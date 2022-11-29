Read full article on original website
Related
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
The "Siberian unicorn" existed on Earth with ancient humans before it became extinct
ElasmotheriumCredit: Heinrich Harder; Public Domain Image. The "Siberian unicorn" with the scientific name Elasmotherium sibiricum is thought to have roamed Earth as late as 39,000 years ago.
scitechdaily.com
New Discovery Reveals That Giant Four-Legged Kangaroo Existed As Early as 20,000 Years Ago
The reign of Papua New Guinea’s megafauna continued long after humans arrived. A new study suggests that a giant kangaroo that formerly traversed the Papua New Guinea Highlands on four legs may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, long after large-bodied megafauna on mainland Australia became extinct.
Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four
A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Archaeologists in Italy have discovered more than 20 bronze statues dating back over 2,000 years, which could help rewrite a part of history, Italy's cultural ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
Study: Giant Neanderthals’ footsteps in Italy suggest that they walked over molten volcanic ashes
Large footprints near an extinct volcanic site in Roccamonfina, Italy, could have once belonged to the Neanderthals. Also known as the ‘Devil’s Trails’, these giant footsteps could have belonged to the ancient Neanderthals and not to some ‘devil’ as the legends say.
Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Unusual Discovery in Old Aztec Capital
In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico had to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part...
Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Cannibalism was a means of survival for ancient Neanderthals
Display of Neanderthal man in a museumCredit: Jakub Halun; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Neanderthals who are the closest extinct relatives of modern humans lived from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
AOL Corp
King Tut’s tomb discovered 100 years ago. Take a look at unique treasures found inside
Searching in the desert of Egypt’s Valley of Kings, British archaeologist Howard Carter and his team noticed a set of steps hidden underneath debris. Walking down the steps on Nov. 4, 1922, the archaeologists did not know what discovery lay before them, but 100 years later, the world knows: the Tomb of King Tutankhamen, the ancient Egyptian boy king.
100 years after unearthing King Tut's tomb, archaeologists make new discoveries
A century after the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb, archaeologists are still unearthing more artifacts — and controversies. The unearthing of King Tut's tomb on Nov. 4, 1922 is considered one of the greatest finds in modern history. But archaeologists remained convinced that more remained undiscovered. Now, Zahi Hawass,...
Was Loch Ness Monster Real? The Discovery of a Fossil Sheds Light on this Ancient Mystery
We’ve heard many stories about the 'sightings' throughout the years. We have seen many documentaries about a mythical creature known as the Loch Ness Monster. Spurred on by alleged sightings of the ancient beast, along with occasional photographic evidence of such sightings, investigators both professional and amateurs constantly visit the Scottish loch, hoping to catch sight of the elusive Nessie.
Ravenous meat-eating dinosaur's guts preserved in exceptionally rare fossil
Paleontologists in China have examined the remarkable gut remnants of a birdlike dinosaur that lived more than 100 million years ago.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Smithonian
Researchers Find Living Clam Thought to Have Gone Extinct Thousands of Years Ago
Marine ecologist Jeff Goddard was searching for sea slugs in the tide pools of a California beach near Santa Barbara when something strange caught his eye: two tiny translucent white clams. Goddard was surprised—he had studied California’s intertidal habitats for decades, but had never seen anything like these delicate little mollusks, per a statement.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient New York Ocean Dating Back 390 Million Years Ago Discovered Hidden in Rocks [Study]
Ancient water trapped inside rocks in the ocean once covered New York 390 million years ago, according to a new study spearheaded by scientists from the United States. The ancient New York ocean revealed that a small amount of ancient seawater was hidden inside an iron pyrite framboid. The scientific...
Archaeologists just discovered the earliest written sentence in human history
The oldest known written sentence has been found by archaeologists, according to a press release published Nov .08 regarding a new study published in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology. The remarkable finding features an entire Canaanite phrase from around 1700 BCE (before the current era), and could be the earliest written sentence in the history of humanity.
Phys.org
Earliest human fossils in the UK reveal how ancient Europeans were connected
Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. In the 1990s, part of a lower leg bone and two fossil...
Comments / 0