1 Killed, 1 Injured in St. Mary Parish Incident
A fatal shooting in Bayou Vista has claimed the life of one resident while injuring another.
Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare concern at a home on Southwest Road in Bayou Vista on 6:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they got on scene, they found two people – one was dead; the other was injured.
35-year-old Heather Dupre of Bayou Vista was identified as the fatality. Her cause of death has still not been determined.
28-year-old Skilan Gros – also of Bayou Vista – was transported by helicopter to a medical facility for the injuries.
The investigation continues.
