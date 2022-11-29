Read full article on original website
Championship weekend locks, Penn State coaching staff grades, MVP votes, more PSU subscriber mailbag
Welcome to December, Penn State fans. It’s already been busy (Olu Fashanu back, Joey Porter Jr. to the NFL) and it will get busier in the next couple of days. We’ve got a very interesting college football championship weekend on tap, beginning tonight. We will learn the identity of the four playoff teams and 10-2 Penn State’s bowl destination.
Onward State
Predicting Which Penn State Football Players Will Stay Or Leave Happy Valley
As the 2022 regular season wrapped up with a 10-2 record for Penn State football, some players face looming decisions about their future. A couple of Nittany Lions have already made their intentions known ahead of the offseason. Interior offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad was the first to announce his intent...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State NIL Collective Success with Honor Aiming to Raise $2 Million in December
Success With Honor, a Penn State name, image and likeness collective, is looking to raise $2 million before 2022 ends. In a press release, Anthony Misitano man who helped launch the collective— which is one of three Penn State has— wrote that “there is no university in the world that has provided a greater student-athlete experience than Penn State.”
lafayettestudentnews.com
Men’s basketball falls to Penn State, Drexel, continues rough start to year
The Lafayette men’s basketball team fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night, 70-57, and then lost to the Drexel Dragons on Wednesday night, 64-56, bringing the Leopards to a disappointing 1-7 record to start the season. While the Maroon and White are yet to face a conference opponent this year, this is their worst start since the 2017-2018 campaign.
victorybellrings.com
Penn State Football Needs to Capitalize West Virginia’s Uncertainty
Penn State Football is rarely directly impacted by the uncertainty of another coach. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future. Penn State Football is exceeding expectations and poised to reach a New Years’ Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. While the Nittany Lions are experiencing success, a geographical neighbor is uncertain if they have the right coach.
nittanysportsnow.com
Florida Atlantic Hires Tom Herman as HC; Penn State DC Manny Diaz Reported Finalist
Florida Atlantic has hired Tom Herman to be its next football coach, and Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz will not be going to Boca Raton, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported. Diaz and Penn State running backs coach JaJuan Seider reportedly were candidates for the job, and...
Onward State
Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo
Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
nittanysportsnow.com
Bowl Season is Full Steam Ahead, but how do Bowls Pick Teams?
Speculation, chaos and uncertainty are leading the way as college football gears up for Bowl Season which will be here before you know it. Multiple teams are linked to multiple bowl games and situations, but teams are only able to go to one bowl game. Take Penn State for example, the Nittany Lions have been linked to the Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl and they won’t be playing this weekend.
bahsredandwhite.com
Softball program looks to next season under new coach
When looking at Bellefonte High School’s sports and extracurricular activities, our softball program is one of the most prestigious in the state. Although the program has been successful in the past, there is a new head coach stepping in to retain the reins. The new coach coming in is...
nittanysportsnow.com
Hunter Tyson, PJ Hall Lift Clemson Past Penn State in Double-Overtime 101-94
Hunter Tyson scored a career-high 24 points and nine rebounds, and PJ Halls scored 22 points as they lift Clemson to outlast Penn State 101-94 in double overtime on Tuesday night as a part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge at Littlejohn Coliseum. Penn State jumped out to a 12-3 run...
nittanysportsnow.com
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 8: Closing the Regular Season on a High Note
Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. They discuss Penn State’s victory over Michigan State as well as the chaos involving the top-10 in...
therecord-online.com
CMHS Head Football Coach Shanon Manning steps down
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA-Central Mountain High School is in the market for a new Head Football Coach. District officials announced Friday the resignation of head coach Shanon Manning. The release from District officials below:. The Keystone Central School District has received a letter of resignation from Central Mountain Head Football...
abc27.com
Penn State president proposes new primary law school location
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s president is recommending that the university’s two law schools should be consolidated. Currently, Penn State has two law schools that run separately, one in State College and another in Carlisle. If the president’s recommendation goes through, the two locations would become...
Altoona, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
State College
New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College
Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
Penn State wants its 2 law schools ‘back together.’ Now it has to decide what that means
Penn State believes it has two good law schools. It would like to have one excellent one. With that vision in mind, President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday announced her intention to unify the two existing fully accredited Penn State law schools into one entity, and the creation of a task force aimed at recommending that best way for that to happen.
Penn State president recommends university’s 2 independent law schools ‘reunite’ as 1
Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park operated as one school between 2006-2014, but became separately accredited institutions after that.
Bellefonte GIANT to open in mid-December
BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company is bringing a new store to Bellefonte and is opening its doors on Friday, Dec. 16. The Benner Township GIANT will officially open at 8 a.m. on the 16th and will bring more than 100 full and part-time jobs to the Centre County community. The grocery store will […]
Centre Daily
Highest-paying business jobs in State College
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in State College, PA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as "business and financial operations occupations" were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
State College
Passing the gavel
In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
