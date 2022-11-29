Wanna go on a coffee run, Jennifer Lopez? If your manicures are any indication, you're craving Starbucks — and now I am, too!. Just a few weeks after rocking a mocha manicure, Lopez and her manicurist Tom Bachik have moved on through the coffee family, finding inspiration in the caramel color of dulce de leche, which is a personal favorite of mine in coffee drinks for its rich, sweet flavor. Lopez's nails are a spot on replica of the color of the sweet treat: a warm ginger orange-brown that looks gorgeous on the pop star and actor, especially when shaped into precise, perfectly elegant ovals befitting Mrs. Affleck. Looking at that manicure makes me want to pull up the Starbucks app and order a Dulce de Leche Frappuccino to kick off the weekend.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO