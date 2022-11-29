ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Enjoy A Professional-Quality Light Show In Dennis Township, NJ, This Holiday Season

There always something fun to check out in South Jersey around Christmastime. If you think about it, we're lucky to live where we do. South Jerseyans are privileged to call this area home especially this time of year. People get so invested into the holidays that it's hard to find anyone without at least some holiday spirit. Some people take holiday spirit to the next level.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore

Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

South Jersey’s “Griswold” Christmas Village Now Open For Holiday Season

It feels like this is the big moment we've all been waiting for here in South Jersey this holiday season. Nothing captured the heart of South Jersey residents over the last few Christmastimes quite like the "Christmas Vacation House" in Gloucester County. To sum it up, a family from Mickleton began to deck out their house just like the Griswold's home from National Lampoon's Family Vacation a few years back. It was epic. So much so, in fact, that people would drive from all over, some for hours, to take in the decorations.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping

One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
HADDONFIELD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood, NJ, is Closing

The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses The Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
LINWOOD, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

The rise and fall of the Atlantic City Racecourse

Long before the introduction of casinos in Atlantic City, thoroughbred racing was on the rise. The Atlantic City Race Course was the pinnacle of premiere horse racing in the country. Atlantic City Race Course was led by the vision of four businessmen, John B. Kelly Sr., Leo Fraser, Fred Scholler...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy