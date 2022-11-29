ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Your guide to holiday events in SoCal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — There are several holiday events taking place around SoCal despite the triple threat officials have warned about with the flu, COVID and RSV cases climbing. Here's where to go for a festive time. LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow. The annual wildlife-centered event has been reimagined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights here […]
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Florida vs. Ohio

Watch as high schoolers from Florida and Ohio compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist of...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

2022 could be Florida's most expensive hurricane season ever

TAMPA, Fla. — As we close out hurricane season, the state’s emergency management director says he believes this will be the most expensive hurricane season so for on record in the state of Florida. Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, says the state is...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Southern California could withstand some impacts of potential recession

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Southern California is in an optimal position to withstand the impact of a potential recession, economists at the 13th Annual Southern California Economic Summit projected Thursday. The summit included nearly 400 regional economic leaders, who discussed the ongoing concerns over inflation and the global economy.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bay News 9

Poll: Support grows for Gov. DeSantis candidacy for president

A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey released Thursday shows support has grown for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president, and even shows him tied with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. The survey, conducted Nov. 15-22, 2022, included 1,004 adults nationwide with a margin...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Wis. election officials to wait on lawmaker’s data request

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The bipartisan Wisconsin Election Commission agreed Wednesday to postpone its consideration of a massive data request until it is clear whether the Republican chair of the Assembly elections committee who wants the information will be replaced. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who embraced election conspiracy theories as...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy