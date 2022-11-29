Read full article on original website
sonomamag.com
This Secret Bar in the Redwoods Is Only Accessible by Vintage Train
There’s nothing like taking a drive up the Pacific coast to calm the mind and awaken the senses — especially when there’s a one-of-a-kind experience waiting at the end of the journey. That’s just what you’ll find at Glen Blair Bar, an outdoor watering hole set deep in the majestic Mendocino County redwoods.
The Mendocino Voice
Fort Bragg Toy Run bikers will ride in rain or shine
FORT BRAGG, CA 12/1/22 — No matter the weather, the bikers will roar through Fort Bragg on Saturday on a mission for kids. Rain was in the forecast as of Wednesday. The annual Christmas Toy Run, a tradition for more than 20 years, is once again headquartered at the Fort Bragg Lions Club Hall this Saturday from 12-4pm. The motorcycle run starts at Rollin’ Dough Baking Company’s coffee and goodies location at 18180 Ocean Drive, next to the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. A police escort will take the bikers through town to the Lions Club Hall at 430 Redwood Ave. where, besides accepting donated toys, there will be fun, raffles and prizes, all to benefit the children of the Mendocino Coast Children’s Fund. Toys and gift cards are needed for kids aged 0-16.
kenwoodpress.com
Come Home for the Holidays at Bennett Valley Grange
The Bennett Valley Grange is holding its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. At this free community event there will be live music by Sonoma Soul, featuring Jamie Jamison on vocals, local-made crafts for sale, a wreathmaking demonstration area, a kids activity table, complimentary hot cocoa and treats, and door prizes.
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Residents Should Expect Hard Road Closures Saturday Night for the Annual Lighted Truck Parade
The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department:. The Fort Bragg Police Department would like to announce the annual Lighted Truck Parade. will be occurring on Saturday, December 3, 2022 starting at 6:30 PM. During this event,. Main Street and Franklin Street will be closed...
kymkemp.com
Fort Bragg Man Arrested in Willits and Charged with Forgery
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-29-2022 at 10:15 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the 100...
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Gazette Pet of the Month: Meet Harley the Horse
YMCA is the proud sponsor of our Pet of the Month. Likes: Kisses, hugs, apples, carrots, green grass, doing tricks, and painting canvases. Harley is an ex- reigning and show show. His registered name is Hummernic, coming from his famous cow horse and reining parents. He came to me when he was 6 years old, and I gave him the barn name of Harley, because he took me on a few wild rides!
northbaybiz.com
Graton Resort & Casino, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Donate to Redwood Empire Food Bank
On November 21, Executives from Graton Resort & Casino helped deliver more than 400 turkeys and hams to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa. The donation was made in time for Thanksgiving and marks an annual tradition of the two organizations partnering to help feed Sonoma County residents who may not otherwise have food on their table.
The Mendocino Voice
Fort Bragg City Council unanimously approves plan for 3 reservoirs on 582-acre parcel
FORT BRAGG, CA, 11/30/22 — Fort Bragg City Council unanimously approved a plan Monday night to purchase a 582-acre parcel of land from Mendocino Coast Recreation and Park District for $2,420,579, to build three reservoirs on around 30 acres. The city hopes to establish a community forest on the remaining 550 acres of land, preserving the habitat there through a deed restriction or conservation easement.
lakecountybloom.com
Mendocino College Announces Open Auditions for Once
Mendocino College will hold open auditions for all performers wishing to be a part of the college’s Spring 2023 production of the musical Once. Auditions will be in the college Center Theatre on Saturday, December 10th starting at 10 AM. The college will collaborate with the Ukiah Players Theatre in casting for Alice in Wonderland. On December 10, actors will have the opportunity to audition for both plays and to be seen by college Once director Reid Edelman and UPT’s Alice director Chris Douthit. Everybody is welcome, and no prior experience is required. Once will be performed March 23-April 2, 2023, at Mendocino College’s Center Theatre. Alice will run April 6-30 at the Ukiah Playhouse.
mendofever.com
Fish and Wildlife Will Host a Panel Discussion Featuring Mendocino Cannabis Cultivators at Emerald Cup
The following is a press release issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is pleased to announce its participation at the Emerald Cup Harvest Ball in Sonoma County on Dec.10 and 11. CDFW’s Cannabis Restoration Grant Program (CRGP) is moderating...
