(Undated) -- Hospitals in the metro area and northeast Minnesota are implementing contingency plans for a possible nurses' strike beginning December 11th. Paul Omodt with the Twin Cities Hospitals Group says they are shifting away non-essential surgeries for people here at the end of the year and bringing in nurses to come in that want to work. Omodt says they can't wait, and activities have already started. Leaders at the Minnesota Nurses Association say a strike starting December 11th would run through year's end at most hospitals -- possibly longer at Saint Luke's in Duluth and Two Harbors.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO