Bob Iger Is Already Making Big Changes At Disney, But There's One More Chapek Decision That Needs To Be Undone Now
Bob Iger has reversed one big decision of his predecessor, now let's see another.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
A tale of two Bobs: Iger returns to fix the Mickey Mouse flubs that damaged Disney’s iconic brand
Bob Iger is returning to Disney as CEO. His mission is to come up with a strategy for the future and find a successor. The challenging nature of marketing products and services to the masses, managing investor sentiment and reaction, and playing in the political sandbox created turbulence and was eventually catastrophic for former Disney CEO Bob Chapek.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Newest Theme Park Snack Has Fans Asking ‘Why?’
What’s your favorite Disney snack? The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most iconic theme park snacks in the country (and perhaps even around the world), with so many fan-favorites like churros, DOLE Whips, turkey legs, and Mickey pretzels, just to name a few. Disney...
Video Comparison of Moderate and Deluxe 'Disney' Resorts Is Surprising
Planning a vacation to Disney World can be super overwhelming, even if all of your research does pay off by the time you arrive for your vacation. As if figuring out park tickets isn't enough, for those who stay on Disney property, choosing one out of more than 20 hotel options is your next big hurdle. And while considering the different price points and the three hotel categories — Value, Moderate, and Deluxe — it can be a hard choice to make.
How Disney’s Animal Kingdom Is Preparing The Animals For The Retheme Of Dinoland
Something new is coming to Dinoland at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and the animals are getting ready for it too.
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
disneytips.com
Will Disney Parks Ticket Prices Increase in 2023?
A new study suggests that Disney fans could see an increase in prices for General Park Admission per ticket as well as for overall vacation expenses in 2023. Everyone loves a trip to a Disney theme park, but not how much it costs! Especially not now that the Walt Disney Company has hinted they won’t be lowering admission costs any time soon.
disneyfoodblog.com
Should Disney Cut the Play Pavilion in EPCOT: Pros and Cons
Could another EPCOT project be on the chopping block?. The Mary Poppins attraction that was previously announced for the park has been placed “on hold,” and the Spaceship Earth reimagining has also been postponed. We’ve also seen plans for the festival space in World Celebration change over time. But other new things announced for EPCOT have opened — like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. So what could (or should) happen with the Play! Pavilion that had been announced for EPCOT? Should it just be cut from EPCOT’s construction plans? We’re breaking down everything you need to know.
See-Through Bathrooms on 'Virgin Voyages' Cruise Have People Shook
You might think twice about using one after this.
WDW News Today
Bob Iger Addresses Lake Nona Relocation at Cast Member Meeting
CEO Bob Iger is hosting a town hall meeting today to discuss the company’s future and addressed the Lake Nona relocation. At this time, Iger is not prepared to change the current plan. As it stands, the relocation of Imagineering to Lake Nona, Florida, has been delayed until 2026....
WDW News Today
D23 Announces Exclusive Shopping Experience at Walt Disney Imagineering Campus
On Sunday, December 11, D23 Gold Members are invited to a morning of holiday shopping at Mickey’s of Glendale, on the Walt Disney Imagineering campus in Glendale, California. Tickets are complimentary and will go “on sale” on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST). Those...
Disney Answers Universal With a Massive Theme Park Investment
With such a high number of theme parks concentrated in cities like Orlando and Anaheim, visitors are left with a wealth of choice -- these parks have to compete for visitors' funds and vacation days by offering rides, shows, and experiences not available elsewhere. Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report-owned...
WDW News Today
New Retro Glitch Disneyland Resort Apparel Collection Arrives
Disneyland Resort has a new retro glitchy apparel collection featuring the resort’s iconic “D” logo, as well as more general Disneyland merchandise. We found the collection in the Emporium at Disneyland park. Disneyland Glitch Tee – $44.99. This shirt features a wavy checkered pattern of the...
disneytips.com
VIDEO: Get a Closer Look at the Ornament Personalization In This Disney Springs Store
The holidays are in full swing at Walt Disney World Resort! From Magic Kingdom to Animal Kingdom, the holiday spirit is alive all over Disney. Things are no different over at the Disney Springs shopping center (formerly known as Downtown Disney). Seasonal treats and snacks have arrived, seasonal merchandise commemorating the holidays is being sold, and the Christmas Tree Stroll has begun.
