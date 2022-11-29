Read full article on original website
Dear Santa Letters
Send us your child's "Dear Santa" letter to dearsanta@neusenews.com or Dear Santa, c/o Neuse News, 105 West Blount Street, Kinston, NC 28501. Deadline and/or Postmarked by Tuesday December 13th. Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir,...
End of an Era in Greene County
Snow Hill - On Monday, November 28, 2022, two of the longest serving board members of the Greene County Board of Education held their last meeting as members. Chair Pat Adams and Vice-Chair Joe Smith both lost reelection in the general election, bringing an end to their combined 48 years of service to the Greene County Community.
Beary Smokey Smokehouse opens on Herritage Street
Located in the heart of Kinston, on the corner of North and Herritage street, Beary Smokey Smokehouse serves plated food to order, and has an upstairs venue that will seat up to 90 people and offer in-house catering with décor. They specialize in smoked meats, and have award winning sides.
Greene County Board of Education Recap
Snow Hill - Greene County Board of Education met in their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, November 28, 2022. At the meeting, Chair Pat Adams and Vice Chair Joe Smith were recognized as they are leaving the board after 48 combined years of service. The recognition took place at the beginning of the meeting.
KPD requests assistance in identifying subjects related to recent Pearson Park damage
On November 24, 2022, the Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged. KPD is requesting assistance in identifying the subjects in the photos. The subjects are two white males and two white females. The are believed to be around 18 years old. If you have any information on the subjects please call the KPD tip line at 252-939-4020 or Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
Recent acts of vandalism led to a community meeting in Pearson Park
Concerned citizens met on Saturday at Pearson Park to discuss recent vandalism and the overall safety of Kinston. Local businesses and decorations at Pearson Park have been damaged, reportedly by juveniles. After discussing the incidents of vandalism, the group cleaned up the damaged property in Pearson Park. “I was there...
Greene County Operations Center Receives ACEC Award for Engineering Excellence
According to Greene County’s Government Facebook:. Greene County Operations Center Receives ACEC Award for Engineering Excellence. The American Council of Engineering Companies of North Carolina (ACEC) awarded Summit Design and Engineering Services, PLLC, and Greene County Government the 2023 Grand Award of Engineering Excellence for renovating the former National Guard Amory building into the Greene County Operations Center.
Jones County Board of Health has passed an Amended Rule on Tobacco Products
According to the Jones County Health Department’s Facebook:. The Jones County Board of Health has passed an amended rule " Regulation of Tobacco Products in Local Government Buildings" that was adopted as an ordinance by Jones County. This ordinance goes into effect on December 1st, 2022 and prohibits the use of all tobacco products on Health Department property.
