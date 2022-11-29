Read full article on original website
Women's Basketball Heads to Manhattan College for Annual Battle of the Bronx
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (4-4) will seek to rebound from Wednesday's loss with Saturday's 53rd Battle of the Bronx, hosted this year by Manhattan (2-4) at 2 p.m. on ESPN+ and WFUV. Ramses Challenge. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes! Pledge a set amount...
Women's Basketball Suffers Overtime Defeat to Fairfield
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball suffered an 82-75 overtime defeat to visiting Fairfield on Wednesday night. With the loss, the Rams fall to 4-4 on the year. Fordham led for the majority of the contest but never by more than eight points, as the Stags continued to battle and chip away at their deficit. The Rams, led by Kaitlyn Downey's career-high 25 points and full stat line, traded makes with the Stags throughout the fourth until the visitors finished the contest with a 5-0 run over the final two minutes to force overtime. Fairfield scored eight unanswered points to begin the extra period and held at least a four-point advantage or better the rest of the way to see out the victory.
Sacred Heart Seniors commit to Division I Athletics
Sacred Heart Greenwich announces that seven senior athletes have signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) to play collegiate sports at Division I institutions. This signing marks a binding agreement between the student-athletes and their colleges and universities. The following students have made commitments:. Ines Araujo: Lafayette Field hockey. Corbin Callaway:...
Speak Up, But Not at Fordham
As per the university’s instruction, students who are working under the Office of Residential Life (ResLife) as Residential Assistants (RAs) are not allowed to speak to media or student-run press regarding matters related to ResLife. The Fordham Ram is concerned about a recent development in the policy handed down...
Iona Prep football players making money off the field after signing NIL deals
Iona Prep football standout quarterback Ajani Sheppard and linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard recently signed NIL deals.
Governor Hochul Announces $46.5 Million from Long Island Investment Fund to Support Three Transformative Regional Projects
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the $350 million Long Island Investment Fund awarded its next three grants totaling $46.5 million: : $30 million for Farmingdale State College to build a Center for Computer Science and Information Technology, $10 million for Long Island University to build a College of Science Applied Research and Innovation facility, and $6.5 million for Stony Brook University to construct a new Quantum Internet Test Bed. The Governor also announced that Farmingdale State College's new Center for Computer Science and Information Technology will be fully funded by the State and will use $45 million from the State University of New York Construction Fund for the project in addition to the $30 million from the LIIF. With these projects, the Long Island Investment Fund has invested $56.5 million, leveraging another $122 million in public and private dollars, to help drive economic growth on Long Island, and will create hundreds of new jobs on Long Island and support the education and training of thousands. Today's announcement further demonstrates Governor Hochul's commitment to the region's future by building the foundational infrastructure needed to support Long Island's talented workforce and continue its status as a hub of technology and innovation. Governor Hochul's commitment to the region's future by building the foundational infrastructure needed to support Long Island's talented workforce and continue its status as a hub of technology and innovation.
Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach
MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx
When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
Hewlett psychologist lives a busy life
Dr. Lindsay Kallen Weisner is a Hewlett resident with a love and passion for psychology and learning about the dark history and crime that has happened on Long Island. Weisner co-hosts the “Crimes of Long Island” podcast with fellow Hewlett resident Mark Jeacoma, where they delve into the Island’s most shocking and intriguing criminal cases and unsolved cases.
Wegmans lines up its next new store locations
Further expanding its regional footprint, Wegmans Food Markets aims to open two new stores in 2023 and has another five locations in its brick-and-mortar pipeline. Plans call for an 85,000-square-foot supermarket to open in Reston, Virginia, on Feb. 1, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic grocer said Wednesday. The location will house a Market Café serving up fresh sushi, poke bowls, pizza, chef-made salads, sandwiches and packaged subs, among other items. The mixed-use site, accessible via the Reston Town Center Metro station, will have residential units above and parking below the store.
PD: Pregnant Hudson Valley Woman Stabbed In Stomach By New York Teen
A Hudson Valley teen is accused of stabbing a local woman multiple times in her pregnant stomach. On Wednesday, November 30, police from the Lower Hudson Valley confirmed they arrested a suspect following a stabbing incident involving a pregnant woman. Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. On Tuesday,...
Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash
A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
Police ID teen driver in fatal Lynbrook crash as former Roosevelt HS football player
According to police, Nasir Reid, was behind the wheel of a BMW on Ocean Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday.
2 sets of NYC triplets born days apart celebrate 1st birthday
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two moms who delivered triplets just days apart at the same New York City hospital came together to celebrate the first birthday of their “miracle triplets.” Luz Cruz and Yazmin Hoyos met during their high-risk pregnancies a little over a year ago. Both were in the same maternity ward at Jamaica […]
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
Bergen Restaurant Owner, 'Green Book' Actor ID'd As Victim Whose Body Was Found Dumped In Bronx
Bergen County actor and restaurant owner Frank Vallelonga Jr. was identified as the alleged overdose victim whose body was found dumped on a Bronx sidewalk earlier this week, authorities said. Vallelonga, 60, a longtime Paramus resident more recently of Franklin Lakes, lived in a long shadow cast by his late...
New city manager named in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE – A more than 20-year employee of the City of New Rochelle has been named as the new city manager. Kathleen Gill takes over from the retiring Chuck Strom on January 1, 2023. Gill has served in city administration since 1995 first serving as assistant corporation counsel,...
NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam
Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
Jury awards $20.5 million to a New York State Court Officer Sergeant
Mr. Williams was a 49-year-old Supreme Court Officer Sergeant on the fast track to becoming a Lieutenant. He was injured when a poorly secured 400 pound exterior employees entrance door on the side of the Nassau County Court building at 262 Old Country Road in Mineola swung shut on him because the door closer, which was made for an interior door, gave out.
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
