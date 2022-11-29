Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
fitsmallbusiness.com
6 Best Virtual Office Companies for 2023
A virtual office offers the benefit of having a physical address and the perks attached to it without the expense of a lease and administrative staff. If you’re in the market looking for the best virtual office, consider these top factors: excellent location, phone number and live receptionist inclusions, on-demand access to physical workspaces, and flexible membership terms and payments. In this article, we evaluated the best virtual office companies and determined how each of them fits specific business needs.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Make a Press Kit in 8 Steps (+ Template & Examples)
A press kit, also known as a media kit, gives journalists supplemental information about your business, which makes it easier and more likely for them to cover your story. Making a press kit is fairly easy―choose a template, add your information and assets (e.g., logos, corporate headshots, videos, and so on), and then publish and distribute your media kit. Download our free press kit template and follow the steps below as you make one for your small business.
fitsmallbusiness.com
What Is Retail? A Small Business Guide
Retail is when a business sells (typically physical) products to consumers, with retailing the act of conducting retail business. Ecommerce and omnichannel selling have blurred the lines of physical and online retail, so retail is a term that often encompasses all selling of goods—digitally or in-store. Despite the growth...
fitsmallbusiness.com
LeanLaw Review: Features, Pricing & Alternatives 2023
LeanLaw is cloud-based legal timekeeping and billing software with real-time two-way integration with QuickBooks Online. Its features include time and expense tracking, fixed-fee billing, and reporting, and the QuickBooks Online integration allows you to create and send invoices, manage Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts (IOLTA), and process electronic receipt of payments through QuickBooks Payments. Monthly prices for LeanLaw start at $50 per user. You can request a free two-week trial or personalized demo before buying the program.
fitsmallbusiness.com
Commerce Bank Visa Business Platinum Card Review for 2023
Commerce Bank Visa Business Platinum Card is one of the few small business credit cards with a fixed rate and low regular APR of 10.90%. It doesn’t charge annual and foreign transaction fees and welcomes applicants with either fair or good credit. If you wish to compare one card...
fitsmallbusiness.com
Community Banks of Colorado Visa® Business Cash Preferred Credit Card Review for 2023
Community Banks of Colorado Visa® Business Cash Preferred Credit Card is designed for business owners with an existing deposit account with Community Banks of Colorado and those who prefer to earn unlimited cash back. This small business credit card comes with no annual fee and Visa-specific benefits, such as extended warranty, purchase protection, and emergency assistance.
fitsmallbusiness.com
.net vs .com: Quickly Learn Which Is Right for Your Website
Choosing the right domain extension (e.g., .com vs .net or .org) lends credibility to your business. The “com” in .com stands for “commercial,” but is used widely by businesses, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The “net” in .net stands for “network,” and is most often used by companies in the tech sector. But it’s not a hard and fast rule, so keep reading to see which is better for your business website.
Comments / 0