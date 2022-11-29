Read full article on original website
Christmas at Johnston Farm returns Saturday
PIQUA — The Johnston Farm will revive a popular local tradition on Saturday, Dec. 3, hosting Christmas at the Johnston Farm for the first time in three years. “This is an opportunity to reacquaint yourselves with our past,” Site Manager Andy Hite said. “Our visitors enjoy the opportunity to sort of peal back the cover of history, and gain some insight into Christmases past and learn a bit more about where many of our current traditions that are a part of our celebrations have come to us from, and what they mean.”
Christmas dance set
SIDNEY — Pull out your worst and most ugly Christmas sweater and come down to the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, on Friday, Dec. 9, for some holiday fun. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the dance starting at 7 p,m. This is open to the public age 50 0r better with light refreshments and a door prize drawing.
Showing she cares
Volunteer Camron Cromes, left, 15, of Sidney, takes a care package from Monique Boyer, of Lakeview, during The Salvation Army’s Stuff-the-Bus campaign. The Salvation Army had a tent setup next to Walmart on Friday, Dec. 2. Salvation Army Capt. Katie Mayes was working to keep the tent from blowing away in high winds as people donated presents. Cromes is a representative of Chainer’s Field of Screams and the son of Cody Cromes and Niki Beers.
12 Days of Giving blood drives scheduled
SIDNEY — Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive Friday, Dec. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney or at the Jackson Center High School community blood drive Friday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 204 Linden St., Jackson Center.
Lima Symphony Orchestra returns for holidays
LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra returns to the concert stage Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, for Lima’s favorite holiday tradition — Bells, Brass & Bows.The program will be led by Music Director Andrew Crust and feature the Lima Symphony Chorus.
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Tree lighting to kick off Christmastime at Indian Lake
"It was a tradition that once you saw the tree go up and lit that it was Christmastime at the lake," Schrader said.
A little bit of Christmas
Cindy Lambert, of Sidney, reaches to turn on her model of people skating under a bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The bridge was one of the models she has on display at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. The display features a church, carousel, popcorn wagon, nut stand a couple houses and Santa’s workshop. Figurines are placed around the structures with cotton snow covering the ground. Lambert has collected the models and figurines for five years. Lambert said she setup the Christmas scene for the enjoyment of senior center members.
WPTW celebrates 75th anniversary
PIQUA — Radio station 98.1 WPTW (AM 1570) will celebrate 75 years on the air Wednesday, Dec. 7, hosting an all-day open house featuring presentations by the Troy and Piqua Chambers of Commerce. “It’s a day-long celebration,” Operations Manager Clint Myers said. “We want to celebrate with all the...
Let It Grow! Let It Grow! Let It Grow!
MARYSVILLE – Novembeard, a time of the year in which men grow facial hair in the name of charity, has come and passed. With the blessing of Chief Tony Brooks and the city administration, male officers of the Marysville Division of Police were allowed to forego shaving their face – regulations say that’s a no-no – for the month of Novembeard and donations were made in the name of the officers who were sporting the metro look for the cause, this year the cause being the Hospice and Palliative Care Program at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
Dog licenses go on sale in county
SIDNEY — Sales of Shelby County dog licenses for 2023 began Dec. 1, 2022, according to Amy Berning, county auditor. Three-year and permanent licenses are available for your dog(s) in addition to the traditional one-year license. The registration fee for the 2023 license is $18 for a one-year license,...
Out of the past
———— The Tawawa Lake Club House was entered last night by some person breaking in the panels on one of the doors. They used the oars of the boats in making a fire and when they left, they took a pair of overalls belonging to Ed Johnston who takes care of the club house.
Edison Foundation welcomes two new board members
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College welcomed two new board members this year. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. Brooke Ruhenkamp, representing Darke County, has...
Quality time
Theo Haynes, left, 3, gets some help staying vertical from Josh Rihm, both of Anna, during Free Family Skate Night at Rolling Hills Skate on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The free family skating will be held every Tuesday during the month of December with the exception of Tuesday, Dec. 13, when family skate night will be held on Monday, Dec. 12, instead. Theo is the son of Chelse Haynes.
Farmers & Merchants State Bank donates to United Way
SIDNEY — Farmers & Merchants State Bank, formerly known as Peoples Federal Savings and Loan recently donated $5,000 to the Shelby County United Way. Debra Geuy, former president of Peoples Federal Savings and Loan said, “this is exactly why the Peoples Board of Directors and I chose Farmers & Merchants State Bank as a partner. They understand the importance of playing a vital role in their community and their ability to make their community stronger.”
November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures
After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
CBC/CTS hits milestone
DAYTON — Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, a top biotechnology industry employer in Kettering and a leading provider of bone, skin and tendon allografts worldwide, announces the historic milestone of distributing one million tissue grafts in 2022, the highest number in a single year. CBC/CTS will host a news...
And the winner is …
The winner of the Quilt Ladies of Russia’s Christmas Surprise quilt raffle was Ruth Ann Grillot from Fort Loramie, who was very excited to have won the quilt. The ladies raised $1,600 for the Burkettsville Neurological Center. Members would like to thank everyone who bought a raffle ticket or donated money, your generosity will help alot of families.
Sidney assistant fire chief completes program
SIDNEY – Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst was recently notified by the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association (OFCA) of his successful completion of the organization’s uniform credentialing program. Barhorst began his career with the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services in June of 1999. He was...
Homeless on the Holidays
MERCER COUNTY-Being homeless is hard under any circumstances, let alone when temperatures dip into the 20s at night and the razor-edged wind off the lake cuts to the bone. Organizations in Mercer and Auglaize counties offer assistance, but organizers say they are swamped while homelessness persists. Hand Up Village is...
