Georgia State

This Is Georgia's Best Christmas Light Display

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by going to see a light show with your family and friends this season? Some of these displays are set up for the entire Christmas season, while others have set times and showings. A few locations even offer lodging, food, drink, and souvenirs while others simply allow you to drive through a magical display for a small fee. Regardless of the show length, or how far you have to travel across the state to witness the display, this activity can be the perfect way kick off of the season for all ages.

According to a list compiled by Travel and Leisure , the best Christmas light display in all of Georgia is the holiday light show at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens.

Here is what Travel and Leisure had to say about the best Christmas light display in the entire state :

"For one of the best Christmas light displays in Georgia, look no further than the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Its two-month Garden Lights, Holiday Nights exhibition illuminates the plant and flower-filled outdoor space. For a real treat, don't miss a visit to the Skylights Lounge in the Skyline Garden."

For more of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travelandleisure.com .

Comments / 2

