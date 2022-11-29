Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
YAHOO!
State revokes certification of convicted former sheriff Victor Hill
Channel 2 Action News has learned the state of Georgia has revoked the law enforcement certification for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers confirmed to Channel 2′s investigative reporter Mark...
YAHOO!
Afroman gets back money seized in sheriff's office raid of Ohio home, $400 missing
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office seized over $5,000 from Afroman's Ohio home in a raid this August. That money was returned to the rapper on Tuesday, minus $400. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman and is known for the songs "Because I Got High" and "Colt 45," accused the sheriff's department on Instagram of tampering with evidence and stealing the money.
YAHOO!
St. Paul man sentenced for assaulting woman in fast food drive-thru
A 45-year man who admitted to attacking a 70-year-old woman for not pulling her car forward in the drive-through of a St. Paul Burger King — the same place he stabbed a man in 2019 — was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison. Jason John Morales grabbed...
YAHOO!
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
YAHOO!
Wagner man threatens to kill Gov. Kristi Noem and circuit court judge, court documents say
A Wagner man was arrested in October after he sent a message via fax to a local television station, threatening to kill Gov. Kristi Noem, according to court documents. The man also emailed a circuit court judge and threatened her life. Jason Shields, 40, was indicted on Nov. 17 in...
thelivingstonpost.com
Police ID driver in Sunday’s fatal crash on Oak Grove Road
The driver in the Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, single-vehicle fatal crash on Oak Grove Road in Cohoctah Township has been identified as Michael Scott Gricius, 31, of Flushing. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Gricius was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Oak Grove Road south of Cohoctah Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree before bursting into flames. At approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash; at the time deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.
Michigan Inmates Busted For Posting Rap Video To YouTube
Pro-Tip: when you’re in jail and break a rule, don’t post it online. Guards Discover Prisoner Rap Video Posted To Social Media. Two inmates at the Macomb Correctional Facility are likely to face new charges after they posted a rap video shot in prison to YouTube. Why the...
WWMTCw
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
YAHOO!
Wagner man charged after faxing threats to Gov. Noem, circuit court judge
Dec. 1—WAGNER, S.D. — A Wagner man was charged after allegedly sending threatening emails to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and a First Circuit Court magistrate judge. Jason Shields, 38, was arrested and charged in October after he allegedly threatened the life of both Noem and Judge Donna Bucher.
Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation
LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
WBIR
TN woman's body found in trunk in Michigan
Michigan police and Murfreesboro police identified the woman as Eleni Kassa. She went missing on Nov. 17 after her family said she never picked up her daughter.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan car crash survivor sues auto insurance company for caregiver pay
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A ruling this summer requires auto insurance companies to reinstate care for Michigan car crash survivors, but many of those victims are still waiting for anything to change. "They're trying to put a dollar amount on our lives, and it's not about that. We need the...
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
If You See This Insect, Report It Immediately
Michigan officials are asking people to be on the lookout this winter for the hemlock woolly adelgid. What in the world is a hemlock woolly adelgid? No, it’s not a creature from “Star Wars,” but rather a small invasive insect that lives on eastern hemlock trees and is active in winter, oddly enough.
Reopening of Okemos, Grand River intersection delayed
The intersection of Okemos Road and Grand River Ave in Meridian Township will be closed a bit longer.
WILX-TV
Nonprofit to welcome over 800 Michigan families for holiday festivities at Potter Park Zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 800 Michigan kids and their families can stroll through the zoo enjoying the wonderland of lights, having s’mores, hot cocoa, family photos, pictures with Santa, and collecting toys and activities to do at home as a family through A Kid Again’s holiday toy giveaway.
WILX-TV
‘Make a Veteran Smile’ campaign seeks holiday letters, cards for Michigan vets
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An organization in Michigan is working to bring smiles to veterans’ faces around the holidays. Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to send cards and letters to men and women who served our country for its Make a Veteran Smile Campaign. Organizers said it’s...
lansingcitypulse.com
Lansing precinct votes on Prop 3 may be recounted
THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — All Lansing precincts may be included in a partial statewide recount of the votes cast for and against the abortion proposal in the Nov. 8 general election, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum confirmed today. The move comes as the Michigan secretary of state has been...
Comments / 0