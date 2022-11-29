ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

German president presses N Macedonia on EU-required reforms

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102qTx_0jRBQ8AR00

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has urged North Macedonia to acknowledge the presence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority in the country, amid other actions required to speed up its European Union accession process.

Steinmeier arrived in the the capital, Skopje, Tuesday on a two-day official visit, and will then proceed to neighboring Albania.

Both Balkan countries started membership talks with the EU in July, in a process expected to last years. North Macedonia’s accession bid is being held up by a dispute with neighboring EU member Bulgaria, which can block EU expansion — a process that requires unanimous approval by member states.

The dispute focuses on history and cultural heritage. To solve it, North Macedonia has undertaken to amend its constitution to acknowledge the existence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority. But it’s unclear whether the leftist government will be able to secure the required enhanced majority in Parliament for the amendment.

Steinmeier said the constitutional amendment was “an important decision” for North Macedonia as it would ensure progress in the EU talks. "At the same time, it becomes important for North Macedonia to continue with its internal reform process,” he said at joint press conference with North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski.

Pendarovski noted that his country has been preparing for the negotiations with the EU for 17 years.

“That is the longest period of preparation of any country in the history of the European Union and we are the best-prepared candidate for membership in the history of that organization," he said.

Before the disagreement with Bulgaria emerged, Skopje settled another dispute with southern neighbor Greece that was also threatening to derail its EU candidacy.

During his visit to North Macedonia, Steinmeier will address Parliament and meet with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski. He will also visit two large German investments on Wednesday — a wind park in the southern town of Bogdanci and a factory in the central town of Kavadarci.

Germany has been North Macedonia’s biggest trading partner for years, absorbing nearly half the country's exports. About 200 German-controlled companies employ some 15,000 people in North Macedonia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Group of Seven nations and Australia joined the European Union on Friday in adopting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
The Independent

Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
KRMG

Snowden receives Russian passport, takes citizenship oath

MOSCOW — (AP) — Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after revealing highly classified surveillance programs, has received a Russian passport and taken the citizenship oath, Russian news agencies quoted his lawyer as saying Friday. Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena was reported as saying that Snowden got...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

US names 4 militants in Afghanistan, Pakistan 'terrorists'

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — The United States has added four top Islamic militants operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan to its list of “global terrorists,” amid a resurgence of violence and border tensions in the area. The militant leaders hail from the Pakistani Taliban and an al-Qaida branch in South Asia.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change. Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans' historic French...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KRMG

Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Xherdan Shaqiri took off as soon as the ball hit the back of the net. It was no surprise where he was headed after scoring the first goal in Switzerland's 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday, a result that put his team into the round of 16 at the World Cup for the third tournament in a row.
KRMG

Negotiators take first steps toward plastic pollution treaty

More than 2,000 experts wrapped up a week of negotiations on plastic pollution Friday, at one of the largest global gatherings ever to address what even industry leaders in plastics say is a crisis. It was the first meeting of a United Nations committee set up to draft what is...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
107K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy