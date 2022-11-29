Read full article on original website
Mac Jones explains what he said in sideline outburst complaining about Patriots offense
Mac Jones was fired up on the sidelines at the end of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills, resulting in a clip of him dropping F-bombs. The clip from the Amazon Prime Video broadcast quickly went viral, with lipreaders trying to determine what Jones was saying.
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots finally forced the Buffalo Bills to punt on Thursday night. We also saw a defensive player turn into an offensive weapon. Other than that, it wasn’t a great night for the Patriots. Instead, this Week 13 matchup with the Bills served as a reminder of just how far away the Patriots are from contending in the AFC East. Despite a stellar effort from the defense, it never felt like the Patriots had a chance on this night.
Everything Mac Jones said after viral outburst, Patriots’ lopsided loss to Bills
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones had some explaining he wanted to do after a 24-10 loss to the Bills. The quarterback went viral for an expletive-laden sideline outburst on the Patriots sideline, so he discussed the story behind that, the offense’s struggles as a whole, and a desire to be coached harder in his postgame press conference.
Bill Belichick: ‘No magic wand’ to fix Patriots offense, not as simple as improving ‘mile run’
There’s no doubt the Patriots offense has underperformed this season. In early December, they currently sit 25th in total offense (318.9 yards per game), 27th in third down efficiency (36.2%), and tied with Denver for dead last in red zone touchdown percentage (37.5%). In the game’s most critical moments, the Patriots are continually coming up short, and they’re not in a playoff spot, accordingly.
Bill Belichick reacts positively to Mac Jones’ request for tougher coaching from Patriots staff
After a 24-10 loss to the Bills in which the Patriots offense looked lost and a sideline outburst went viral, Mac Jones was unusually candid at the podium. The quarterback said he was screaming expletives because he felt like they Patriots “needed chunk plays.” When asked about the offense’s struggles as a whole, pointed the finger at himself and said he needed to hold players accountable, and perhaps most surprisingly, expressed a desire “to be coached harder.”
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Kirk Herbstreit: Biggest issue with Patriots offense isn’t Matt Patricia or Mac Jones
Kirk Herbstreit got a firsthand look at the Patriots’ offensive woes on Thursday night. However, the Amazon Prime broadcaster who called the game believes some analysts are missing the mark with what’s going wrong on that side of the ball. While Matt Patricia and Mac Jones dominate the discourse, Herbstreit hopped on the Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon and said the real problem lies elsewhere.
Is Thursday’s Patriots vs. Bills game on TV? Free live stream, how to watch on Amazon
It’s time for Thursday Night Football as the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in a key Week 13 NFL matchup. However, with Amazon Prime Video getting rights for TNF games this season, it can be a bit tricky for some fans trying to find the game.
What they are saying after the Bills roll past the Patriots — yet again
The Buffalo Bills continued their recent dominance over the New England Patriots on Thursday night, rolling to a 24-10 win in Foxborough. Josh Allen threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 22 of 33 passing to lead the Bills, who improved to 9-3. Buffalo trailed 7-3 after the first...
Bills 24, Patriots 10: New England offense struggles as record falls to 6-6
The Patriots led by four after the first quarter, but it was all Buffalo from there as the Bills rolled to victory on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. New England scored the game’s first touchdown when it lined up defensive back/kick returner Marcus Jones at receiver on offense. Mac Jones hit Marcus Jones with a quick pass and the rookie speedster took it 48 yards for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead with 4:46 left in the opening quarter.
Marcus Jones reminds us that football is better with two-way players (Overreactions)
The New England Patriots have been looking for an explosive playmaker on offense for years. You know, one of those short, fast guys who can outrun the defense. It turns out the Patriots had one on the roster already. He just happens to play defense. Bill Belichick is a mad...
Patriots CB Marcus Jones plays receiver, scores TD on first-ever offensive snap
FOXBOROUGH — Add catching passes to the things Marcus Jones does for the Patriots, a list that’s becoming hard to keep up with. Jones returned the opening kickoff of the Patriots’ Thursday game with the Bills. He then lined up at corner on New England’s first defensive series. On second and 5 on the Patriots’ second drive, he split out to Mac Jones’ left.
9 Patriots takeaways: Offense goes full decaf in another lopsided loss to Bills
FOXBOROUGH — A punchless Patriots offense just didn’t show up against the Bills on Thursday night. In prime time, New England’s defense wasn’t terrible against Josh Allen and company — there was nowhere to go but up, right? — but the offense went full decaf and never gave the Patriots a chance. Ultimately, they lost 24-10 in a game that never felt close.
Patriots Playoff picture: How loss to Bills affects NFL postseason chances
FOXBOROUGH — After Thursday’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots continued to drift further out of the playoff picture. With five games remaining, New England is now in the ninth position on the playoff ladder at 6-6 as it slipped a half-game behind the No. 8 Los Angeles Chargers (6-6), who play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Patriots have 2 surprise inactives for Thursday Night Football
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots had a pair of surprise inactives for Thursday Night Football. New England will be without starters Jalen Mills (groin) and Yodny Cajuste (calf) with Buffalo in town. Both had been listed as questionable, but Cajuste was last week, too, and played against the Vikings on Thanksgiving. Without the swing tackle, things get dicey for the offensive line, and multiple players could be displaced.
Patriots and Mac Jones say they have an accountability problem on offense
It seems like players on the offensive end think that’s the case. After the Patriots 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, you could sense the frustration from different players in the locker room. Since the bye week, the Patriots have played three games. They’ve scored 10 points twice – in a win over the New York Jets and last night.
Patriots pass protection stats: Mac Jones had no chance with this offensive line
Yes, the Patriots offense line was as bad as you thought against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots were without starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) and top backup tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf). They started Trent Brown, who was sick and looked sick after the game in the Patriots locker room, along with Conor McDermott, who was recently signed off the New York Jets practice squad.
From Tigers to Eagles: Springfield football players youth experiences lead to high school success
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Some of the seniors on this year’s Springfield Central football team played their first varsity games in 2019 on the road against Everett, Central Catholic and Catholic Memorial; all Eastern Massachusetts powerhouses.
James White: Tom Brady ‘100%’ would’ve had sideline blowup like Mac Jones
There are only a handful of players that have shared a Patriots huddle with both Tom Brady and Mac Jones. So that means James White is uniquely qualified to peel back the curtain and offer his two cents on how the two quarterbacks operate. Now a weekly guest on The Ringer’s “Off the Pike” podcast, White did just that on Friday morning.
Frustrated Patriots on verge of coming apart after lackluster loss | Matt Vautour
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones said he wants to be coached harder. Not hard. Hard-ER. Kendrick Bourne said the offense is frustrated. Bill Belichick didn’t say much of anything. For the first time in decades, the cracks in the walls are visible and growing. The well-trained media-savvy players tried...