ksro.com
Freeze Warning Tonight for Sonoma County; Santa Rosa Warming Center to Stay Open
Santa Rosa will be under a freeze warning between eleven o’clock tonight and nine o’clock tomorrow morning. Temperatures in the inland North Bay are expected to be between 25 and 32-degrees in the overnight and early morning hours. Gusty winds are also in the forecast, and up to two-inches of rain is expected to fall through Sunday. Because of the freezing weather in the forecast, Santa Rosa is keeping a warming center open through Saturday morning. The Caritas Center in downtown was initially supposed to close this morning after opening as a warming center on Tuesday night.
sonomamag.com
Festive New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County
Wine Country hotels are offering a plethora of activities to get visitors, holiday guests and locals into the festive spirit this holiday season. From snoozing in a tropical Santa suite to sipping holiday tea, merry making possibilities abound in Sonoma County. Here’s what you need to know about the local...
sonomamag.com
Explore Hidden Gem Restaurants in This Eclectic Sonoma Town
For decades, Guerneville was a sleepy hideaway best known for its Russian River resorts and gay-friendly community. Flash forward to today, and the proudly self-proclaimed “gayberhood” is now a fashionable dining destination and a burgeoning resort retreat for straight folks, too. Guerneville has retained its laidback charm, so...
ksro.com
Property Bought in Santa Rosa for Teacher’s Housing
A step towards teacher housing has been taken. The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. The Office of Education plans to ask the City of Santa Rosa to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees. The project will be next to the alternative education campus Amarosa Academy. The project was started by County Superintendent Dr. Steve Herrington and will continue to be a priority for incoming Superintendent, Amie Carter.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Tesla plans to open Sonoma County service center, store
Work has started to transform a former furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa’s furniture retail district into a Tesla service center and store. The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker signed a 10-year lease for a 32,000-square-foot space at 3286 Airway Drive on May 20, according to the building owner and deal broker.
lakecountybloom.com
What’s Up This Week – 12.2.22
Can you believe it’s already December? December always brings a bundle of mixed thoughts and emotions as another year comes to a close. And yet, there is still so much to look forward to in the upcoming weeks as the holiday season kicks into high gear. It’s also a time to look back and reflect. It’s the same for The Bloom. The Bloom is four years old this year and has given us enough time to learn more about you, our readers. Did you know that most of you, our readers are from San Francisco? From day one, our largest readership has been from The Bay Area. We’ve also learned that you love our science articles, like, a lot, thanks to Kathleen Scavone’s contribution. You also like the calendars, especially the party calendar. In fact, many of our local readers email events to The Bloom directly. We’ve also learned that although you like small business reviews, you really really like first-hand experiences and especially adventures. Yep, we know this because numbers don’t lie. So, we hope to bring even more of what you like in the new year. If you see some changes in The Bloom in the upcoming months, please know that these changes reflect what most interests you! In the meantime, we still plan on promoting as many small businesses as possible during the holiday season. This week, we’ll be featuring Middletown and its many small businesses, as well as your one-stop destination for many of our local wines, all in Middletown. And feel free to check out the links to get to know the small business even better. As always, thank you for supporting small businesses! I don’t know about you, but we’ve already got a busy weekend planned, and I don’t see things slowing down until sometime in the new year. Happy Holidays and have a great weekend Lake County!
ksro.com
Pedestrian Killed Outside of Rohnert Park Monday Morning Identified
The man who was killed outside of Rohnert Park after being hit twice by vehicles is being identified. CHP say the victim is 39-year-old Jay Holloway from Santa Rosa. The say Holloway was walking along Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, early Monday morning when he walked into the roadway and was struck by an approaching Ford Ranger. The Ford driver pulled over and called 911. It is then believed another vehicle drove by and hit Holloway and kept going, possibly unaware they had hit someone. Holloway was declared dead at the scene. CHP is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
ksro.com
Tesla Store Coming to Old Furniture Showroom in Santa Rosa
An old furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa is being turned into a Tesla store. Tesla signed a ten-year lease for the building back in May. It will also operate as a service center for the electric vehicles. More than 18-hundred new battery-powered electric vehicles were registered in Sonoma County in the first nine months of this year. Fifty-seven-percent of them were Tesla models.
newsofthenorthbay.com
UPDATE: RAINFALL TOTALS, STORM TWO ON THE WAY
The first of two potent storm systems dropped from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain across the North Bay early Thursday. By midday Thursday, the fast moving storm was already spreading rain into Central California. If you like this content, join thousands of others in the North Bay by...
kymkemp.com
Snowy Mountain Passes in the Emerald Counties and Beyond
Snow is impacting travel in many mountain passes today after wintery weather dropped by yesterday just in time to get folks ready for December. The National Weather Service in Eureka warned in a tweet this morning, “Light snow is possible throughout the interior mountains today. Accumulating small hail is also possible along the coast this morning. No matter where you are, drive safe on your morning commute!“
