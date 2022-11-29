Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Dangerous wind gusts expected today and tonight across central Illinois
(WAND Weather) — Gusts of 50 miles-per-hour are possible this afternoon into early Saturday morning. Today, those winds will be warm and southerly. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will reach the low-to-mid-50s. Strong winds switch to the northwest tonight and colder air blows in with lows in the 20s.
WAND TV
Central Illinois will enjoy a nice warm-up Friday
(WAND WEATHER) - The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues for Central Illinois. After only reaching highs around freezing Wednesday, we'll approach 40° this afternoon under a sun and cloud mix. Warmer air blows in tonight and highs Friday will reach the low-to-mid-50s. As colder air arrives Saturday, it...
WAND TV
Colder weather takes over across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- A blast of much colder air sticks around Central Illinois for the next couple of days. After reaching the low-60s Tuesday, it'll feel much different out there today and tomorrow. Skies will be mostly sunny, but it'll still be rather windy. Highs today will only be in the...
Here Are Northern Illinois’ Chances Of Having A White Christmas
There are generally 3 different takes about having a white Christmas; there's the hope and pray that we do have blanket of snow at Christmas time, there's the hope and pray that we don't, and then there's the "whatever, doesn't really matter to me" angle on things. Around our house,...
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
wfcnnews.com
300 geese found dead in So. Illinois from suspected bird flu
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating after over 300 birds were found dead recently in Southern Illinois. According to IDNR, around 300 snow geese were found dead In Southern Illinois from suspected Avian Flu, which has caused millions of birds to die across the country.
13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, IL, and IA
13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. If you've ever had your nose hairs freeze while you are walking to your car, you understand Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin right now. Mother Nature has released her wrath and is throwing winter weather our way, which includes freezing temperatures. When temps reach this level, not only is it dangerous but there are 13 things that you should NEVER do.
After Thanksgiving, Illinois Sees Highest Single-Day COVID Case Total Since Summer
Amid concerns that a spike in COVID cases could occur after the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois officials reported their highest single-day total since the summer. According to metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 5,724 cases of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Aug. 11.
WAND TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-57 North to I-74 West ramp closed
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police have closed the ramp from Interstate 57 North to Interstate 74 West (Exit 237B) Thursday morning. ISP is removing a crashed semi-trailer truck from the area. They reported a property damage crash on Interstate 74 earlier Thursday morning. The ramp is expected to...
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
4 of the Best Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays Illinois Has to Offer
Driving around looking at beautiful Christmas lights is something I think every family should do during the holiday season, and lucky for us, Illinois has many fabulous options to choose from!. Christmas lights are one of my favorite things in life, and there is definitely no such thing as too...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Cases Start to Rise, Best Time to Test
Illinois' COVID metrics are on the rise following the Thanksgiving holiday, along with spikes in several other viruses, so what can you do if you're feeling ill?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. What is COVID's Incubation Period and When is the Best...
CBS News
Empty the Shelters at 10 participating shelters in Illinois this week
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's a push to Empty the Shelters and give pets a chance to find a loving home. For the next eleven days, the Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced fees at 10 shelters in Illinois. Participating shelters can charge $50 to match a fully vaccinated and spay or neutered pet with a family.
What’s that noise at the Arsenal?
Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
‘Tripledemic’ cases surge in St. Louis region
Experts are calling it the "tripledemic" of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
What's the Most Popular Christmas Candy in Illinois? Survey Reveals State's Top 3 Picks
With the holidays coming up, a survey dished on the most popular Christmas candies across the U.S. Candystore.com compiled responses from 16,000 customers, cross-referencing its findings with seasonal observations from major candy manufacturers and distributers. The bulk candy shop then created a map outlining each state's top three picks. So,...
nprillinois.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
Clark Griswold Would Be So Proud of this Illinois Christmas Home
There seem to be two types of people during the Christmas season. There are those who resemble Ebenezer Scrooge and others who channel their inner Clark W. Griswold. This is an example of that 2nd one. It's a Christmas light display in Illinois that Clark would be so proud of.
