Inglewood, CA

Inglewood Post Office to install new sorting machine

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Inglewood Post Office set to install new sorter for holiday season 00:50

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the U.S. Postal Service's Inglewood office will be installing a new piece of equipment to help sort packages faster.

The "small delivery unit sorter" was set be installed Tuesday morning.

The device allows the office to process more than 3,000 packages per hour.

The USPS says it will be a key tool to help loads from increasing online shopping.

And if you want to send packages using the Postal Service, here are some important shipping deadlines to make sure packages arrive by December 25:

  • December 17 for First-Class mail and packages
  • December 19 for Priority Mail service
  • December 23 for Priority Mail Express service

