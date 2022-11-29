ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 32

Margaret Bostic
3d ago

Prayers these precious animals will heal and find loving and caring families who will care for them! Hopefully the rotten excuse for a human being will be prosecuted & put in jail for a long time!

Reply
20
Patricia Hazen
3d ago

I just can't even look at the picture or even read the accompanying article. Any of these horror stories relating to animal abuse literally makes me nauseous. I can't even watch some of the TV spots for the ASPCA and other animal rescue organizations. I also hate wildlife abuse!I feel angry these types of things happen and guilty that I can't literally (in reality)stop the abuse immediately and gather all the animals to comfort them and give them a good life. Sounds a bit over the top I know but, that's my feelings.

Reply(1)
16
Vada Neil
3d ago

I am glad the authorities take animal abuse seriously and that there are rescues who can take them in. I hope these animals find loving homes and that the perpetrator spends a lengthy time in prison with bubba for a cellmate!

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Venango County Prison Inmate Charged for Purposely Flooding Cell By Repeatedly Flushing Toilet

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is facing charges for reportedly flooding his cell by continuously flushing the toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old William Edward Dolan, of Reno, on Tuesday, November 29, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Utica Borough

VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Utica Borough. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 1, troopers responded to a residence on First Street in Utica Borough, Venango County, in relation to a verbal argument between two known individuals around 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, November 17.
UTICA, PA
YourErie

Coroner rules suicide after body found in Union City

We have an update on a story we first reported Wednesday concerning a body that was found off of Middleton Road near the Union City dam. According to the Erie County Coroner, the death has been ruled a suicide. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a […]
UNION CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Humane Society Rescues 5 Pit Bulls Tied up Outside in the Winter Weather

Winter weather is setting in, and it can pose potential risks to animal companions, according to the Erie Humane Society. Pennsylvania animal cruelty laws state that dogs cannot be tethered outdoors longer than 30 minutes in temperatures below 32 degrees. On Thursday, the Erie Humane Society Animal Cruelty Officers, with...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Tionesta Man Charged As Result of Traffic Stop

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Mercury Montego on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. Police say the operator—a 48-year-old Tionesta man—was found to...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Two Charged in Mt. Jewett Altercation

Two people were charged after an altercation in Hamlin Township. State Troopers responded to a location on Lower Lindholm Road, where they found a 41-year-old man from Mt. Jewett and a 62-year-old woman from Chaffee, NY. After an investigation, both people were cited for harassment. Their names are being withheld...
MOUNT JEWETT, PA
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Poacher Busted With Nearly 40 Bucks in His Possession

A man from Kunkletown, Pennsylvania was arrested on the evening of Nov. 15 on multiple charges of poaching. Pennsylvania State Police at Lehighton took David J. Frantz Sr., 59, into custody after responding to a complaint from a resident of Polk Township. The resident described an unknown F-150 parked on private property with the door ajar and a rifle visible on the front seat.
KUNKLETOWN, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Faces Aggravated Assault, Child Endangerment Charges After Man Attacked in Her Home

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing aggravated assault and child endangerment charges stemming from a man being attacked at her residence in October. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Amber Domres in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 16.
OIL CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy