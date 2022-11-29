Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Details for St. Cloud Downtown Summit Revealed
(KNSI) — The next evolution of downtown St. Cloud will be laid out at a Downtown Summit later this month. National experts, including strategist, investor and top 100 most influential urbanist Chris Leinberger will offer their experiences and suggestions for what the downtown district should look like at the summit on December 12th. Mayor Dave Kleis and CentraCare CEO Ken Holmen will speak to St. Cloud’s unique opportunity to create an active, walkable downtown through strategic investment in housing and workforce amenities. Assistant Director of the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center Tobias Peter will offer his thoughts, focusing on housing market trends and policy.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud VA Holding Virtual Town Hall For Women Veterans
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud VA Health Care System is holding a virtual town hall on programs for women veterans. The meeting is on December 6th at 5:00 p.m. The virtual town hall gives women veterans a chance to hear from and have their concerns discussed with St. Cloud VA officials.
knsiradio.com
Four Central Minnesota Agencies Share Grant Funding to Support Older Minnesotans
(KNSI) — Four central Minnesota agencies received grant funding to support older Minnesotans staying in their homes. The Live Well at Home grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services is aimed at helping older adults stay healthy, independent and involved in their communities. Seven million dollars was made...
kduz.com
Paynesville/Granite Falls Among Grant Recipients to Support Living at Home for Aging Minnesotans
Officials say newly awarded state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens. Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the...
knsiradio.com
New Distillery Helping to Lead East Side Revitalization
(KNSI) – The new Iron Street Distillery is planning to open next month, hopefully leading the east side revitalization efforts. The East St. Germain Street business is only one piece of a general revitalization of the area. John Martens is co-owner and president of Iron Street. The other co-owner Kevin Johnson spoke at a community meeting Tuesday night at Salem Lutheran Church and talked about the momentum that is building. Martens echoed those sentiments when he spoke with KNSI.
knsiradio.com
Inaugural Candy Cane and Cocoa Party Saturday, December 3rd
(KNSI) — Spread some holiday cheer at the first Candy Cane and Cocoa Party on Saturday, December 3rd, at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud. Event organizer Tara Traut says they have a fantastic day planned, and there is something special for people who buy tickets to the VIP Hour. “Mrs Claus herself will be there. She’ll read a holiday story. We will have hot cocoa. We’ll have Christmas tea. We’ll have cookies during the VIP hour. You can also customize and decorate your own Christmas stocking along with a couple of other activities.”
kfgo.com
Union nurses vote to authorize strike at 16 Minnesota hospitals
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Nurses Association says 15,000 of its union members voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to authorize an unfair labor practices strike. Nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Duluth-Superior, and Two Harbors could go on strike after giving the hospitals a ten-day notice. MNA President...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying business jobs in St. Cloud
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in St. Cloud, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
knsiradio.com
WinterWalk Lights Up St. Joseph Tonight
(KNSI) – This story was originally published on November 22nd. New JoeTown WinterWalk Festival Co-Directors Marshall Herron and Raj Chaphalker are reinventing the event. Now organized by a nonprofit group with a board of directors, there is a cohesive vision for the festival, says Chaphalker. “Our mission is to...
knsiradio.com
Beaver Island Brewing Ending Beer Sales to Bars, Restaurants
(KNSI) – Beaver Island Brewing Company in St. Cloud will stop selling its beer in liquor stores and restaurants effective January 1st. The company made the announcement on Thursday. The reason for the change is the success of other Beaver Island products. Co-owner Nick Barth tells KNSI News the...
knsiradio.com
SCSU Alum Appointed to Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction
(KNSI) — A long-time resident of central Minnesota has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction. Retired U.S. Army Major John Donovan currently serves as the Board Chair for the Recovery Community Network based out of St. Cloud. Major Donovan, who lives with his wife in Big Lake, says he is “thrilled and honored to be serving on such a prominent panel and to be doing such meaningful work for the citizens of Minnesota.”
knsiradio.com
Mayor Kleis Hosts 900th Town Hall Meeting
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis held his 900th town hall Thursday morning at the Paramount Center. He faced a range of questions from those in attendance; downtown revitalization, property tax valuations, and the possibility of a returning outdoor pool. The YMCA is in the process of raising capital for an outdoor venue and is beginning design plans. Kleis hopes it will be in place by 2024 at the latest.
St. Cloud Police Is Looking for This Man
The St. Cloud Police Department is looking to identify a male that they have on their facebook page. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this person allegedly threatened another person with a knife after a verbal argument on November 26th at about noon on the 500 block of Highway 10 South. Mages explains that the suspect was with another male who was from Minneapolis and she says they left the scene in a red passenger car.
iheart.com
#GoodNews: First Responders Save Man Whose Heart Stopped For Five Minutes
Minnesota first responders save the life of a man whose heart stopped for five minutes. One night last month Terry Steinmetz woke up with severe chest pains and told his wife, Lori, he thought he was having a heart attack. She called 911 and paramedics Kayla Hedlund and Royce Hsiung responded, followed by Chisago County Sheriff's Office Patrol Sergeant Reggie Martin.
redlakenationnews.com
By air, by night: DNR has officers airborne and on the ground to catch hunting violators
Minnesota conservation officers targeted a type of illegal deer hunting in mid-November in the far north near Blackduck that is common, yet an uncommonly dangerous element of their work. There were multiple violations, from shooting a deer from a motor vehicle and from a roadway to transporting loaded firearms, and...
Nursing dispute is just as much about burnout as it is better pay, experts say
MINNEAPOLIS — Besides better pay, burnout is one of the leading issues behind this ongoing dispute between the Minnesota Nurses Association and several Twin Cities healthcare systems. Professor Janette Dill studies health care systems at the University of Minnesota, focusing mostly on the workers who make those systems run...
What Would Be Your Reaction if Your Neighbors Complained about this in St. Cloud?
This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard about. Not everyone has the same taste as far as any holiday decorating goes. Some people go all out like (as I put it) Christmas totally threw up in your living room or in your yard. Other people go for the minimalist look and others may not put up any decor at all - at least not in the yard. But- the point is - you do you. It's your yard or house, do what you want.
Minnesota liberal arts college responds after students declare current all-gender housing insufficient
Students at St. Paul, Minnesota-based Macalester College said that the current all-gender housing accommodation is insufficient and needs to be expanded.
Men’s Clothing Store Opens in Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new men's clothing store has opened in downtown St. Cloud. Miley's Menswear is at 824 West St. Germain Street. The owners are Jared and Taylor Miley. As you walk in the door they have jeans, belts, casual wear, sweaters, and sport shirts. The back...
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Adds Two Conditions to Medical Marijuana Program
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Health is adding irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder to the list of qualifying medical conditions for its medical cannabis program. MDH says people who suffer from these conditions can benefit from using marijuana to treat the symptoms. The list of qualifying conditions...
