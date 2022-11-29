Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Wants A Roman Reigns Match In Front Of Real Fans
Kevin Owens is one of the most beloved Superstars in all of WWE, thanks to his excellent character work and dedication to the art. He faced off against numerous top stars in WWE, and that includes Roman Reigns. Owens is now determined to battle Reigns again, this time in front of real fans.
ringsidenews.com
Kenny Omega Addresses Fans After AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega made his triumphant return from injury during a previous episode of Dynamite, but the events that transpired during the All Out media scrum put him and The Bucks on the shelf for another several weeks. The Elite returned once again at Full Gear and the rest was history.
ringsidenews.com
Dexter Lumis Drops Big Tease For WWE NXT Return
Dexter Lumis was one of the highlights of NXT television for the past couple of years. He was released earlier this year and this needed up shocking fans. Thankfully, he came back to WWE a while ago and recently hinted at reuniting with Indi Hartwell. Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis’...
ringsidenews.com
MJF’s First Remarks After Destroying William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley with a little help from Mox’s trusted adviser and mentor William Regal. Tonight, the Devil Himself showed his true colors by destroying the veteran. MJF and William Regal unveiled a brand new AEW World Championship during Dynamite this week. Max...
ringsidenews.com
Ryback Says His Longtime Battle With WWE Is Almost Over
Ryback debuted his gimmick in 2012 and immediately got over with the fans. Over the next several weeks, Ryback would steamroll his opponents and fans just couldn’t get enough. However, Ryback’s push came to a screeching halt when several top WWE stars criticized Ryback for being a stiff worker.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Announcer Quetzalli Bulnes Addresses Her Release In Now-Deleted Video
It’s been quite a rough month for former Spanish WWE presenter Quetzalli Bulnes after the shocking incident where she offered an unplanned spot to a YouTuber friend at a Live Event in Mexico. The incident landed the former host of WWE Ahora in hot water. It seems the former WWE announcer has addressed the incident with a pretty strange product placement after her WWE release.
ringsidenews.com
Bow Wow Appears During AEW Dynamite
Bow Wow is trying hard to get a spot on the AEW roster and he even made a move at Jade Cargill to get recognition. Tonight, the rapper once again shoot his shot with the AEW TBS Champion. Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite featured Jade Cargill and The Baddies in...
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Advised To Stay Out Of The Ring After Back Fusion Surgery
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Apex Predator continued to reinvent himself over the years, but his body couldn’t take it anymore. In fact, even Teddy Long advised Orton to stay out of the ring. Randy Orton has been...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns ‘Went Off’ On Kevin Owens After Survivor Series WarGames Slap
Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to a victory over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes at the men’s WarGames match last Saturday. During the match, however, Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Needless to say, Roman Reigns was not happy about that at all.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Had An Out Clause In His AEW Contract
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are enormous, as he has committed his entire life to the industry. Regal joined AEW in January 2022 after being released from WWE, along with several other members of Paul Levesque’s favorite staff. Rumors regarding William Regal’s potential WWE return have been flying high recently.
ringsidenews.com
Why Chris Jericho Missed AEW Dynamite This Week
A lot went down on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Fans got to see the return of Adam Page, MJF reveal a new AEW World Championship Belt, and we even got to see Bow Wow make an appearance, although it was from a screen. But ROH Champion Chris Jericho was nowhere to be seen throughout the night.
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Shoots Down Claim That She Had Plastic Surgery On Her Face
Zelina Vega came back in 2021 after she was initially released by WWE. She instantly established herself as a proper star. She is also one of the most attractive female WWE Superstars, but she hasn’t done any plastic surgery. The WWE Superstar Zelina Vega made her WWE return back...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Reveals New AEW World Title During Dynamite
MJF promised to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear and he did just that. Tonight, the Devil Himself revealed a brand new championship and declared it the most prestigious title in the industry. MJF appeared with William Regal during Dynamite this week. The AEW World...
ringsidenews.com
Huge Name Was Absent From WWE Survivor Series WarGames Production
WWE held Survivor Series on November 26th, but one big name was absent backstage. Vince McMahon worked closely with a lot of people over the years, but few had the same access that Kevin Dunn enjoyed. Kevin Dunn is WWE’s Executive Vice President, Television Production, and he’s been a fixture...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez is one of the toughest women on the WWE roster. She is the perfect combination of size, strength, and beauty. It’s clear that WWE management is keen on pushing her considering the impact she has already had on the main roster. It seems like WWE already planted the seeds for the push to take place.
ringsidenews.com
Complete Spoiler Lineup For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE has a lot of plans for SmackDown tonight, and we have the full spoilers on what fans should expect. If that first sentence didn’t give it away, this article is full of spoilers. Sean Sapp reported more spoilers for SmackDown tonight behind Fightful’s paywall. It appears that Sheamus...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Turns On William Regal During AEW Dynamite
William Regal helped MJF win the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view event on November 19, 2022. Tonight, the Devil Himself turned on the man who helped him claim the richest prize in the company. MJF and William Regal were in the ring to reveal...
ringsidenews.com
ROH Pure Title Match Confirmed For Final Battle
Daniel Garcia has enjoyed a great run with the ROH Pure Championship, currently at the 85th day of his title reign. He is set to break the 100th day mark, that is if he’s able to successfully defend it at a newly announced championship match at ROH Final Battle.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Handpicked Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens For Longtime Storyline
The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is operating on an entirely different level. He is billed as the greatest WWE superstar of the modern era. His position at the top has earned him significant creative control over his booking and character. Roman Reigns reportedly has used that creative freedom to handpick Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for working on a long-term basis.
ringsidenews.com
Ruby Soho Returns From Injury During AEW Dynamite
Ruby Soho suffered a nasty injury during the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship match at All Out. Tonight, she made her return to AEW and confronted the person who cost her weeks of in-ring action. Ruby Soho made her return to AEW during Dynamite this week. She returned following...
Comments / 1