Foxborough, MA

MassLive.com

Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots finally forced the Buffalo Bills to punt on Thursday night. We also saw a defensive player turn into an offensive weapon. Other than that, it wasn’t a great night for the Patriots. Instead, this Week 13 matchup with the Bills served as a reminder of just how far away the Patriots are from contending in the AFC East. Despite a stellar effort from the defense, it never felt like the Patriots had a chance on this night.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick: ‘No magic wand’ to fix Patriots offense, not as simple as improving ‘mile run’

There’s no doubt the Patriots offense has underperformed this season. In early December, they currently sit 25th in total offense (318.9 yards per game), 27th in third down efficiency (36.2%), and tied with Denver for dead last in red zone touchdown percentage (37.5%). In the game’s most critical moments, the Patriots are continually coming up short, and they’re not in a playoff spot, accordingly.
ARIZONA STATE
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick reacts positively to Mac Jones’ request for tougher coaching from Patriots staff

After a 24-10 loss to the Bills in which the Patriots offense looked lost and a sideline outburst went viral, Mac Jones was unusually candid at the podium. The quarterback said he was screaming expletives because he felt like they Patriots “needed chunk plays.” When asked about the offense’s struggles as a whole, pointed the finger at himself and said he needed to hold players accountable, and perhaps most surprisingly, expressed a desire “to be coached harder.”
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
MassLive.com

Kirk Herbstreit: Biggest issue with Patriots offense isn’t Matt Patricia or Mac Jones

Kirk Herbstreit got a firsthand look at the Patriots’ offensive woes on Thursday night. However, the Amazon Prime broadcaster who called the game believes some analysts are missing the mark with what’s going wrong on that side of the ball. While Matt Patricia and Mac Jones dominate the discourse, Herbstreit hopped on the Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon and said the real problem lies elsewhere.
MassLive.com

Bills 24, Patriots 10: New England offense struggles as record falls to 6-6

The Patriots led by four after the first quarter, but it was all Buffalo from there as the Bills rolled to victory on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. New England scored the game’s first touchdown when it lined up defensive back/kick returner Marcus Jones at receiver on offense. Mac Jones hit Marcus Jones with a quick pass and the rookie speedster took it 48 yards for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead with 4:46 left in the opening quarter.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots CB Marcus Jones plays receiver, scores TD on first-ever offensive snap

FOXBOROUGH — Add catching passes to the things Marcus Jones does for the Patriots, a list that’s becoming hard to keep up with. Jones returned the opening kickoff of the Patriots’ Thursday game with the Bills. He then lined up at corner on New England’s first defensive series. On second and 5 on the Patriots’ second drive, he split out to Mac Jones’ left.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

9 Patriots takeaways: Offense goes full decaf in another lopsided loss to Bills

FOXBOROUGH — A punchless Patriots offense just didn’t show up against the Bills on Thursday night. In prime time, New England’s defense wasn’t terrible against Josh Allen and company — there was nowhere to go but up, right? — but the offense went full decaf and never gave the Patriots a chance. Ultimately, they lost 24-10 in a game that never felt close.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots have 2 surprise inactives for Thursday Night Football

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots had a pair of surprise inactives for Thursday Night Football. New England will be without starters Jalen Mills (groin) and Yodny Cajuste (calf) with Buffalo in town. Both had been listed as questionable, but Cajuste was last week, too, and played against the Vikings on Thanksgiving. Without the swing tackle, things get dicey for the offensive line, and multiple players could be displaced.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots pass protection stats: Mac Jones had no chance with this offensive line

Yes, the Patriots offense line was as bad as you thought against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots were without starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) and top backup tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf). They started Trent Brown, who was sick and looked sick after the game in the Patriots locker room, along with Conor McDermott, who was recently signed off the New York Jets practice squad.
MassLive.com

James White: Tom Brady ‘100%’ would’ve had sideline blowup like Mac Jones

There are only a handful of players that have shared a Patriots huddle with both Tom Brady and Mac Jones. So that means James White is uniquely qualified to peel back the curtain and offer his two cents on how the two quarterbacks operate. Now a weekly guest on The Ringer’s “Off the Pike” podcast, White did just that on Friday morning.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

