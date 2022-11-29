Read full article on original website
7 Best Free Press Release Distribution Services
The more journalists and media outlets your press release reaches, the better your chances of getting publicity—but paid distribution sometimes comes with a high price tag. For startups and small businesses on a tight budget, using one of the best free press release distribution services will help you get exposure without the big investment. Based on use cases, here are the seven best free press release distribution platforms to increase media visibility and get your story more reach.
fitsmallbusiness.com
What Is Retail? A Small Business Guide
Retail is when a business sells (typically physical) products to consumers, with retailing the act of conducting retail business. Ecommerce and omnichannel selling have blurred the lines of physical and online retail, so retail is a term that often encompasses all selling of goods—digitally or in-store. Despite the growth...
From bitcoin to 'spit coin,' cryptocurrency sure to spawn other forms of money: Blundo
Well, this cryptocurrency thing seems to have a few flaws. I never have been too keen on it. Pouring my life savings into an unregulated hipster enterprise endorsed by Larry David and Gwyneth Paltrow somehow doesn’t strike me as a particularly astute financial move. ...
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Make a Press Kit in 8 Steps (+ Template & Examples)
A press kit, also known as a media kit, gives journalists supplemental information about your business, which makes it easier and more likely for them to cover your story. Making a press kit is fairly easy―choose a template, add your information and assets (e.g., logos, corporate headshots, videos, and so on), and then publish and distribute your media kit. Download our free press kit template and follow the steps below as you make one for your small business.
fitsmallbusiness.com
Earnings Withholding Orders: What Employers Need to Know
An earnings withholding order is a court-issued wage garnishment requiring employers to withhold and remit money from an employee’s paycheck to pay a creditor for an unpaid debt. Some examples of such debt are past-due student loans, delinquent tax bills, and even unpaid child support. To avoid liability, employers should immediately and only withhold what’s required in the order and ensure the funds are sent to the appropriate agency.
fitsmallbusiness.com
6 Best Virtual Office Companies for 2023
A virtual office offers the benefit of having a physical address and the perks attached to it without the expense of a lease and administrative staff. If you’re in the market looking for the best virtual office, consider these top factors: excellent location, phone number and live receptionist inclusions, on-demand access to physical workspaces, and flexible membership terms and payments. In this article, we evaluated the best virtual office companies and determined how each of them fits specific business needs.
fitsmallbusiness.com
Community Banks of Colorado Visa® Business Cash Preferred Credit Card Review for 2023
Community Banks of Colorado Visa® Business Cash Preferred Credit Card is designed for business owners with an existing deposit account with Community Banks of Colorado and those who prefer to earn unlimited cash back. This small business credit card comes with no annual fee and Visa-specific benefits, such as extended warranty, purchase protection, and emergency assistance.
fitsmallbusiness.com
Commerce Bank Visa Business Platinum Card Review for 2023
Commerce Bank Visa Business Platinum Card is one of the few small business credit cards with a fixed rate and low regular APR of 10.90%. It doesn’t charge annual and foreign transaction fees and welcomes applicants with either fair or good credit. If you wish to compare one card...
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Do Bar Inventory: 2023 Guide
Your bar inventory is the total supply of beer, wine, spirits, mixers, and other beverages that your restaurant or bar has on hand. The phrase “bar inventory” also refers to the process of physically counting that supply. Profitable bar programs count inventory once a month, and the best bars count inventory once per week.
