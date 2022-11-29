ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lunchbox Shares His Personal Research with ‘The Chrisley Report’

By Lauren Smith
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 3 days ago
Lunchbox has been doing his own research on Todd and Julie Chrisley’s recent sentence for fraud and tax crimes convictions which he shared on the show with his “Chrisley Report.”

Lunchbox said that the Chrisley's were found guilty of bank fraud because they would target small banks and apply for huge loans and have a lot of collateral. The Chrisley’s had $30 million dollars in loans. They defaulted on $25 million dollars of those loans and then filed for bankruptcy.

Lunchbox speculated that they made a separate account and transferred the money to Todd’s mom to make it look like she had all the money, and they couldn’t pay their loans back. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie was sentenced to 7 years. Julie got an extra charge at the trial for refusing to send the documents she was subpoenaed for.

The Chrisley’s are known for living a lavish lifestyle that they’d display on their reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best. It was reported they spent $300,000 a year on clothes. Bobby Bones pointed out that if they bought the clothes for their show, it would be considered a business expense they could write off. Lunchbox just thinks they are true scam artists.

Todd’s ex-business partner alleged they had an affair and admitted he was the one who turned them into the FBI. He had proof of the documents and text messages of everything. The Chrisley’s did try to stagger their prison sentences since they have children who are minors, but the Judge did not allow it. They will both be in prison at the same time in separate prisons in Florida.

Chrisley Knows Best debuted in 2014 on the USA Network. They must report to a federal prison on January 15, 2023.

KOIOS
3d ago

The Chrisleys’ trial featured explosive revelations about the family and their business, including testimony from Todd’s former business partner, who said that he had had an affair with the reality TV star. During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that the Chrisleys had provided false information to banks in order to obtain millions of dollars in loans. Todd Chrisley later filed for bankruptcy and walked away from $20 million in debt. The pair also hid the income they earned from their TV show from the IRS in order to avoid paying back taxes . In addition, they failed to file tax returns from 2013 through 2016. Once authorities began investigating, Julie Chrisley hid fraudulent documents to the grand jury in an attempt to hide their crimes.

Eyes rolling
3d ago

They should’ve gotten a stiffer sentence. They’ve been filing bankruptcies for years and years, it’s what they do. They’ve never paid for any of their debts. Both of them are frauds and scammers, they deserve equal time and deserve to be dirt poor and have nothing in the future, no diamonds, no Range Rovers, no Botox, no million dollar homes, no expensive handbags, nothing.

Bitsy Lion
3d ago

How were they going to make it look like they were broke with a TV show flaunting wealth?

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

