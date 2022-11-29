ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayou Vista, LA

1 Killed, 1 Injured in St. Mary Parish Incident

 4 days ago

A fatal shooting in Bayou Vista has claimed the life of one resident while injuring another.

Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare concern at a home on Southwest Road in Bayou Vista on 6:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they got on scene, they found two people – one was dead; the other was injured.

35-year-old Heather Dupre of Bayou Vista was identified as the fatality. Her cause of death has still not been determined.

28-year-old Skilan Gros – also of Bayou Vista – was transported by helicopter to a medical facility for the injuries.

The investigation continues.

Lafayette, LA
Community Policy