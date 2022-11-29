Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. WWE chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon suggested this week that WWE may try to expand its reach into the world of boxing. Speaking at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit (h/t WrestlingInc's Ella Jay), McMahon addressed questions...
Brock Lesnar has one of the most sporadic schedules of any WWE Superstar, and you can never be quite sure when you'll see him next. Every time he's had a sendoff that could be viewed as a retirement, he pops up at another random time to shock the WWE Universe and wreck everything in sight, as he did in October when he attacked Bobby Lashley and cost him the United States Championship.
