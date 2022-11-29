ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dealer Claire Oliver to Bring Art Festival to the Streets of Miami’s Overtown Neighborhood During Art Basel

By Daniel Cassady
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlEbb_0jRBNCnH00

Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week function as weathervanes for art market aficionados who want to know which way the wind is blowing. They’re also where dealers, collectors, and artists gather to air kiss, trade gossip over drinks, and scheme ahead of the new year.

For most people who actually live in Miami, these events, fairs, and invite-only dinners and cocktail parties mainly exist as happenings that pop up on an Instagram feed, not things that can actually be attended. Claire Oliver Gallery aims to offer something different with “ LOOP ,” an arts and culture experience that will occupy an entire city block of Miami’s Overtown district during Art Week.

“We’ve always thought outside the box,” Oliver told ARTnews . “There are so many art fairs, and they are all so similar. I wanted to do something experiential—something that, when people go home, they’ll have had an experience that will resonate with them long after Art Week is over.”

“LOOP” will be anchored by a 5,000-square-foot gallery space where Oliver will show at least nine artists, including Robert Peterson, Gio Swaby, and Stan Squirewell. Beyond the gallery, the exhibition sprawls outward with large scale photography installations by Photoville, vocal and visual performances, and a food and beverage program that features minority-owned businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NA4Ml_0jRBNCnH00
A monumental sculpture by Aaron T. Stephan’s, Luminous Twist , that will be on view during LOOP

The idea for “LOOP,” which Oliver said had been percolating for years, took shape when she and Squirewell, whom she represents, were discussing how he could bring massive, 10-foot-long works to Art Basel. “If we did that, only one piece would fit in our booth,” Oliver said. “That obviously wouldn’t work, but I want my artists to have full creative control and do what they want.”

So, she began looking for a venue in Miami where she could give her artist’s “carte blanche.”

With “LOOP ,” Oliver is bringing to Miami a version of her program in Harlem, where being a part of the surrounding community is equally important to what hangs on the gallery walls. It’s not unheard of for Claire Oliver Gallery to hold artist lectures, or even an opera now and again, in its Harlem space. “Often the whole neighborhood will show up to welcome new artists. It’s really like going back to what the art world was 30 years ago, where things felt more like a salon,” she said.

The choice of location is an apt one. Overtown is a cultural hub for Miami’s Black and Brown community. Once an economically vibrant area, recent decades have seen the neighborhood fall victim to poverty and neglect. However, members of Overtown’s community are renovating the neighborhood by taking over spoiled city blocks and planting trees, opening community parks and renovating buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaFGy_0jRBNCnH00
LOOP will feature a special presentation of Jeffery Henson Scales’s images of the Black Panthers. Above: In a time of Panthers.

In fact, according to Oliver, “LOOP” would not have been possible without the Southeast Overtown/ Park West Community Redevelopment Agency and its director James McQueen. The Lyric Theater on NW 2nd Avenue is one example of the work that’s been done to breathe new life into the neighborhood. The recently restored building once held concerts by music legends including Nat King Cole and Sammy Davis Jr., often for free.

The neighborhood will play host to events outside the main gallery throughout Art Week. Photoville will showcase an installation of interactive 8 x 8 foot “house” structures in front of the Lyric Theater, which will be wrapped with Jeffrey Henson Scales’s images of the Black Panthers. Fashion designers BruceGlen will present an artist-driven collection, in collaboration with Gio Swaby and Robert Peterson, which will be sold on site at the gallery following the presentation, and musical artist MuMu Fresh is set to perform.

“You never know how transformative an experience is going to be for a particular person. That’s why community centered events like ‘LOOP’ are so important,” said Squirewell. “What kind of experiences are going to propel young folks to do something different with their lives? We never know. But if we all participate in the world around us, everyone will benefit. That’s what ‘LOOP’ is all about.”

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ARTnews

DRIFT Restages Drone Performance for Art Basel Miami Beach’s 20th Anniversary

If you just so happened to look up at the Miami night sky over the last three evenings at the right moment—say, between 7 p.m. and 7:08 p.m.—you likely caught a glimpse of a swirling swarm of light. You weren’t dreaming, and it wasn’t a new UFO design. Instead, it was the work of Amsterdam-based artist duo Ralph Nauta and Lonneke Gordijn.   Studio DRIFT, as the artists have long been known, staged a performance of Franchise Freedom, their famed drone performance, in honor of Art Basel Miami Beach’s 20th anniversary. The work premiered at the fair in 2017 and has since...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Hyperallergic

Why Is There No Spanish at Art Basel Miami?

“Art isn’t about who is a good artist or who is a bad artist. It’s about luck,” Rolán Gastell, the Uber driver who picked me up at Art Basel on Wednesday afternoon, tells me in Spanish as we progress inchmeal down a congested Collins Avenue. “Sometimes, a bad painter with better luck gets famous.” He says he studied agricultural engineering in Cuba and arrived in Miami just a few months ago, and that his uncle is artist Jesús Gastell Soto, whose paintings have been shown in and outside Cuba; Rolán wishes they were on view at Art Basel. I ask him if he plans on visiting the show or any of the other events taking place this week.
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

Miami’s Crypto-Loving Mayor Visits the Gateway, a Five-Day NFT Festival

Last night, Miami mayor Francis Suarez spoke to a small group of crypto and NFT enthusiasts to officially unveil the exhibition “The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis.” It was the second year in a row that the Gateway—a festival put together and funded by by nft now, a web3-focused publication; Mana Common, a real estate development company owned by billionaire real estate mogul Moishe Mana; and MoonPay, a crypto trading app—had come to Miami, and this time around, the mood was a lot different. “This is the last time that we’re going to completely be in the physical world,” Suarez said....
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Once again, NightGarden illuminates Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden through the holiday season. Enjoy acres of magical holiday radiance as you explore the gardens after hours. Using light and sound, the installations will transport you to a world of fairy tales. Archimedes, the wise talking tree that interacts with guests, is at the center of it all. There's also an app that uses augmented reality to take you on a quest to find the Fairy Queen's lost subjects. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through January 8, 2023, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; thenightgarden.com. Tickets cost $30 to $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

At Art Basel Miami Beach, an ATM Announces Your Account Balance

At art fairs, gallerists have the difficult job of sizing up each person who comes by their booth and trying to answer a simple question: exactly how much money does this person have? But with a new work by the Brooklyn based art collective MSCHF, presented by Perrotin, the guesswork is taken out of the equation. Anyone who wants can approach an ATM that MSCHF set up at the booth and reveal their bank account balance. ATM Leaderboard (2022) is an ATM that MSCHF acquired from an ATM manufacturing company, but then retrofitted with a screen emblazoned with the word...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
ARTnews

An Urgent Survey of Cuban Art in Miami Pieces Together a Fragmented History

“You Know Who We Are,” at the El Espacio 23 in Miami, is a survey of art from Cuba and its diaspora that, despite its title, proves there are legions left learn on this subject. The co-curators, Anelys Alvarez and Patricia Hanna, chose a thematic approach, rather than a historical one, presenting the canon as a collective drama spanning several generations and thousands of miles. All 100 or so artworks in the show, from sculptures to installations to paintings and everything in-between, were acquired after 2017 by Miami’s foremost collector, Jorge M. Pérez, who appears regularly on the ARTnews Top...
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

Free Jazz Pioneer Milford Graves Transports with Posthumous Art Basel Installation Bringing the Polymath’s Many Practices Together

It can be difficult, if not impossible, for a gallery to conjure a sense of atmosphere at Art Basel Miami Beach. But amid all the frenzied selling and hobnobbing, New York’s Fridman Gallery has done just that at its booth, which is host to an installation of works by late free jazz pioneer Milford Graves. Graves, who died in 2021 at 79, is best known as an experimental jazz drummer, but he was better considered a polymath, as the New York Times’s Giovanni Russonello wrote in his obituary of the artist last year. He was a visual artist, a music professor...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
jitneybooks.com

Feria Clandestina at the 7 Seas Motel Is a Four Day Miami Art Fair

Feria Clandestina at the 7 Seas Motel is a four-day Miami art fair that will host artists, galleries, and independent projects from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, United States, and United Kingdom from December 1 -4, 2022. Special projects include installations and activations by artists Monika Bravo (Miami), Claudio...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Art of Black features Maxwell Pearce's 'Art of the Athlete' in Little Haiti

MIAMI - Harlem Globetrotter Maxwell Pearce is premiering his first-ever art exhibition, called "Art of the Athlete," at the N'Namdi Gallery in Little Haiti. This is part of the Art of Black initiative created by The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.The idea to create this exhibit came out of an incident that happened to him in early 2020."I had a racial experience while giving a live interview," Pearce said. "A banana was thrown at me. Basically, the implication is that Black people are monkeys. It's a very egregious, historical trope."During the 2020 shutdowns, Maxwell, who is self-taught, found a way...
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

