willmarradio.com
Wind Advisory issued December 01 at 1:50PM CST until December 03 at 3:00AM CST by NWS
..WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.
Flu claims 10 lives in Minnesota last week
(St. Paul, MN) -- The flu is blamed for ten additional deaths in Minnesota over the last week. A total of 19 people have died of flu complications this season. Three-hundred-55 people were hospitalized with influenza the week ending November 26th. There were 142 flu outbreaks in Minnesota schools, but most districts had a shortened week for Thanksgiving. Seven long-term facilities reported outbreaks.
Hospitals getting ready for December 11th nurses strike
(Undated) -- Hospitals in the metro area and northeast Minnesota are implementing contingency plans for a possible nurses' strike beginning December 11th. Paul Omodt with the Twin Cities Hospitals Group says they are shifting away non-essential surgeries for people here at the end of the year and bringing in nurses to come in that want to work. Omodt says they can't wait, and activities have already started. Leaders at the Minnesota Nurses Association say a strike starting December 11th would run through year's end at most hospitals -- possibly longer at Saint Luke's in Duluth and Two Harbors.
Gov. Walz open to Fairview Health-Sanford Health merger
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is expressing openness to a proposed merger between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health. The news shows a more receptive political climate for the nonprofits that initially tried to combine nearly a decade ago. Walz told the Star Tribune yesterday that his administration's engagement with Sanford has been transparent and candid, even before discussions about a merger happened. The two health systems tried to merge in 2013, but the deal failed after resistance from Minnesota political leaders.
Willmar police chief hoping for guidance from state if recreational cannabis becomes legal
(Willmar MN-) With momentum building toward the legalization of recreational cannabis in Minnesota, local law enforcement is wondering about how to test drivers for impairment. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says for alcohol, it's clear...a reading of .08 in a driver's blood stream is the thresh-hold for filing DUI charges. But at this time the only thing an officer can do is field test a pot smoker for impairment...
