Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
On economic development, Youngkin says Virginia needs to stop ‘playing small ball’ to beat other states
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Speaking to business leaders on Friday, Dec. 2, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia needs to cut taxes, overhaul its workforce development strategy and increase investments in project-ready sites to compete with other states. “We have to do so much more. We are behind. We are...
Williamson Daily News
Local physician recognized as Rural Health Leader
WILLIAMSON — A local physician is being recognized as a 2022 West Virginia Rural Health Leader by the Center for Rural Health Development, Inc. According to a release from the organization, November is National Rural Health Month. The Center for Rural Health Development, Inc., the West Virginia Office of Rural Health and the West Virginia Rural Health Association have announced the 2022 West Virginia Rural Health Leaders, a recognition to honor the “incredible contributions West Virginia’s leaders have made to save lives, advance health equity and protect communities in West Virginia.”
WVNT-TV
How LGBTQ+ friendly is West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While the state overall does not rank as especially LGBTQ+ friendly in a recent survey, several cities in West Virginia scored very high in a recent index. Seven West Virginia cities were surveyed by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in partnership with The Equality Federation,...
Funding announced to bring public water to 166 unserved places in West Virginia
Almost $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund three water infrastructure projects in West Virginia, including in Randolph and Preston counties.
West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday.The public-private program Ascend West Virginia said it has added a fourth destination where out-of-state workers can apply to live. Applications are being accepted immediately for the Elkins area in the northeastern part of the state.Elkins is on the western edge of the Monongahela National Forest and is within reasonable distance of skiing and golf resorts. The town of about...
Large meteor seen over West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
VIDEO COURTESY: ELI SHANK HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — People looking at the sky at 7:34 p.m. Thursday witnessed a brilliant green meteor streaking across the sky. WOWK-TV chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins had just concluded his live remote broadcast from Barboursville when he and a handful of students and residents witnessed the meteor race across the […]
Study: West Virginia worst state for jobs
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is the worst state for people looking for jobs, according to a study by WalletHub. The study based the ranking on the job market and economic environment of each state. West Virginia is at the bottom of the list with an overall score of 35.45. West Virginia’s job market […]
Pennsylvania family-owned supply chain expanding to West Virginia
A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, announces it will bring its services to the entire state of West Virginia. The company says it is expanding its industry-leading supply chain solutions to strengthen routes and transport of goods. The service move into West Virginia comes on […]
WVNT-TV
Potential AEP Rate Increase
President Biden approves West Virginia 2022 Summer …. FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia for severe weather during the summer of 2022. USPS reminds citizens of holiday shipping deadlines. The United States Postal Service is going through its peak holiday...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency to end January 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A State of Emergency in West Virginia that was first issued in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started in the United States will end on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a proclamation by Gov. Jim Justice. The proclamation, filed on Nov. 12, says a...
West Virginia Family Resource Centers bringing positive change to communities
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Community Connections, based in Mercer County, is a private, non-profit, 501(c)3 corporation dedicated to improving the lives of children and families on a local, regional, and statewide level. They currently operate five Family Resource Centers in Boone, Greenbrier, Mingo, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties. Each Family...
wfxrtv.com
Rail strike could devastate Appalachian coal states, including West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There were big steps taken today to avoid a nationwide rail strike, set for next week. The issue is a particular concern in the Appalachian coal states. Coal accounts for 11% of all rail revenue in the United States, and that amounts to $8 billion...
wchsnetwork.com
Putnam clerk will run for Secretary of State if Warner doesn’t
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The longtime Putnam County Clerk says he’s very likely to become a canddiate for the Repbulican nomination for Secretary of State. Brian Wood made the announcement on MetroNews flagship radio station WCHS in Charelston Thursday morning. Wood said his decision depedns on what current Secretary of State Mac Warner plans to do.
West Virginia wants UPS, FedEx to clarify gun purchase tracking policies
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and 17 other state attorneys general are asking major shipping companies to clarify new policies that allow them to track firearm sales with unprecedented specificity and bypass warrant requirements to share that information with federal agencies. According to the AG, UPS and FedEx are now burdening those who hold Federal […]
Coal supply affects heating bills, guest tells Beckley Rotary Club
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Appalachian Power residential customers have watched their bills rise by more than six percent since September 2021, when West Virginia Public Service Commission approved a rate increase. With families paying higher bills to stay warm, West Virginia Coal Association Vice-President Jason Bostic told Beckley Rotary Club on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, that […]
Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
WVNT-TV
West Virginia’s Treasurer Moore speaks against Biden’s new retirement plan rule
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new rule by the Biden Administration would allow investment managers to take into account environmental and social factors when choosing investments, but West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore said he is against it. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor from...
wvpublic.org
Groups Say PSC Should Not Order Mon Power To Buy Pleasants Plant
West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia say Mon Power should not be ordered to purchase the Pleasants Power Station. The 43-year-old coal-fired plant in Pleasants County is scheduled to shut down next year. Owner Energy Harbor, though, is looking for a buyer. The...
What are West Virginia’s top 5 Christmas dinner sides?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – We know that Thanksgiving dinner was just last week, but its time to start thinking about Christmas dinner! With the holiday season drawing near, online casino time2play.com looked at Google search data to find out which Christmas dinner side dishes are West Virginia’s favorites. Out of West Virginia’s 1.8 million residents, […]
wfxrtv.com
Delegate Moore Capito launches West Virginia governor bid, Secretary Warner considers run
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s tenure in the state’s top office reaching term limits, the 2024 West Virginia gubernatorial race is guaranteed to have new contenders vying for the job. This morning, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, West Virginia Delegate Moore Capito (R-Kanawha...
Comments / 0