Artist Sung Tieu Searches for Evidence That Havana Syndrome Is Real at Art Basel Miami Beach

In August 2021, Vice President Kamala Harris was due to go to Vietnam, but her trip was delayed after two U.S. officials were medically evacuated from Hanoi after experiencing “anomalous acoustic incidents” that led to symptoms associated with the mysterious Havana Syndrome. The Vietnam-born artist Sung Tieu, whose work is centered around warfare and its psychological impact, has been making work about the mysterious illness for years. A year after the alleged Hanoi attack, the artist has continued to investigate the ailment. The results are now on view at Emalin’s booth at Art Basel Miami Beach. Tieu was able to find...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
ARTnews

Didier William Is Using His Art to Offer Black, Queer Immigrants Hope

The city of Miami is home to the largest Haitian population outside Haiti. Artist Didier William, who was born in Haiti, was raised in North Miami, making him one of many immigrants from the island to call it home. There, William picked up his Haitian mother’s medications at a local Walgreens and worked at the dollar store down the street from the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami. That institution is now about to open William’s largest exhibition to date, with more than 40 paintings, sculptures, drawings, and prints set to go on view on December 1. Titled “Nou Kite Tout...
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

On Art Basel Miami Beach’s 20th Anniversary, the Art World Has Become Miamified, For Better or Worse

Over the last twenty years, I’ve missed only one edition of Art Basel Miami Beach, in 2004, and am therefore convinced that 2004 was the best edition: the best parties, the best dinners, the best art, the best people. Back then, the parties and dinners were in hotels along the beach like the Shore Club, the Delano, and the Raleigh. Wynwood, across the causeway, wasn’t yet a thing. The “young” galleries were set up in shipping containers parked on the sand.  The fair has grown up alongside an increasing awareness of climate change in a city widely considered ground zero for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Ash Jurberg

Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

Decades of Resistance in Haiti’s Streets Are Surveyed in Miami Photography Exhibition

In 1995, British photographer and curator Leah Gordon traveled to Jacmel, a port town in Southern Haiti, for the first time. Then as now, the country was reeling from unrest, but that did not stop Gordon from documenting a vibrant street tradition that mines the country’s brutal past called Kanaval, a communal masquerade held in various Haitian cities in advance of Mardi Gras. She captured Jacmel residents organizing public processions that involved donning masks alluding to various traumas—from colonial debt to foreign interventions—registered during Haiti’s 200-year history. Haiti gained independence from France in 1804, and scars of violence enacted by foreigners...
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

Nina Chanel Abney’s Solo Show at ICA Miami Queers the Frat House

These days, Nina Chanel Abney is everywhere. Whether she’s designing site specific works for Lincoln Center in New York or cooking up NFTs for the metaverse, Abney is working nonstop to bring her arresting works around the country and beyond. Set to coincide with Art Basel Miami Beach, the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami is presenting a new suite of works by Abney in a show titled “Big Butch Energy.” Meanwhile, it was just earlier in November that she opened a new show at the Henry Art Gallery in Seattle. “She’s somebody who just has a million ideas and a...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Miami's proud (boy) tradition is preserved: Kevin Cabrera is the new Joe Carollo

COMMENTARY: If you feared there's no successor to Joe Carollo as the blowtorch-bearer of Miami's banana-republic politics, look no further than Kevin Cabrera. Good news, fellow Miami-Dade denizens! We finally have a worthy successor to Joe Carollo! His name is Kevin Cabrera — and he’s already filling “Crazy Joe’s” shameless shoes.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis

Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

Michelin-Star Tasting Menu Meets VR Art in Miami, Courtesy of Meta and Superblue

This year, during Art Basel Miami Beach, Superblue is expanding its mandate of presenting large-scale experiential pieces by engaging a sense often forgone by visual artists: taste. Right now, Superblue is offering a mixed-reality experience that is equal parts Michelin-star tasting menu and guided virtual reality buffet. It’s a co-production with the Open Arts division of Facebook’s parent company, Meta, which reportedly downsized its art and design branch earlier this month. People who purchase tickets ($58 during the day, $200 for an evening sitting) will be led into a futuristic dining room, designed by the artist and founder of Aerobanquets, Mattia Casalegno. Each diner will slip on...
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

ARTnews

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy