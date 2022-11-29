ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered

It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
NBC Sports

Latest Trea Turner intel is great news for Phillies fans

The Major League Baseball stove has been cold for weeks, but with the Winter Meetings quickly approaching it's time for a little Hot Stove action. The Phillies want a top-end shortstop to fuel a run back to the World Series. There are numerous elite shortstops available this winter. What's going to happen?
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees’ starting outfield in 2023

The only solidified piece in the outfield for the Yankees is centerfielder Harrison Bader, who general manager Brian Cashman acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline this past season. Cashman gave away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in exchange for Bader, who was dealing with plantar fasciitis at the time.
overtimeheroics.net

Finding the Next Phillies Shortstop for the Phillies Roster

After the Phillies roster went on a surprising run to the World Series, the biggest question facing the team is who will be the next Phillies shortstop? While the Phillies roster struggled to find consistent production at the position, a strong free agent class gives plenty of options for the next Phillies shortstop.
