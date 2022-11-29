Read full article on original website
Your guide to holiday events in SoCal
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — There are several holiday events taking place around SoCal despite the triple threat officials have warned about with the flu, COVID and RSV cases climbing. Here's where to go for a festive time. LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow. The annual wildlife-centered event has been reimagined...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights here […]
Seminole Indians held in concentration camp on Egmont Key back in 1850s
TAMPA, Fla. — A strategic barrier island at the mouth of Tampa Bay has a darker history of war unseen. Egmont Key was host to what historians call a concentration camp for the Seminole Indians of Florida. The U.S. government launched three wars to remove Seminoles from Florida in...
St. Pete reexamines rental rights, Tampa police chief faces discipline after exchange with Pinellas deputy and unemployment applications decline
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Expect mostly sunny skies with low humidity for Friday. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5...
Andrew Warren's trial for re-instatement continues, HART investigation to look into hostile work environment claims and higher Christmas tree prices expected
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Expect partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a touch of humidity and highs in the low 80s. A cold front will approach from the northwest in the late afternoon and evening. This will bring a few showers, but they will be hit or miss.
The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ends quietly, but with lasting impacts
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — It may only take one impactful storm to make a difference in a hurricane season, but Florida took two good impacts and one lesser one during the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. What You Need To Know. There were 144 confirmed deaths between the two...
Florida vs. Ohio
Watch as high schoolers from Florida and Ohio compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist of...
2022 could be Florida's most expensive hurricane season ever
TAMPA, Fla. — As we close out hurricane season, the state’s emergency management director says he believes this will be the most expensive hurricane season so for on record in the state of Florida. Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, says the state is...
Southern California could withstand some impacts of potential recession
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Southern California is in an optimal position to withstand the impact of a potential recession, economists at the 13th Annual Southern California Economic Summit projected Thursday. The summit included nearly 400 regional economic leaders, who discussed the ongoing concerns over inflation and the global economy.
Poll: Support grows for Gov. DeSantis candidacy for president
A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey released Thursday shows support has grown for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president, and even shows him tied with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. The survey, conducted Nov. 15-22, 2022, included 1,004 adults nationwide with a margin...
Wis. election officials to wait on lawmaker’s data request
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The bipartisan Wisconsin Election Commission agreed Wednesday to postpone its consideration of a massive data request until it is clear whether the Republican chair of the Assembly elections committee who wants the information will be replaced. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who embraced election conspiracy theories as...
