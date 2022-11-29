ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neymar to miss Brazil's last group game at World Cup

By TALES AZZONI
 3 days ago
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday.

Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will not recover in time to face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday.

Neymar missed Monday's game against Switzerland, when Brazil won 1-0 to secure its spot in the round of 16. A draw against Cameroon will be enough to give Brazil first place in the group.

Lasmar did not give a timetable on Neymar's return, and did not say if the player would return at all. Brazil's coaching staff, though, reiterated Tuesday that the Paris Saint-Germain forward was expected to play again at the tournament in Qatar.

Neymar, who damaged ligaments in his ankle during Brazil's opening match against Serbia, was the only player who didn't go to Stadium 974 to watch the match against Switzerland. He stayed at the team hotel for physiotherapy treatment.

Lasmar said Neymar also had a fever on Monday, which “was under control” and would not affect his ankle treatment.

Lasmar said right back Danilo, who also is nursing an ankle injury, and left back Alex Sandro, who had to leave Monday's match with a muscle injury, also won't play against Cameroon.

Danilo got injured in the team’s opener last week and also missed the game against Switzerland. Alex Sandro got hurt in the final minutes of Brazil’s win against the Swiss and was replaced by Alex Telles. Tests on Tuesday showed that he as a muscle injury in his left hip. Lasmar also did not provide the expected recovery time for Danilo and Alex Sandro.

Tite replaced Neymar with Fred and Danilo with Éder Militão in Monday's starting lineup. The coach was yet to announce who would play on Friday, but was expected to rotate players considering a draw against Cameroon would be enough to secure first place. If Brazil finishes first, the last-16 match would take place only three days later. Brazil's opponents would come from Group H, which includes Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

Neymar, trying to win his first major title with Brazil, is two goals shy of Pelé’s all-time record of 77 with the national team.

His right ankle also kept him from playing in the 2019 Copa América in Brazil. Five years earlier, he was taken out of the World Cup in Brazil after hurting his back in the quarterfinals against Colombia.

On Tuesday, Brazil complained about the field conditions at Stadium 974, where it could be back for the round of 16 if it finishes first in its group. The team said it would ask FIFA to act and make sure the grass conditions improved at the venue.

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Related
WSB Radio

Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar's powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn't help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team's 1-0 win over Brazil's reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
WSB Radio

Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium.
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
WSB Radio

World Cup 2022: South Korea beats Portugal to advance and knock out Uruguay

South Korea got a late goal from Hwang Hee-Chan to beat Portugal 2-1 and knock out Uruguay from the 2022 World Cup. The Uruguayans beat Ghana 2-0 in their Group H game, but needed to have a better goal difference than the South Koreans to advance if the two teams ended up tied on points. But a 2-0 loss to Portugal proved to be the difference as Uruguay spent the final 15 minutes of the game searching for a third goal that never came.
WSB Radio

Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup, both teams eliminated

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Luis Suarez couldn't watch as his Uruguay team slid toward a painful World Cup exit. He put his hands in front of his eyes, then pulled his shirt over his head. When his face emerged again, there were tears. The Uruguay captain...
WSB Radio

South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — South Korea's players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on several cell phones showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup. The South Koreans had just about done their job,...
WSB Radio

Stéphanie Frappart makes history as 1st female World Cup ref

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — French referee Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup game on Thursday as she blew her whistle to start Germany's game against Costa Rica. Frappart also had two women as assistants — Neuza Back...
WSB Radio

World court: Bolivia, Chile close together in river dispute

THE HAGUE — (AP) — The International Court of Justice on Thursday found little to rule on in a long-running dispute over a small river which flows from Bolivia to Chile as the Latin American neighbors had mostly resolved their conflict during the proceedings. The United Nations’ highest...
WSB Radio

Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates

ROME — (AP) — Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands,...
WSB Radio

US targets Russian mercenary group over religious freedom

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday placed a well-known Russian paramilitary organization on a list of religious freedom violators alongside a number of notorious terrorist organizations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he had designated the Wagner Group as an “entity of particular concern" for...
WSB Radio

Germany: Kandinsky sale on hold after Poland alleges theft

BERLIN — (AP) — A German auction house said Friday that the recent sale of a watercolor by Wassily Kandinsky has been put on hold in response to the Polish government's claim that the painting is stolen. Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage said Thursday it notified...
WSB Radio

