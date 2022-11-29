ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State NIL Collective Success with Honor Aiming to Raise $2 Million in December

Success With Honor, a Penn State name, image and likeness collective, is looking to raise $2 million before 2022 ends. In a press release, Anthony Misitano man who helped launch the collective— which is one of three Penn State has— wrote that “there is no university in the world that has provided a greater student-athlete experience than Penn State.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
lafayettestudentnews.com

Men’s basketball falls to Penn State, Drexel, continues rough start to year

The Lafayette men’s basketball team fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night, 70-57, and then lost to the Drexel Dragons on Wednesday night, 64-56, bringing the Leopards to a disappointing 1-7 record to start the season. While the Maroon and White are yet to face a conference opponent this year, this is their worst start since the 2017-2018 campaign.
EASTON, PA
victorybellrings.com

Penn State Football Needs to Capitalize West Virginia’s Uncertainty

Penn State Football is rarely directly impacted by the uncertainty of another coach. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future. Penn State Football is exceeding expectations and poised to reach a New Years’ Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. While the Nittany Lions are experiencing success, a geographical neighbor is uncertain if they have the right coach.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo

Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Bowl Season is Full Steam Ahead, but how do Bowls Pick Teams?

Speculation, chaos and uncertainty are leading the way as college football gears up for Bowl Season which will be here before you know it. Multiple teams are linked to multiple bowl games and situations, but teams are only able to go to one bowl game. Take Penn State for example, the Nittany Lions have been linked to the Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl and they won’t be playing this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
bahsredandwhite.com

Softball program looks to next season under new coach

When looking at Bellefonte High School’s sports and extracurricular activities, our softball program is one of the most prestigious in the state. Although the program has been successful in the past, there is a new head coach stepping in to retain the reins. The new coach coming in is...
BELLEFONTE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 8: Closing the Regular Season on a High Note

Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. They discuss Penn State’s victory over Michigan State as well as the chaos involving the top-10 in...
therecord-online.com

CMHS Head Football Coach Shanon Manning steps down

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA-Central Mountain High School is in the market for a new Head Football Coach. District officials announced Friday the resignation of head coach Shanon Manning. The release from District officials below:. The Keystone Central School District has received a letter of resignation from Central Mountain Head Football...
MILL HALL, PA
abc27.com

Penn State president proposes new primary law school location

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s president is recommending that the university’s two law schools should be consolidated. Currently, Penn State has two law schools that run separately, one in State College and another in Carlisle. If the president’s recommendation goes through, the two locations would become...
CARLISLE, PA
High School Football PRO

Altoona, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pine Richland High School football team will have a game with Cocalico High School on December 02, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ALTOONA, PA
State College

New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College

Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Bellefonte GIANT to open in mid-December

BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company is bringing a new store to Bellefonte and is opening its doors on Friday, Dec. 16. The Benner Township GIANT will officially open at 8 a.m. on the 16th and will bring more than 100 full and part-time jobs to the Centre County community. The grocery store will […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
Centre Daily

Highest-paying business jobs in State College

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in State College, PA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as "business and financial operations occupations" were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Passing the gavel

In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy