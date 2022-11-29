ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sarasotamagazine.com

DalMoros Serves Up Pasta To Go on St. Armands Circle

Next time you're on St. Armands Circle, trade your ice cream cone for a box of freshly made pasta—designed for maximum walkability and carb-loading. At the new pasta to-go concept DalMoros, you can watch fresh pasta being made in the window while waiting for your food to be prepared.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Takeout pasta concept opens third franchise in Sarasota

A new takeout concept has entered the Sarasota market. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opened its third franchise in St. Armands Circle on Nov. 23. The fast-casual concept originated in Venic, Italy, in 2012 by founder Gabriele Dal Moro. The 1,000-square-foot restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating and a mural by...
SARASOTA, FL
963kklz.com

Own A $10 Million Dollar Beach House For $10K

I know, it sounds too good to be true, but apparently, you could own this $10 million dollar beach house in Sarasota, Florida, for as little as a $10,000 dollar bid at auction this weekend!. According to a press release from Jaclyn Fenton at Liquified Creative, Decaro Auctions International will...
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $14 Million Private Palatial Waterfront Estate in Tierra Verde, Florida is One of The Most Outstanding Homes on The Gulf Coast

2131 Oceanview Drive Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 2131 Oceanview Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida is a resort-class estate with 276 feet of beautiful water on the Gulf of Mexico in the Westhore neighborhood, sits on manicured gated and recently fenced grounds with mature palms and landscaping. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2131 Oceanview Drive, please contact Keri Thigpen (Phone: 727-420-4952) & Lauren Krawczyk (Phone: 904-537-6318) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million

The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

St. Pete Beach restaurant granted outdoor dining ‘parklet’

ST. PETE BEACH — After a series of commission meetings and design changes, Chill Restaurant at 357 Corey Ave., which bills itself as an American fusion-style eatery and bar, was finally granted permission to have permanent outdoor dining using a so-called parklet. During a hearing at the commission’s Nov....
Mysuncoast.com

Trial for Sarasota man accused of helping plan Capitol attack starts Dec. 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jury selection begins Dec. 5 in the trial of a Sarasota man charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Hackett, along with co-defendants Roberto Minuta, David Moerschel, and Edward Vallejo, are also charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties.
SARASOTA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?

It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay

Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
TAMPA, FL
The Daily South

This Tiny Florida Town Has Some Of The Best Greek Food In The U.S.

Sponges first brought Greeks and their culture to Tarpon Springs, Florida. The deep-sea diving suits they wore allowed them to harvest deeper and further from shore. Greeks quickly took over the industry and in short order after arriving in 1905, also became the majority population in the small town on the Gulf of Mexico just north of St. Petersburg.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy