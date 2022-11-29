This Is The Best Christmas Movie About Nebraska

Photo: Getty Images

'Tis the season for finding ways to escape from the bitter cold brewing outside. In our opinion, there is no better way to do just that than by siting on the couch with a warm cup of hot cocoa, a soft blanket and a Christmas movie on the television .

But what movie should you pick? The options are seemingly endless —Hallmark has almost two dozen holiday movies airing this holiday season alone. Luckily for us, Vudu recently compiled a list of the best Christmas movies set in each of the 50 states .

Without further ado, the best Christmas movie about Nebraska is: I'll Be Home For Christmas . Here's what the film is about, according to Rotten Tomatoes :

"Estranged from his father ( Gary Cole ), college student Jake ( Jonathan Taylor Thomas ) is lured home to New York for Christmas with the promise of receiving a classic Porsche as a gift. When the bullying football team dumps him in the desert in a Santa suit, Jake is left without identification or money to help him make the journey. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Allie ( Jessica Biel ), does not know where he is, and accepts a cross-country ride from Jake's rival, Eddie ( Adam LaVorgna )."

You can stream I'll Be Home For Christmas on Disney+, Prime Video and Vudu.