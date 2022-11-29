ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged Car Crash Victim Demands ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Show Up For In-Person Deposition & Be Grilled About Fleeing Accusations

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
The woman suing Jesse Williams over a nasty car crash has asked a judge to force the actor to appear for an in-person deposition in the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged crash victim, Paula Bruce , said Williams and his team will only agree to a virtual deposition.

Bruce said Williams’ attorney has attempted to avoid having his client deposed for months . She said he used COVID concerns. However, photos then appeared of Williams out and about on the town.

Bruce said Williams’ team then claimed the attorney representing him had health concerns and could not be present for in-person depositions. In her filing, Bruce said her team promised to follow all safety protocols.

The alleged car crash victim demanded Williams be sanctioned $3,170 for his refusal and for the court to order him to appear in-person.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Williams, 40, was sued by a woman who claimed he rear-ended her in Los Angeles and then fled the scene of the accident in January 2020.

In the suit, Paula Bruce accused Williams of smashing his car into the back of hers. Photos from the scene show Bruce’s Mercedes badly damaged along with the front of Williams’ Porsche.

Bruce said the crash caused her emotional distress and led to her being unable to work for a period of time.

Williams has a much different story. He admits the crash happened but said he stuck around and handed over his information. His attorney said the actor called the police who said the parties could leave after exchanging insurance.

Williams said there were no injuries reported by Bruce at the scene. He said after his assistant showed up, he left to avoid paparazzi coming to take photos.

The actor said he followed up with Bruce days later. He said she told him she was still doing fine. He believed the matter by the insurance companies until Bruce’s lawyer demanded $1.6 million. He later learned Bruce told her insurance company that it was a “hit-and-run.”

Williams’ lawyer called the move nothing more than a “ blatant attempt” to extort his client .

