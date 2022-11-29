Betting Odds of U.S. Beating Iran to Advance in World Cup

Tuesday represents a straightforward but difficult challenge for the United States men's soccer team in the FIFA World Cup: Win or go home.

The U.S. has two draws under its belt and is playing Iran at 2 p.m. ET at Al Thumama Stadium to advance out of Group B and into the round of 16 in host country Qatar.

Sportsbooks are giving the U.S. the benefit of the doubt to pull off the victory.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the U.S. at +100 odds, while Iran sits at +310 or 3/1 odds to pull off the upset. The odds of a draw are +230.

Additional betting odds and props according to BetMGM are as follows:

Both teams to score (yes or no): -105/-135

Over/Under 2.5 goals (yes or no): +110/-155

USA -0.5 (to score at least one goal): -120

Iran +0.5 (to not lose by one goal): -120.

While the U.S. must avoid a draw or loss, Iran can get some help. It can advance with a victory or with a draw combined with an England victory or draw against Wales on Tuesday.

England is a heavy favorite according to FanDuel, with the moneyline at -220. Entering the tournament, it was the odds-on favorite to win Group B .

Sporting News reported that a calf injury is under the spotlight for Iran attacker Sardar Azmoun, who entered as a substitute in Iran's first-game blowout loss to England and left the game before its conclusion.

The status of Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand is also unknown after suffering a concussion against England, but signs point to him playing.

The U.S. is trying to change history after winning its third group game just once in its eight previous attempts. That was against Algeria in 2010 on a goal by Landon Donovan.

Failing to defeat Iran, which beat the U.S. 2-1 in their only previous World Cup matchup in 1998, would mean the U.S. would go winless in the World Cup for the first time since 2006, when it failed to advance out of the group stage.

Recent history, however, provides the U.S. with some hope. The Americans have won at least one game in six of their previous 10 World Cup appearances, notably winning at least once in the last two World Cups in which it participated and three of the last four.

The game is also notable for what is happening off the pitch.

Iran's soccer squad made global headlines when the players stayed silent during their national anthem in the opening game against England. Countless Iranian fans in attendance were seen on video, booing the anthem.

Standing in solidarity with protesters following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Mahsa Amini might have legal repercussions when the players return home.

On Sunday, the Tasnim News Agency, part of Iranian state media, retweeted a U.S. team tweet in which the Islamic Republic emblem was removed from Iran's flag. Tasnim called for the U.S. to be kicked out of the World Cup.

"By posting a distorted image of the flag of the Islamic Republic of #Iran on its official account, the #US football team breached the @FIFAcom charter, for which a 10-game suspension is the appropriate penalty," Tasnim tweeted.

Protests in Iran have continued since mid-September, spreading all the way to the World Cup .

Pro-Iranian regime fans at the games have reportedly verbally and physically harassed those protesting against the government, including ripping away flags, hurling insults and disrupting interviews between Iranian women and media outlets.