Saint Cloud, MN

knsiradio.com

Details for St. Cloud Downtown Summit Revealed

(KNSI) — The next evolution of downtown St. Cloud will be laid out at a Downtown Summit later this month. National experts, including strategist, investor and top 100 most influential urbanist Chris Leinberger will offer their experiences and suggestions for what the downtown district should look like at the summit on December 12th. Mayor Dave Kleis and CentraCare CEO Ken Holmen will speak to St. Cloud’s unique opportunity to create an active, walkable downtown through strategic investment in housing and workforce amenities. Assistant Director of the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center Tobias Peter will offer his thoughts, focusing on housing market trends and policy.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud VA Holding Virtual Town Hall For Women Veterans

(KNSI) – The St. Cloud VA Health Care System is holding a virtual town hall on programs for women veterans. The meeting is on December 6th at 5:00 p.m. The virtual town hall gives women veterans a chance to hear from and have their concerns discussed with St. Cloud VA officials.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

New Distillery Helping to Lead East Side Revitalization

(KNSI) – The new Iron Street Distillery is planning to open next month, hopefully leading the east side revitalization efforts. The East St. Germain Street business is only one piece of a general revitalization of the area. John Martens is co-owner and president of Iron Street. The other co-owner Kevin Johnson spoke at a community meeting Tuesday night at Salem Lutheran Church and talked about the momentum that is building. Martens echoed those sentiments when he spoke with KNSI.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Inaugural Candy Cane and Cocoa Party Saturday, December 3rd

(KNSI) — Spread some holiday cheer at the first Candy Cane and Cocoa Party on Saturday, December 3rd, at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud. Event organizer Tara Traut says they have a fantastic day planned, and there is something special for people who buy tickets to the VIP Hour. “Mrs Claus herself will be there. She’ll read a holiday story. We will have hot cocoa. We’ll have Christmas tea. We’ll have cookies during the VIP hour. You can also customize and decorate your own Christmas stocking along with a couple of other activities.”
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kfgo.com

Union nurses vote to authorize strike at 16 Minnesota hospitals

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Nurses Association says 15,000 of its union members voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to authorize an unfair labor practices strike. Nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Duluth-Superior, and Two Harbors could go on strike after giving the hospitals a ten-day notice. MNA President...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Highest-paying business jobs in St. Cloud

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in St. Cloud, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

WinterWalk Lights Up St. Joseph Tonight

(KNSI) – This story was originally published on November 22nd. New JoeTown WinterWalk Festival Co-Directors Marshall Herron and Raj Chaphalker are reinventing the event. Now organized by a nonprofit group with a board of directors, there is a cohesive vision for the festival, says Chaphalker. “Our mission is to...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
knsiradio.com

Beaver Island Brewing Ending Beer Sales to Bars, Restaurants

(KNSI) – Beaver Island Brewing Company in St. Cloud will stop selling its beer in liquor stores and restaurants effective January 1st. The company made the announcement on Thursday. The reason for the change is the success of other Beaver Island products. Co-owner Nick Barth tells KNSI News the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

SCSU Alum Appointed to Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction

(KNSI) — A long-time resident of central Minnesota has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction. Retired U.S. Army Major John Donovan currently serves as the Board Chair for the Recovery Community Network based out of St. Cloud. Major Donovan, who lives with his wife in Big Lake, says he is “thrilled and honored to be serving on such a prominent panel and to be doing such meaningful work for the citizens of Minnesota.”
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Mayor Kleis Hosts 900th Town Hall Meeting

(KNSI) – St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis held his 900th town hall Thursday morning at the Paramount Center. He faced a range of questions from those in attendance; downtown revitalization, property tax valuations, and the possibility of a returning outdoor pool. The YMCA is in the process of raising capital for an outdoor venue and is beginning design plans. Kleis hopes it will be in place by 2024 at the latest.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Police Is Looking for This Man

The St. Cloud Police Department is looking to identify a male that they have on their facebook page. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this person allegedly threatened another person with a knife after a verbal argument on November 26th at about noon on the 500 block of Highway 10 South. Mages explains that the suspect was with another male who was from Minneapolis and she says they left the scene in a red passenger car.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
iheart.com

#GoodNews: First Responders Save Man Whose Heart Stopped For Five Minutes

Minnesota first responders save the life of a man whose heart stopped for five minutes. One night last month Terry Steinmetz woke up with severe chest pains and told his wife, Lori, he thought he was having a heart attack. She called 911 and paramedics Kayla Hedlund and Royce Hsiung responded, followed by Chisago County Sheriff's Office Patrol Sergeant Reggie Martin.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Would Be Your Reaction if Your Neighbors Complained about this in St. Cloud?

This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard about. Not everyone has the same taste as far as any holiday decorating goes. Some people go all out like (as I put it) Christmas totally threw up in your living room or in your yard. Other people go for the minimalist look and others may not put up any decor at all - at least not in the yard. But- the point is - you do you. It's your yard or house, do what you want.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Adds Two Conditions to Medical Marijuana Program

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Health is adding irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder to the list of qualifying medical conditions for its medical cannabis program. MDH says people who suffer from these conditions can benefit from using marijuana to treat the symptoms. The list of qualifying conditions...
MINNESOTA STATE

