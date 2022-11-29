ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Township, MI

YAHOO!

State revokes certification of convicted former sheriff Victor Hill

Channel 2 Action News has learned the state of Georgia has revoked the law enforcement certification for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers confirmed to Channel 2′s investigative reporter Mark...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YAHOO!

Afroman gets back money seized in sheriff's office raid of Ohio home, $400 missing

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office seized over $5,000 from Afroman's Ohio home in a raid this August. That money was returned to the rapper on Tuesday, minus $400. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman and is known for the songs "Because I Got High" and "Colt 45," accused the sheriff's department on Instagram of tampering with evidence and stealing the money.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
thelivingstonpost.com

Police ID driver in Sunday’s fatal crash on Oak Grove Road

The driver in the Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, single-vehicle fatal crash on Oak Grove Road in Cohoctah Township has been identified as Michael Scott Gricius, 31, of Flushing. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Gricius was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Oak Grove Road south of Cohoctah Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree before bursting into flames. At approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash; at the time deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
YAHOO!

Wagner man charged after faxing threats to Gov. Noem, circuit court judge

Dec. 1—WAGNER, S.D. — A Wagner man was charged after allegedly sending threatening emails to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and a First Circuit Court magistrate judge. Jason Shields, 38, was arrested and charged in October after he allegedly threatened the life of both Noem and Judge Donna Bucher.
WAGNER, SD
The Detroit Free Press

Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation

LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

If You See This Insect, Report It Immediately

Michigan officials are asking people to be on the lookout this winter for the hemlock woolly adelgid. What in the world is a hemlock woolly adelgid? No, it’s not a creature from “Star Wars,” but rather a small invasive insect that lives on eastern hemlock trees and is active in winter, oddly enough.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Lansing precinct votes on Prop 3 may be recounted

THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — All Lansing precincts may be included in a partial statewide recount of the votes cast for and against the abortion proposal in the Nov. 8 general election, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum confirmed today. The move comes as the Michigan secretary of state has been...
LANSING, MI

