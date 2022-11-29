Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
sarasotamagazine.com
DalMoros Serves Up Pasta To Go on St. Armands Circle
Next time you're on St. Armands Circle, trade your ice cream cone for a box of freshly made pasta—designed for maximum walkability and carb-loading. At the new pasta to-go concept DalMoros, you can watch fresh pasta being made in the window while waiting for your food to be prepared.
Longboat Observer
Takeout pasta concept opens third franchise in Sarasota
A new takeout concept has entered the Sarasota market. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opened its third franchise in St. Armands Circle on Nov. 23. The fast-casual concept originated in Venic, Italy, in 2012 by founder Gabriele Dal Moro. The 1,000-square-foot restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating and a mural by...
wfla.com
Stunning home in Lido Key set for absolute auction this weekend
DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning a stunning, sun-drenched private residence overlooking the picturesque beaches of Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida. For more information call 1-800-332-3767.
2 Tampa Bay area spots named to ‘Best Beer Shops in US,’ list by Wine Enthusiast
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wine Enthusiast has named its list of “Best Beer Shops in the U.S., According to Pros” and two Tampa Bay area locations made the cut. The publication named 99 Bottles in Sarasota, as well as Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe in St. Petersburg, to its list. Wine Enthusiast spoke with brewers, writers, social […]
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo
Cute Flamingo Plush hanging out with Silver Airlines Plane and Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto bySilver Airways @flysilverairways | Instagram, Tampa International Airport | Facebook.
nomadlawyer.org
Shark tooth Beach : The Best Memories are Those The Waves Can Never Wash Away
Visiting a shark tooth beach is a great way to enjoy the summer months. The weather is hot and sunny, and you’ll be able to take in the scenery and relax by the pool. There are several places to visit in the area, such as Palm Beach Island and Jekyll Island.
963kklz.com
Own A $10 Million Dollar Beach House For $10K
I know, it sounds too good to be true, but apparently, you could own this $10 million dollar beach house in Sarasota, Florida, for as little as a $10,000 dollar bid at auction this weekend!. According to a press release from Jaclyn Fenton at Liquified Creative, Decaro Auctions International will...
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
luxury-houses.net
This $14 Million Private Palatial Waterfront Estate in Tierra Verde, Florida is One of The Most Outstanding Homes on The Gulf Coast
2131 Oceanview Drive Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 2131 Oceanview Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida is a resort-class estate with 276 feet of beautiful water on the Gulf of Mexico in the Westhore neighborhood, sits on manicured gated and recently fenced grounds with mature palms and landscaping. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2131 Oceanview Drive, please contact Keri Thigpen (Phone: 727-420-4952) & Lauren Krawczyk (Phone: 904-537-6318) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
Inside Siesta Key star Sam Logan’s $12.5M Miami mansion featuring waterfront pool & two private terraces
SIESTA Key star Sam Logan lives in a $12.5million Miami mansion featuring a waterfront inground pool and two private terraces. Sam, 31, sold his massive mansion in Siesta Key and moved into a stunning five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Miami Beach, Florida. Juliette Porter’s ex-boyfriend bought the mansion for $12.5million in...
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million
The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
fox13news.com
Massive City Furniture opens along I-4 in Plant City as area sees development boom
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Strawberries aren't the only things setting down roots in Plant City. Big companies are coming to the area, including a new City Furniture showroom along I-4 that will have its grand opening Friday. It is a massive complex along the interstate that covers a dozen football...
Tampa Bay's first Sweetgreen opens soon
The “Starbucks of salad” is known for its build-your-own bowls.
fox13news.com
FOX 13 celebrates Cynthia Smoot: Telling stories across Tampa Bay for 25 years
TAMPA, Fla. - After 25-years, countless stories and an Emmy Award for her excellence in journalism, Cynthia Smoot is retiring from her position as co-anchor of the 5 and 10 p.m. broadcasts at FOX 13 News. Smoot's last day at the anchor desk will be December 2, 2022. Before her...
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach restaurant granted outdoor dining ‘parklet’
ST. PETE BEACH — After a series of commission meetings and design changes, Chill Restaurant at 357 Corey Ave., which bills itself as an American fusion-style eatery and bar, was finally granted permission to have permanent outdoor dining using a so-called parklet. During a hearing at the commission’s Nov....
Mysuncoast.com
Trial for Sarasota man accused of helping plan Capitol attack starts Dec. 5
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jury selection begins Dec. 5 in the trial of a Sarasota man charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Hackett, along with co-defendants Roberto Minuta, David Moerschel, and Edward Vallejo, are also charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties.
earnthenecklace.com
Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?
It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
wfla.com
All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay
Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
The Daily South
This Tiny Florida Town Has Some Of The Best Greek Food In The U.S.
Sponges first brought Greeks and their culture to Tarpon Springs, Florida. The deep-sea diving suits they wore allowed them to harvest deeper and further from shore. Greeks quickly took over the industry and in short order after arriving in 1905, also became the majority population in the small town on the Gulf of Mexico just north of St. Petersburg.
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
