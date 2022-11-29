Read full article on original website
Big Change in Atlantic City, NJ, Orange Loop Restaurant Scene
Over the last several years, the Atlantic City Orange Loop area has built up, bringing a positive change to the city's nightlife. The Orange Loop is named for the "orange" properties in the Monopoly board game, which of course was originally developed based on streets found in Atlantic City. One...
Another Festive Holiday Bar Has Popped Up in Atlantic City, NJ
Another festive holiday pop-up bar has opened inside an Atlantic City casino! And as much as it looks like fun, it's also functional, benefitting the Community Food Bank of NJ. One of my favorite new trends over the last couple of years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to...
Ventnor May Lose Its Representation On The Atlantic City BOE
Something just like this happened many years ago. The population from the sending districts to Atlantic City High School had declined and the Atlantic City Board of Education quickly moved to take away their representation on the Atlantic City Board of Education. Then New Jersey Senator Bill Gormley led an...
End of an Era: Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum Closing in Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City will soon be minus one attraction with the closing of the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum. After more than 25 years of entertaining boardwalk-goers with its collection of oddities, Ripley's will call it quits after December 31st, Press of Atlantic City reports. In a statement, museum manager...
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
Enjoy A Professional-Quality Light Show In Dennis Township, NJ, This Holiday Season
There always something fun to check out in South Jersey around Christmastime. If you think about it, we're lucky to live where we do. South Jerseyans are privileged to call this area home especially this time of year. People get so invested into the holidays that it's hard to find anyone without at least some holiday spirit. Some people take holiday spirit to the next level.
I tried the world’s most expensive fries, now available in N.J. Are they worth it?
Over the years, I’ve had many pricey dishes in the course of duty — $50 steaks, $30 burgers and so on. But now we have a new leader in the clubhouse — the $200 fries at Serendipity3 at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, which I sampled earlier this week.
Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer
The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
Southern NJ-based Movie Theater Group Buys Another Cinema With Plans to Revive It
If you're a fan of going to a theater to see a movie, this will be exciting news for you: it appears that another old, shuttered movie theater in South Jersey is coming back to life. And the group behind the effort is no stranger to turning failing, dilapidated theaters...
Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore
Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
2 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Wednesday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department says two men were shot in the city Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, at around 2:30, officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. At the scene, officials located evidence of gunfire in the areas...
South Jersey’s “Griswold” Christmas Village Now Open For Holiday Season
It feels like this is the big moment we've all been waiting for here in South Jersey this holiday season. Nothing captured the heart of South Jersey residents over the last few Christmastimes quite like the "Christmas Vacation House" in Gloucester County. To sum it up, a family from Mickleton began to deck out their house just like the Griswold's home from National Lampoon's Family Vacation a few years back. It was epic. So much so, in fact, that people would drive from all over, some for hours, to take in the decorations.
Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market
A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River
Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year. 36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Atlantic City, NJ Schools Performing Abysmally with State Testing
We have been reviewing the results of the Atlantic City Public Schools Spring 2022 New Jersey Student Learning Assessments (NJSLA). It’s a state report card as to how school districts are doing in language arts English, math, and science. The data we have obtained compares Language Arts English and...
These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping
One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood, NJ, is Closing
The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses The Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
The rise and fall of the Atlantic City Racecourse
Long before the introduction of casinos in Atlantic City, thoroughbred racing was on the rise. The Atlantic City Race Course was the pinnacle of premiere horse racing in the country. Atlantic City Race Course was led by the vision of four businessmen, John B. Kelly Sr., Leo Fraser, Fred Scholler...
