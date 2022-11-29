ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAND TV

Central Illinois will enjoy a nice warm-up Friday

(WAND WEATHER) - The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues for Central Illinois. After only reaching highs around freezing Wednesday, we'll approach 40° this afternoon under a sun and cloud mix. Warmer air blows in tonight and highs Friday will reach the low-to-mid-50s. As colder air arrives Saturday, it...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Colder weather takes over across Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- A blast of much colder air sticks around Central Illinois for the next couple of days. After reaching the low-60s Tuesday, it'll feel much different out there today and tomorrow. Skies will be mostly sunny, but it'll still be rather windy. Highs today will only be in the...
WOMI Owensboro

300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois

Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
CARBONDALE, IL
wfcnnews.com

300 geese found dead in So. Illinois from suspected bird flu

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating after over 300 birds were found dead recently in Southern Illinois. According to IDNR, around 300 snow geese were found dead In Southern Illinois from suspected Avian Flu, which has caused millions of birds to die across the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, IL, and IA

13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. If you've ever had your nose hairs freeze while you are walking to your car, you understand Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin right now. Mother Nature has released her wrath and is throwing winter weather our way, which includes freezing temperatures. When temps reach this level, not only is it dangerous but there are 13 things that you should NEVER do.
MINNESOTA STATE
WAND TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-57 North to I-74 West ramp closed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police have closed the ramp from Interstate 57 North to Interstate 74 West (Exit 237B) Thursday morning. ISP is removing a crashed semi-trailer truck from the area. They reported a property damage crash on Interstate 74 earlier Thursday morning. The ramp is expected to...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl

This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
AURORA, IL
CBS News

Empty the Shelters at 10 participating shelters in Illinois this week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's a push to Empty the Shelters and give pets a chance to find a loving home. For the next eleven days, the Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced fees at 10 shelters in Illinois. Participating shelters can charge $50 to match a fully vaccinated and spay or neutered pet with a family.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

What’s that noise at the Arsenal?

Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
MOLINE, IL
nprillinois.org

Pipeline project raises concerns

A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL

