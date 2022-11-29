ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Biden to host congressional leaders on lame-duck sprint

By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYgAA_0jRBO3yC00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday to discuss his agenda for the remainder of the year, as he looks to ensure government funding and lock in more legislative wins before Democrats lose control of the House on Jan. 3.

The meeting comes as the government faces a Dec. 16 shutdown if lawmakers don't agree on funding legislation to keep the lights on. Biden also wants that legislation to provide additional money for the COVID-19 response and to bolster U.S. support for Ukraine's economy and defense against Russia's invasion. Biden has also called on Congress to step in and impose a tentative agreement between railroads and workers to avert a potentially crippling freight rail strike on Dec. 9.

The White House, which did not immediately provide a list of attendees, said Biden would convene the meeting in the Roosevelt Room. After the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Biden said he planned to host bipartisan, bicameral leaders at the White House "to discuss how we can work together for the remainder of this year and into the next Congress to advance the economic and national security priorities of the United States."

Congress is also taking up legislation to codify same-sex marriage, raise the debt limit and reform the Electoral Count Act in a bid to prevent another attempt like in 2020 when then-President Donald Trump and allied lawmakers tried to overturn the will of voters in the presidential election he lost to Biden.

Republicans are set to hold a narrow majority in the House come January, while Democrats are retaining control of the Senate. A runoff election in Georgia next week will determine whether Biden's party will hold a 51-49 majority or Vice President Kamala Harris will be needed to break a 50-50 tie.

One item up in the air is a ban on so-called assault weapons — an inexact term to describe a group of semi-automatic long rifles or long guns, like an AR-15, that can fire 30 rounds quickly without reloading. By comparison, New York Police Department officers carry a handgun that shoots about half that many.

The House passed legislation in July to revive a 1990s-era ban on the firearms with Biden’s vocal support. But the 60-vote threshold in the Senate means some Republicans must be on board, and most are steadfastly opposed. One issue is the proliferation of weapons today; There are many more styles and types on the market than in the 1990s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Clyburn elected House Dems' assistant leader, averts contest

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Wrapping up leadership elections, House Democrats unanimously chose Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina for a new role Thursday, as the party whip relinquishes his current job and a younger generation of Democratic leaders takes charge in the new year. The vote for Clyburn,...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia

MORROW, Ga. — (AP) — It might go without saying that Democrats generally vote against Republicans. But in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff, it can hardly be overstated how much Democratic voters — and others — are driven by not wanting Republican challenger Herschel Walker to be their U.S. senator.
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

DeSantis silent on Trump's dinner with white nationalist Fuentes, Ye

At the close of a week in which top Republicans roundly denounced former President Donald Trump's dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and increasingly antisemitic rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has notably remained silent. As of early Friday evening, DeSantis had not weighed in...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

US targets Russian mercenary group over religious freedom

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday placed a well-known Russian paramilitary organization on a list of religious freedom violators alongside a number of notorious terrorist organizations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he had designated the Wagner Group as an “entity of particular concern" for...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kanye Who? Musk Shifts Twitter Focus to Hunter Biden Laptop

Yet again, Elon Musk turned Twitter into a spectacle on Friday evening, promising to air the company’s dirty laundry about “what really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression.” But after the announcement left thousands of users on the edge of their seats as they waited hours for what Musk promised would be an “awesome” revelation, the leak turned out not to be quite the bombshell the new Twitter czar had hyped.Nearly two hours after his promised drop time, the touted bombshell came in the form of a lengthy Twitter thread by journalist Matt Taibbi, who prior to posting, noted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs

CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
AFP

US Jews battle new 'mainstreamed' anti-Semitism

President Joe Biden's emphatic condemnation of anti-Semitism Friday was driven by an alarming normalization of anti-Jewish tropes and hate speech by influential public figures and on social media, experts said. A big reason for that is social media, which makes it easier to preserve and share anything, including hate. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

Snowden receives Russian passport, takes citizenship oath

MOSCOW — (AP) — Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after revealing highly classified surveillance programs, has received a Russian passport and taken the citizenship oath, Russian news agencies quoted his lawyer as saying Friday. Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena was reported as saying that Snowden got...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Gaetz friend says lighter sentence deserved for cooperation

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz learns this week how much prison time he gets on charges of sex trafficking a minor and identity theft, but not before trying to convince a judge that his cooperation in several probes should lighten his sentence.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Group of Seven nations and Australia joined the European Union on Friday in adopting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

WASHINGTON — (AP) — America's newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon's answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than...
PALMDALE, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
107K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy