Here are your 2022 holiday shipping deadlines

If you want to make sure your packages arrive before the holiday, you’ll have to plan your shipping carefully.

Waiting until the last minute in December could mean your gifts are delayed by days, which means they won’t arrive in time for Christmas.

When it comes to shipping around the holidays, experts say there is also very little wiggle room this year due to staffing shortages , plus, a higher demand for services.

So when do you need to ship out your packages to make sure they arrive on time?

We have all the dates you need to know below.

U.S. Postal Service Deadlines

Retail Ground: Dec. 17

1st Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23

U.P.S. Deadlines

Ground: Varies by location

3 Day Select: Dec. 20

2nd Day Air: Dec. 21

Next Day Air: Dec. 22

FedEx Deadlines

Ground: Dec. 14

Freight: Dec. 14

Express Saver: Dec. 20

3Day Freight: Dec. 20

2Day & 2Day AM: Dec. 21

FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours: Dec. 22

1 Day Freight: Dec. 22

Same Day: Dec. 23

Source: wrtv.com