Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
CNET
Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch
Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
DIY Photography
NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon
NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
Stunning photos from NASA's Artemis I moon mission
NASA's Artemis I mission has sent back some spectacular images of the moon and the Earth while breaking new ground in space travel. Artemis launched on Nov. 16, 2022, on a nearly monthlong mission to circle the moon and return home. There are no astronauts on board, but the trip is intended to pave the way for future crews to land on the lunar surface.In this photo, guests watch the launch of NASA's Space Launch System, or SLS, rocket carrying the Orion space capsule, on the Artemis I mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Orion...
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Failed spacesuit pump aborts planned Russian spacewalk at space station
A scheduled spacewalk outside of the International Space Station was aborted on Friday (Nov. 25), after a problem was discovered with one of the two Russian cosmonauts' spacesuits.
WSFA
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface. Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.
Albany Herald
New era begins with China's launch of crewed mission to its space station
Three astronauts lifted off to China's nearly completed space station on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the country's long-term presence in space. It's a major achievement for China's ambitious space program, which has explored the far side of the moon and Mars. The milestone also means the aging International Space Station's role as the sole venue for continuous human occupancy in Earth's orbit is coming to an end.
scitechdaily.com
Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon
This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
NASA’s Orion Leaves Moon Orbit for Splashdown Dec. 11 Off San Diego
NASA’s Orion spacecraft has fired its main engine to leave a distant lunar orbit and return to Earth, where it will splash down off San Diego on Dec. 11. The spacecraft was traveling traveling nearly 240,000 miles from Earth and over 50,000 miles from the Moon in what scientists term a “distant retrograde orbit” on Thursday when the maneuver occurred.
SpaceX delays launch of Japanese moon lander again, citing rocket issues
For the second day in a row, SpaceX stood down from the launch of Japan's Hakuto-R moon lander to address possible rocket issues. A new target date has not yet been announced.
NASA's Orion spacecraft snaps selfie of moon's surface
CAPE CANAVERAL - NASA released a selfie taken by the Orion capsule and close-up photos of the moon's crater-marked landscape as the spacecraft continues on the Artemis 1 mission, a 25-and-a-half day journey that will take it more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon. Orion's latest selfie - taken Wednesday, the eighth day of the mission, by a camera on one of the capsule's solar arrays - reveals the spacecraft giving angles with a bit of moon visible in the background. The close-up photos were taken Monday as Orion made its closest approach to the moon,...
China launches 3 astronauts to Tiangong space station
China on Tuesday launched its six-month Shenzhou 15 mission, carrying three astronauts to the country's newly completed space station.
Ars Technica
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
CNET
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Launch New Lunar Lander and Rover Overnight
While the Orion spacecraft, a key part of NASA's Artemis I mission, is on its way back to Earth after going far beyond the moon, a new lunar lander from Japan and a small rover from the United Arab Emirates are set to blast off from Florida early Thursday. The...
PC Magazine
NASA Sends Moon Microscope, Solar Arrays to the International Space Station
SpaceX over the weekend successfully completed its 26th NASA resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Carrying more than 7,700 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies, and other cargo, the SpaceX Dragon took off on Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center using a Falcon 9 launch vehicle. More than 17 hours later, the cargo ship autonomously docked at the ISS, where it will remain for about 45 days before returning to Earth to splash down off the coast of Florida.
Gizmodo
A Satellite That Launched Aboard SLS Is Already in Trouble
The launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission sent the Orion capsule on a journey to the Moon, in addition to 10 cubesats included as secondary payloads. The Space Launch System’s upper stage successfully deployed the tiny satellites yesterday, but one of them appears to be malfunctioning. The jumbo...
SpaceX will launch a Japanese moon lander, UAE rover early Wednesday. Here's how to watch.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Japanese lander and UAE rover to the moon early Wednesday (Nov. 30), and you can watch the action live.
KEYT
NASA’s historic moon mission enters the final leg of its journey
The NASA Orion spacecraft, the core of the Artemis I mission, is making a farewell pass by the moon on its historic journey before heading home to Earth. The capsule, which has spent the past 15 days traveling into deep space and making an unprecedented trek beyond the moon, fired up its onboard engine for about one minute and 45 seconds Thursday afternoon to jolt itself out of its current orbital path.
SpaceX gets federal approval to launch 7,500 satellites to grow its communication network
Elon Musk's SpaceX has received federal approval to launch 7,500 satellites in an operation that would expand the company's Starlink internet services around the world.
