An Amish couple remains in critical condition after a pickup hit the back of their horse-drawn buggy on Sunday, Clare sheriff’s officials said. Jay Stutzman, 52, and Irene Stutzman, 53, of Clare, were on East Colonvilke Road near Brand Avenue, east of Clare, when they were hit about 8:30 p.m. that day, officials said.

CLARE, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO