MONROE, CT — The Monroe Women’s Club will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting this Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. (the rain date is Sunday, Dec. 4). The event will be held at the gazebo on the green outside Monroe Town Hall, 7 Fan Hill Road. The Masuk choir and band will perform and Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive on a fire truck to help light the tree.

MONROE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO