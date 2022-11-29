Read full article on original website
Did you hear … ?
MONROE, CT — The Monroe Women’s Club will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting this Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. (the rain date is Sunday, Dec. 4). The event will be held at the gazebo on the green outside Monroe Town Hall, 7 Fan Hill Road. The Masuk choir and band will perform and Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive on a fire truck to help light the tree.
Cash registers stolen in Dunkin’ Donuts burglary, guns in residential burglary
MONROE, CT — Two burglars completely shattered a window on the east side of the Dunkin’ Donuts building at 230 Roosevelt Drive early Tuesday morning, entered and stole three cash registers, according to police. Officers responding to an alarm at 3:21 a.m. noticed shattered glass on the interior...
Nancy Brault retires as Monroe’s health director, continues to serve others
MONROE, CT — Nancy Brault’s first job in public health was at the Middletown Health Department, helping people with public housing issues ranging from drafty old windows, cockroach and rodent infestations, to backed up toilets and a lack of heat during cold weather months. “I saw a lot...
Rec. Notes: A Swim with Winter Friends, water safety instructor certification
MONROE, CT — Information on an open swim at Masuk and a water safety instructor certification course are included in this edition of Rec. Notes. For information on Monroe Parks and Recreation programs, visit the department website or call the office at 203-452-2806. Swim with Winter Friends. The Monroe...
Two Masuk seniors are finalists for Weller Foundation scholarship
Two Masuk High School seniors were selected as finalists to compete for the $18,000 Scholarship in honor of the late Barton L. Weller, founder of Vitramon, Inc., in Monroe, whose generosity has made this award possible. The seniors selected are Sofia Nwosu, daughter of Matthew Nwosu and Kathy Quezada, of...
Eversource: High winds leave nearly 500 Monroe customers without power
MONROE, CT — High winds from today’s storm knocked out power to 493 town residents as of 4:17 p.m., according to the Eversource Energy Outage Map. “The forecast is for high winds until earlier tonight,” First Selectman Ken Kellogg said late Wednesday afternoon. “I expect there will be some outages as a result.”
Monroe power outages rise to 851, wind knocks down tree, wires
MONROE, CT — A fallen tree ripped down wires on Hattertown Road, at Indian Ledge, so officers are detouring traffic on a closed section of the roadway, and a downed tree on Webb Circle should be removed within minutes, according to police. Damage from tonight’s wind storm also caused...
Masuk puts up 46 in first half of state football playoff win
WOODBURY, CT — Masuk High’s football team jumped all over the host Northwest United co-op football team en route to a 46-6 win in the Class MM State Playoff opener Tuesday. The No. 7 Panthers built a 46-0 lead before halftime and cruised to victory over the No. 2 seed, at Nonnewaug High School.
