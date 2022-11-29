Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the $350 million Long Island Investment Fund awarded its next three grants totaling $46.5 million: : $30 million for Farmingdale State College to build a Center for Computer Science and Information Technology, $10 million for Long Island University to build a College of Science Applied Research and Innovation facility, and $6.5 million for Stony Brook University to construct a new Quantum Internet Test Bed. The Governor also announced that Farmingdale State College's new Center for Computer Science and Information Technology will be fully funded by the State and will use $45 million from the State University of New York Construction Fund for the project in addition to the $30 million from the LIIF. With these projects, the Long Island Investment Fund has invested $56.5 million, leveraging another $122 million in public and private dollars, to help drive economic growth on Long Island, and will create hundreds of new jobs on Long Island and support the education and training of thousands. Today's announcement further demonstrates Governor Hochul's commitment to the region's future by building the foundational infrastructure needed to support Long Island's talented workforce and continue its status as a hub of technology and innovation. Governor Hochul's commitment to the region's future by building the foundational infrastructure needed to support Long Island's talented workforce and continue its status as a hub of technology and innovation.

FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO