnight near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road. Police say witnesses saw a passenger vehicle drive past shooting from inside a car. When officers...
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after shooting gun on Arizona State University's Tempe campus
TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona State University Police Department says a man has been arrested after firing shots on the Tempe campus early Thursday morning. ASU PD received reports of someone with a gun near Barrett Honors College, near McAllister Avenue and Lemon Street, around 1:30 a.m. The suspect...
ABC 15 News
Police investigating after body found near Tempe Town Lake
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating after a body was located near Tempe Town Lake on Thanksgiving Day. Police say a man was found dead in the river bottom just north of Tempe Marketplace Thursday around 12:30 p.m. The man has not been identified at this time. Officials...
ABC 15 News
Impairment suspected in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian outside of a Walmart in Goodyear. Around 5 p.m. officials say a woman was exiting a Walmart near Interstate 10 and Estrella Parkway when she was struck by a vehicle. The woman was transported...
ABC 15 News
High-interest rates can mean big negotiating power for Valley buyers
MESA, AZ — The average 30-year fixed interest rate dropped to 6.49% on December 1, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey. A week prior the number was 6.58%. It's better news for buyers who have been dealing with interest rates that have more than doubled during...
ABC 15 News
Mesa police officers involved in deadly shooting near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue
MESA, AZ — Mesa police officers were involved in a deadly shooting along Dobson Road near Southern Avenue. The incident occurred Wednesday just after 4 a.m. when a 7-Eleven store employee called the police to report someone who was in a vehicle in front of the store who may have been sick, asleep, or injured.
ABC 15 News
Intel moves forward with Chandler expansion despite layoffs
Cranes dot the skyline at Chandler’s Intel Ocotillo campus, as the company continues construction on two new chip factories, part of a $20 billion dollar expansion. Intel has been in Arizona since 1979 and is currently home to 12,000 employees. “They keep it clean, their grounds are clean, they’re...
ABC 15 News
Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Phoenix home Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 a.m. where a woman was found dead. Police say the woman showed signs of trauma, which was possibly...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix officers shoot, kill man near 16th Street and Southern Avenue
PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers overnight. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday when officers spotted a vehicle that matched a description of the suspect in an armed robbery earlier in the day. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the...
Comments / 0