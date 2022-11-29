The Nike Air Force 1‘s official 40th anniversary is coming to a close, but Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design continues to flex its creative muscle. Recently, the model’s low-top trim emerged in a predominantly white ensemble accented with a series of basketball-related graphics and messages. Oft-imitated sole units are animated with speckled detailing that resembles past nods to spray-paint artwork. Overlays at the lateral quarter panel and across the heel introduce a refreshing update to the 40-year-old sneaker, matching the profile swooshes’ embroidered makeup. “JUST DO IT” text lands on the toe, while “LEAP HIGH” messaging appears on the medial ankle; both motivational phrases contribute to the basketball-inspired arrangement found on the unreleased Air Force 1. Lastly, branding on the top of the tongue and sock-liners round out the hoops-informed makeup with its colorful looks.

4 DAYS AGO