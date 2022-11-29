Read full article on original website
Related
Morning Sun
Two remain critical after Amish buggy hit
An Amish couple remains in critical condition after a pickup hit the back of their horse-drawn buggy on Sunday, Clare sheriff’s officials said. Jay Stutzman, 52, and Irene Stutzman, 53, of Clare, were on East Colonvilke Road near Brand Avenue, east of Clare, when they were hit about 8:30 p.m. that day, officials said.
Morning Sun
Two election recounts announced for Isabella County
Two recounts involving votes cast across Isabella County — and part of Clare County — were announced Wednesday evening and Thursday, but the two are distinct and separate from each other. Isabella County’s clerk announced Thursday afternoon a separate recount in six precincts starting a week from Monday....
Comments / 0