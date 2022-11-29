ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneytips.com

Disney’s Newest Theme Park Snack Has Fans Asking ‘Why?’

What’s your favorite Disney snack? The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most iconic theme park snacks in the country (and perhaps even around the world), with so many fan-favorites like churros, DOLE Whips, turkey legs, and Mickey pretzels, just to name a few. Disney...
WanderWisdom

Video Comparison of Moderate and Deluxe 'Disney' Resorts Is Surprising

Planning a vacation to Disney World can be super overwhelming, even if all of your research does pay off by the time you arrive for your vacation. As if figuring out park tickets isn't enough, for those who stay on Disney property, choosing one out of more than 20 hotel options is your next big hurdle. And while considering the different price points and the three hotel categories — Value, Moderate, and Deluxe — it can be a hard choice to make.
Disney Diary

6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks

The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
disneytips.com

Will Disney Parks Ticket Prices Increase in 2023?

A new study suggests that Disney fans could see an increase in prices for General Park Admission per ticket as well as for overall vacation expenses in 2023. Everyone loves a trip to a Disney theme park, but not how much it costs! Especially not now that the Walt Disney Company has hinted they won’t be lowering admission costs any time soon.
disneyfoodblog.com

Should Disney Cut the Play Pavilion in EPCOT: Pros and Cons

Could another EPCOT project be on the chopping block?. The Mary Poppins attraction that was previously announced for the park has been placed “on hold,” and the Spaceship Earth reimagining has also been postponed. We’ve also seen plans for the festival space in World Celebration change over time. But other new things announced for EPCOT have opened — like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. So what could (or should) happen with the Play! Pavilion that had been announced for EPCOT? Should it just be cut from EPCOT’s construction plans? We’re breaking down everything you need to know.
WDW News Today

Bob Iger Addresses Lake Nona Relocation at Cast Member Meeting

CEO Bob Iger is hosting a town hall meeting today to discuss the company’s future and addressed the Lake Nona relocation. At this time, Iger is not prepared to change the current plan. As it stands, the relocation of Imagineering to Lake Nona, Florida, has been delayed until 2026....
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Disney Answers Universal With a Massive Theme Park Investment

With such a high number of theme parks concentrated in cities like Orlando and Anaheim, visitors are left with a wealth of choice -- these parks have to compete for visitors' funds and vacation days by offering rides, shows, and experiences not available elsewhere. Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report-owned...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Retro Glitch Disneyland Resort Apparel Collection Arrives

Disneyland Resort has a new retro glitchy apparel collection featuring the resort’s iconic “D” logo, as well as more general Disneyland merchandise. We found the collection in the Emporium at Disneyland park. Disneyland Glitch Tee – $44.99. This shirt features a wavy checkered pattern of the...
disneytips.com

VIDEO: Get a Closer Look at the Ornament Personalization In This Disney Springs Store

The holidays are in full swing at Walt Disney World Resort! From Magic Kingdom to Animal Kingdom, the holiday spirit is alive all over Disney. Things are no different over at the Disney Springs shopping center (formerly known as Downtown Disney). Seasonal treats and snacks have arrived, seasonal merchandise commemorating the holidays is being sold, and the Christmas Tree Stroll has begun.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
154K+
Followers
17K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy