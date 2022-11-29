Read full article on original website
Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West claimed that Kim Kardashian was sleeping with Chris Paul.
Megan Fox's Inevitable UN/DN Nail Polish Collab Is Here
The actor teamed up with MGK's brand to launch a crystal- and gemstone-themed collection. It was only a matter of time! If your fiancé had his own nail polish line, wouldn't you want to create your own collection for it? Megan Fox just collaborated with her beloved, Machine Gun Kelly, on a handful of polishes for his UN/DN LAQR brand — and each one has a special significance for the actor.
Brandy Looks Like a Pink-Haired Afrofuturistic Deity in Recent Instagram
Brandy got fans very excited about potential new music with her recent Instagram post on December 1. The image in question features Brandy looking like an android in pastel pink straight hair, bangs, and a gilded bodysuit. At first glance, we too thought this photo was an album cover. But...
Martha Stewart is Heating Up the Holidays with a Soft Glam Thirst Trap Selfie
Martha Stewart is turning the heat way, way up this holiday season with a fresh new thirst trap and a soft glam makeup look I'm planning to copy ASAP. Stewart, who jetted off to Miami for Art Basel, took one of her signature selfies to show off a look perfect for attending glam art parties and events. "In the Miami Beach/Art Basel vibe," wrote the homemaking icon, tagging her glam team in the caption. "Bare shoulders, great hair by Simona, and makeup by the incomparable @daisybeautytoye."
Demi Lovato's Shaggy Pixie Lets Her Tattoos Take Center Stage
We're getting hair and tattoo inspo in one stunning look. Demi Lovato's hair has undergone quite a transformation through the years. The Disney Channel alum has colored her hair with a ton of glorious shades, and has experimented with just as many haircuts. Now, just in time for 2023, she's trimmed her jet-black, grown-out pixie cut into a gorgeous choppy shag.
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Emotionally Confesses She Doesn't Want To 'Say Goodbye' To Her Kids After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19
Robyn Brown fears for her life after checking into the hospital with breathing problems due to COVID-19 in a sneak peek for the Sunday, December 4, episode of TLC's Sister Wives.Despite following Kody's strict pandemic protocols — which caused a major divide between himself and some of his other wives and children throughout Season 16 — Robyn, the Brown family patriarch and several of their children all contracted the virus."Robyn's not improving. She's not improving. Finally our doctor says, 'Take her to the hospital,'" Kody, 53, emotionally confesses in the clip. "People go to the hospital to die."AWKWARD? ESTRANGED 'SISTER...
Jennifer Lopez Has Dulce De Leche Nails and Now I Want Starbucks
Wanna go on a coffee run, Jennifer Lopez? If your manicures are any indication, you're craving Starbucks — and now I am, too!. Just a few weeks after rocking a mocha manicure, Lopez and her manicurist Tom Bachik have moved on through the coffee family, finding inspiration in the caramel color of dulce de leche, which is a personal favorite of mine in coffee drinks for its rich, sweet flavor. Lopez's nails are a spot on replica of the color of the sweet treat: a warm ginger orange-brown that looks gorgeous on the pop star and actor, especially when shaped into precise, perfectly elegant ovals befitting Mrs. Affleck. Looking at that manicure makes me want to pull up the Starbucks app and order a Dulce de Leche Frappuccino to kick off the weekend.
The Story Behind Margot Robbie’s Tousled Hair in Babylon
Hollywood, land of dreams — and lots of drama. Babylon, a film directed by Damien Chazelle, premiering on December 23, follows the rise and fall of actors in the 1920s. It's a complicated story, a bit raw at times, but of course, glamorous too. We got a window into the months of planning and unexpected inspiration behind these 188 minutes of brilliant, beautiful chaos.
The December Allure Beauty Box Is Holiday Beauty Perfection
You can’t beat the holiday season: the parties, the get-togethers with loved ones, the cozy nights in, preferably with hot chocolate and a fire. And to make the season even brighter, we’ve got a full beauty refresh to pamper and nourish from your roots to your nails. There’s a volumizing dry shampoo from Klorane to give your hair some oomph while getting more days out of any style, festive nail polish or press-ons, and one very excellent way to glow: a best-in-its-class vitamin C serum from Mario Badescu. Add By Rosie Jane’s sweetly warm Rosie perfume for a scent that’s as comforting as that mug of cocoa, but sexy enough to wear to any party. — Elizabeth Siegel.
