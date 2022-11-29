Read full article on original website
Christmas on Commercial SATURDAY
The Downtown Coleman community welcome you ALL to the Christmas on Commercial events taking place this Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Lions Club Pancake Breakfast begins at 8:00am and the "Christmas Movies" parade begins at 6:30pm for the beginning and end of a fun-filled day! See the list below and attached for a wonderful day of celebration, shopping, and fun in Downtown Coleman!
Holiday Hill Announces Crystal Brann as New Administrator
Holiday Hill and the Allen Center are pleased to announce Crystal Brann as the new Administrator of the facilities. Brann (originally Crystal Hinds, for those who have been in the area for a long time) was born and raised in Coleman and graduated from Coleman High in 1998. She has been married to Chris Brann for six years and together they share six beautiful children.
CISD Christmas Band Concert Set for December 12th
Coleman ISD will hold the "Once Upon a Christmas" Band Concert on Monday, December 12th beginning at 6:30pm. It will begin with the 5th Grade Band with the 6th grade to follow. The Jr. High Band will follow with the Big Blue Band frim CHS giving the final performance. The band program would like to invite you to bring a canned good to the concert to be donated to the local food pantry and Senior Center.
Coleman County Foundation Awards Grant to CCYAC to Upgrade Ovens
Coleman County Foundation presented a $15,000 grant award to the Coleman County Youth Activity center. The grant funds will be used to upgrade the ovens in the kitchen of the Bill Franklin Center. Shown are left to right: Meagan Harris (Rural Grants Manager), Sarah Beal, Ann Guess and Sherman Smith (CCYAC board members) and Adam Stevenson (Coleman County Foundation Chairman).
Bluecats Win Tuesday - Playing in Breckenridge Tournament Beginning Thursday
The Bluecats beat Cisco 56 -53 on Tuesday night. Coach Cameron Lowman said, "It was a hard fought game that we were very fortunate to come out with a win. It was a great team effort with a lot of contribution from a lot of people. Down 41-31 going into the 4th we came back to win the game 56-53."
