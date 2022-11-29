The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kandi Burruss Ran Into Nene Leakes and You Won’t Believe What Happened Next

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Will Smith Understands If People Are Still Upset W/ Him Following Oscars Slap

Will Smith recently addressed the people who are still upset with him over his Oscars slap and may not be ready to watch his new film, Emancipation. He ended by saying that his deepest hope is that his actions don’t penalize the team of people who worked on the movie. Emancipation will stream on Apple TV + on December 9th.

Jennifer Lopez on Breaking Up With Ben Affleck 20 Years Ago

In a recent interview, Jennifer Lopez shared how she felt when she and now-husband, Ben Affleck broke up 20 years ago. Imagine you are one of the ex’s post-Ben Affleck and you hear her say that-you know they feel like crap. So who were the ex’s after Ben?-Marc Anthony, Casper Smart and Alex Rodriguez.

Kandi Burruss Ran Into Nene Leakes and You Won’t Believe What Happened Next

It’s no secret that Kandi Burruss and Nene Leakes are not besties. I don’t even think they use the term ‘friends’ to describe each other. Click the link to hear Kandi talking about running into Nene at Porsha’s wedding this Saturday.

Tabitha Brown on Saying ‘No’ To The OWN Network

Tabitha Brown said she turned down an offer from the OWN network to do a reality show. She said no because she wanted to protect her family

