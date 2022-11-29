ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Betting Odds of U.S. Beating Iran to Advance in World Cup

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Tuesday represents a straightforward but difficult challenge for the United States men's soccer team in the FIFA World Cup: Win or go home.

The U.S. has two draws under its belt and is playing Iran at 2 p.m. ET at Al Thumama Stadium to advance out of Group B and into the round of 16 in host country Qatar.

Sportsbooks are giving the U.S. the benefit of the doubt to pull off the victory.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the U.S. at +100 odds, while Iran sits at +310 or 3/1 odds to pull off the upset. The odds of a draw are +230.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHZPQ_0jRBKNOd00

Additional betting odds and props according to BetMGM are as follows:

  • Both teams to score (yes or no): -105/-135
  • Over/Under 2.5 goals (yes or no): +110/-155
  • USA -0.5 (to score at least one goal): -120
  • Iran +0.5 (to not lose by one goal): -120.

While the U.S. must avoid a draw or loss, Iran can get some help. It can advance with a victory or with a draw combined with an England victory or draw against Wales on Tuesday.

England is a heavy favorite according to FanDuel, with the moneyline at -220. Entering the tournament, it was the odds-on favorite to win Group B .

Sporting News reported that a calf injury is under the spotlight for Iran attacker Sardar Azmoun, who entered as a substitute in Iran's first-game blowout loss to England and left the game before its conclusion.

The status of Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand is also unknown after suffering a concussion against England, but signs point to him playing.

The U.S. is trying to change history after winning its third group game just once in its eight previous attempts. That was against Algeria in 2010 on a goal by Landon Donovan.

Failing to defeat Iran, which beat the U.S. 2-1 in their only previous World Cup matchup in 1998, would mean the U.S. would go winless in the World Cup for the first time since 2006, when it failed to advance out of the group stage.

Recent history, however, provides the U.S. with some hope. The Americans have won at least one game in six of their previous 10 World Cup appearances, notably winning at least once in the last two World Cups in which it participated and three of the last four.

The game is also notable for what is happening off the pitch.

Iran's soccer squad made global headlines when the players stayed silent during their national anthem in the opening game against England. Countless Iranian fans in attendance were seen on video, booing the anthem.

Standing in solidarity with protesters following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Mahsa Amini might have legal repercussions when the players return home.

On Sunday, the Tasnim News Agency, part of Iranian state media, retweeted a U.S. team tweet in which the Islamic Republic emblem was removed from Iran's flag. Tasnim called for the U.S. to be kicked out of the World Cup.

"By posting a distorted image of the flag of the Islamic Republic of #Iran on its official account, the #US football team breached the @FIFAcom charter, for which a 10-game suspension is the appropriate penalty," Tasnim tweeted.

Protests in Iran have continued since mid-September, spreading all the way to the World Cup .

Pro-Iranian regime fans at the games have reportedly verbally and physically harassed those protesting against the government, including ripping away flags, hurling insults and disrupting interviews between Iranian women and media outlets.

Comments / 0

Related
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Independent

US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent

Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

Iran actor Taraneh Alidoosti boldly posts selfie without headscarf in solidarity with protesters

One of Iran's most prominent actors on Wednesday posted an image of herself on social media without the headscarf mandatory for women in the Islamic republic. Taraneh Alidoosti's apparent act of defiance comes as weeks of protests have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman died in mid-September after being arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country's strict dress rules for women.
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
WASHINGTON STATE
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1053M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy