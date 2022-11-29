ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1037theriver.com

A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines

As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

Colorado Springs is closer than you think

Colorado Springs isn’t so far away. Not by mileage and not by attitude. What happened there – God forbid – could happen here. And this is not just pearl clutching by some scared snowflake. I saw it firsthand. When I covered the “Drag Queen Story Hour” at ZooMontana in Billings in June, I ignored plenty […] The post Colorado Springs is closer than you think appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Sweetgreen opens fourth Colorado location in Highlands Ranch

The popular fast-casual and veggie-focused chain sweetgreen is celebrating the opening of its first Douglas County location in Highlands Ranch on Dec. 2 by partnering with a local nonprofit that feeds students. For every meal sold on sweetgreen’s opening day, the company will donate a meal to the Backpack Society,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
kunc.org

Colorado is forcing a group of farmers to reduce irrigation but won't stop watering their own fields

For a very long time, Kenny Helling’s family history has been rooted in the outskirts of Idalia, on Colorado’s eastern plains, in the region surrounding the south fork of the Republican River. Driving around these dusty county roads with Helling is like stepping into a time warp. His plains are the same plains where his great-grandfather claimed his first quarter section under the Homestead Act in 1886.
COLORADO STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Wyoming

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
JACKSON, WY
The Denver Gazette

Asteroid mining company relocates to Denver from the Netherlands

A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis Administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

CarMax to pay $1 million in safety settlement with Colorado, other states

CarMax Auto Superstores Inc. will pay $1 million to dozens of states as part of a settlement over the used car company’s failure to disclose safety recalls of vehicles. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the multistate settlement Thursday, which includes 35 other states throughout the country. Colorado is set to receive $20,000 of the total $1 million settlement payment, Weiser said.
COLORADO STATE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
70K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy