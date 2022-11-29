Read full article on original website
Related
Vice
Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
NPR
How American Indian family separation leaves impacts generations later
I'm B.A. Parker, and this is CODE SWITCH from NPR. And today, I've got a special guest on the mic with me. She's a friend of the show and a reporter on NPR's education desk - Sequoia Carrillo. Hi, Sequoia. SEQUOIA CARRILLO, BYLINE: Hi, Parker. Thanks for having me. PARKER:...
People are praising woman's 'unusual and wacky' Christmas tree
It's a well known fact that the internet barely agrees on anything. Whether it’s the colour of a dress or the best Christmas movie of all time, people are always going to defend their opinions until their last breath. One unsuspecting woman managed to divide Facebook after sharing a...
dcnewsnow.com
Best Christmas home decorations
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From trimming the tree to decking the halls, there is nothing quite like decorating for Christmas. Whether it’s your first time decorating or you’ve got a well-established collection, the amount of Christmas home decor available can make choosing something new an overwhelming experience.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Central Park Home With a “Sexy Mood” That Looks Like It Could Be in Paris
Think of Central Park, and one might conjure images of dappled paths, lush knolls, and rowboats drifting across glassy water. After dusk, however, shadows descend and transform the sprawling grounds into something more mysterious and alluring. For the gut renovation of the prewar apartment—situated on Park Avenue just blocks from Central Park—that interior designer Danielle Richter shares with her husband, Glenn, she drew inspiration from the sinuous landscape as well as the feminine energy of the stars and the moon.
dcnewsnow.com
Create a festive Christmas party with these mini tabletop Christmas trees
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s no better symbol of the Christmas season than the Christmas tree. Yes, you have Santa Claus and snowflakes, reindeer and elves, but come Christmas morning, it’s the tree you and your loved ones gather around. But not...
nativenewsonline.net
Here's What’s Going On in Indian Country: Dec. 1 —Dec. 8
This weekend and next week in Indian Country, holiday markets kick off, film screenings abound and the American Association of Indian Affairs celebrates 100 years with the first annual Tribal Museum Day. Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country. Saturday,...
architecturaldigest.com
This 500-Square-Foot Manhattan Apartment Has a Small Yet Splashy Kitchen
In a small space, every square foot counts. When Fanny Abbes, the creative director of the New Design Project signed on to help a thirtysomething nurse transform her home, she knew there were only 500 of them to consider. It was tight—really tight—and the building also came with the added challenge of being a historic landmark.
Woman shares genius way she decorates her stair rail for Christmas
A woman has shared the genius way she makes Christmas decorations for her stair bannister - and it's so easy. @shaynaalnwick Easy DIY Christmas Staircase Decor! 😍🎄 #christmasdecor #christmas #christmasdecorating #diy ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee. In the clip, TikToker @shaynaalnwick revealed the...
architecturaldigest.com
Charlize Theron Buys Renovated Studio City Bungalow for $2.6 Million
The recent sale of Charlize Theron’s longtime Beverly Grove home has not yet been finalized, but the Oscar-winning actor has already added another Los Angeles property to her real estate portfolio, according to Dirt. Theron reportedly paid $2.64 million–$340,000 over the initial asking price–for a contemporary-style three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom house in Studio City.
dcnewsnow.com
Best fleece jacket
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you enjoy being proactive about prepping for the cooler months ahead, a versatile fleece jacket will be an excellent addition to your closet, especially in areas where the weather may be unpredictable. It is crucial to layer properly during the fall and winter and not weigh yourself down with heavier clothing options.
couponingwithrachel.com
Air Fryer Disposable Non-Stick Round Papers 100 Pcs Save 58%
Save 58% over at Amazon on a pack of 100 Air Fryer Disposable Papers. Made of oil proof parchment paper, they’re perfect for fryer baskets, microwaves and more. Food Grade Material: Made of food-grade pure wood pulp, the quality is safe and reliable. Compared with other products, it adopts a thicker, high-temperature resistant design, which can be cooked in high temperature for up to 25-30 minutes.
ktalnews.com
Best gifts for people who are always cold
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for people who are always cold?. Layers of clothing, hot drink in any weather, and an overflowing basket of couch throw "“ the lovable traits of that friend or relative who’s always cold. They’re probably some of the easiest people to shop for since one can never have too many fuzzy socks and hat and scarf sets, right? Those default stocking stuffers are nice, but the following gift ideas will keep your beloved cozy, and show you don’t hold a grudge for them asking you to fiddle with the thermostat.
Hurry, There's Still Time to Score 40% Off of North Face Coats for Cyber Week!
If you're in the market for a winter jacket, it's time to dig into those wallets. But let's face it: getting cozy with the perfect winter gear can be a bit pricey. Luckily, there are a variety of sales this Cyber Monday that'll help keep cash in your pocket and toasty coats and jackets wrapped around your body, just in time for the weather to turn chilly.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside the Glass Onion Yacht—Which You Can Charter for $228,000 a Week
Taking place on a private Greek island, the trip in Rian Johnson’s newest Knives Out movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, would be undeniably indulgent—if not for the murder mystery and seemingly never-ending plot twists. Still, for a lofty price, you can turn some of the more luxurious moments from the film into a reality. As Robb Report shares, the lavish yacht seen in the beginning of the movie is available for private charter throughout the Mediterranean for $228,000 a week.
couponingwithrachel.com
ChimneyFree Fireplace Personal Space Heater Only $39.98 Shipped (reg. $70)
I posted this a couple of days ago but it still available!. Hop over to Walmart where you can snag this ChimneyFree Fireplace Personal Space Heater for only $39.98 shipped (reg. $70). Grab one for yourself or your friend who is always cold… that’s me!. With low and...
Woman Follows Her Gut and Makes Under Breakfast-Bar Storage Everyone Told Her Not to Make
She made a storage space out of practically nothing!
ktalnews.com
Best gifts for a best friend
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best friends are the family that you choose. They are there for you in your happiest moments and your saddest moments. If you are looking for a way to show your best friend that you care for them, giving a gift is a great way to go.
Comments / 0