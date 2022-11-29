Read full article on original website
Listening to the Advice of Experts May Save Your Life
I have never been a compliant person. As a child, I was rarely openly rebellious, but I was also rarely compliant. I was the sneaky type. I behaved well when I was watched, often fooling adults into thinking I was a “good kid” because I did my chores and helped out around the house. But, when I was out of the gaze of my parents, I would often circumvent the rules and do things that would have gotten me into trouble if they found out.
Buddhist Precepts Reduce Stress and Buffer Depression: Study
Along with 10 "perfect virtues" known in Pali as Pāramitās, Buddhists observe an ethical code known as Pañca Sīla, or "Five Precepts." Observing Buddhism's Five Precepts involves abstaining from killing, stealing, telling lies, sexual misconduct, and taking intoxicants. Living by a moral code is associated with...
Tips for Parents Navigating Grief and Loss
When there is a death, adults often have to help their children navigate the loss as well as dealing with their own grief. The child's age plays a major role in what they can understand and process about death. Being patient and striving to understand what a child needs can...
Holiday Finances May Be a Relationship Stressor
Fighting with your partner about finances may increase during the holidays. Clarifying your goals with your spouse can decrease the stress. Identifying your relationship with money can tell you a lot about your spending habits. Ho Ho Hold the credit card charges. As the holidays approach this is a conversation...
When Stress Is Good For You: The Hormesis Effect
Stress is the among the best known concepts in psychology and among the most misunderstood. In contrast to oversimplified stereotypes about stress, all life requires stress to function, grow, and survive. Hormesis is a biological process explaining why the dose of stress, not stress itself, produces certain effects. Hormesis explains...
The Tragedy Paradox: Why We Like Sad Music
Despite avoiding negative emotions in everyday life, we are often drawn to them in art. Research supports that sad songs can make people feel happy. Empathy, or the ability to get lost in the art, predicts who will feel happy listening to sad music. Emotion, in particular sadness, has played...
The Psychological Benefits of Finding Your Cosmic Purpose
Teleology (pronounced tee-lee-ology or teh-lee-ology) is a philosophical term that refers to purpose in the natural world. The teleological stance asks you to look at the big picture and to think deeply about how you fit into that picture. Taking the teleological stance means adopting the perspective that nature has an inherent purpose, and by understanding that purpose, we can derive our own sense of purpose and find meaning in our existence.
How to Have a Self-Aware Holiday
Being mindful of one's own needs is crucial during the holidays; otherwise, outside pressure can spoil the season. Action steps such as practicing self-care can enable one to deal with difficult people during the holiday. Identifying potential holiday stressors ahead of time can help one create a strategy to face...
How Constant Noise Keeps Us Chronically Stressed
Excessive noise has been linked to a loss of 1.6 million years of healthy life in Western Europe each year. Excessive noise is associated with cardiovascular disease and psychiatric problems. Nighttime noise can disrupt sleep and lead to additional stress on the body. When we think of pollution, we often...
The So-Called Fear of Rejection
We’ve probably all heard or said this phrase countless times. However, despite the “fear of rejection” appearing so frequently, this phrase rarely seems questioned. One reason is that it’s a truism. Who can argue that humans suffer emotionally when being rejected or excluded? But is it only the fear of rejection impacting our decisions? Could there be other, deeper reasons for avoiding chances and opportunities? Many of us are risk-averse or set low levels of aspiration to try and keep things safe and predictable, we avoid possibility and sticking out. In taking a risk, whether it be applying to school, asking a person for a date, going for the promotion, speaking up to assert oneself, or even learning something new; all of these behaviors can lead to feelings of exposure and vulnerability and hence may be avoided.
Replace Bullying with Empathic Listening
Many of us have heard bullying language silence a victim. The opposite of bullying, empathic listening is a skill that can be learned. Empathy activates brain regions engaged in affective and cognitive processes. Empathic listening is a way to enact mirror transference to hear and support another individual. Psychologist Dr....
Are You in Control? The Answer May Feed Your Anxiety
Research shows that a person’s perception of control over themselves and their environment affects how anxious they feel. A person’s perception of control is learned from past experiences, and, therefore, it can be changed through new learning. Therapy approaches that increase perception of control can help lessen anxiety.
Why Perfectionism May Lead to Disordered Eating
Pressure to have a perfect image give rise to poor well-being, body dissatisfaction, and disordered eating. Some personality traits, such as perfectionism, also contribute to disordered eating. Because their standards cannot be met, perfectionists are susceptible to disordered eating in an attempt to to counteract their perceived flaws. Co-authored by...
Your Child’s Happiness: Whose Job Is It?
When parents take responsibility for their child's happiness, the child does not learn that their happiness is ultimately up to them. Temperament influences happiness. For some, it is vibrant, full of laughter and joy. For others, it is quiet fulfillment in creative tasks. Gratitude is the best antidote to the...
Why Laughter and Humor Blossom in Preadolescence
We know that what we find amusing changes as we grow from infant to adult. A new theory of laughter can help us understand why. In our preadolescent years, we learn through informal play and formal instruction the “rules” by which our society operates. When these rules and...
Taking Responsibility Is Hard, but Essential for Couples
Defensiveness includes an unwillingness to accept responsibility or hear feedback. Chronic defensiveness is a predictor of relationship failure and is a feature of many abusive interactions. Being open to others is the path to relationship growth. When your partner suggests a change, do you shift into a defensive posture? If...
Do You Have "High-Functioning" Anxiety?
Anxiety is an extremely common problem. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, more than 40 million adults in the United States have an anxiety disorder. The 40 million includes individuals with all types of anxiety problems, some of which are unfortunately very disabling. Others, however, seem to be able to function at a high level, despite their distressing feelings of anxiety.
Existential Anxiety: What It Is and What to Do About It
Existential anxiety refers to a chronic state of discomfort and fear about issues related to one's existence, like aging, dying, and death. According to terror management theory, anything that reminds us of our own death, like COVID, is likely to increase our existential anxiety. Existential anxiety doesn't respond as well...
Acceptance on the Path to Healing From Neurotic Loops
The capacity to accept negative situations and feelings is a crucial aspect of wise living. Acceptance is the opposite of resistance, or maladaptive reactions like avoidance, blame or misguided control. One way to practice acceptance is to learn to sit with one's reactions that do not align with one's ideal...
Perfectionism About Memory May Undermine Recall
Having perfectionistic beliefs or unrealistically high expectations about your memory might interfere with your memory recall. When we hold excessively high standards for our memory, occasional memory lapses can be experienced as highly distressing. It can be helpful when attempting to recall a memory to anchor yourself to any sensations...
