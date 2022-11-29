Can you believe it’s already December? December always brings a bundle of mixed thoughts and emotions as another year comes to a close. And yet, there is still so much to look forward to in the upcoming weeks as the holiday season kicks into high gear. It’s also a time to look back and reflect. It’s the same for The Bloom. The Bloom is four years old this year and has given us enough time to learn more about you, our readers. Did you know that most of you, our readers are from San Francisco? From day one, our largest readership has been from The Bay Area. We’ve also learned that you love our science articles, like, a lot, thanks to Kathleen Scavone’s contribution. You also like the calendars, especially the party calendar. In fact, many of our local readers email events to The Bloom directly. We’ve also learned that although you like small business reviews, you really really like first-hand experiences and especially adventures. Yep, we know this because numbers don’t lie. So, we hope to bring even more of what you like in the new year. If you see some changes in The Bloom in the upcoming months, please know that these changes reflect what most interests you! In the meantime, we still plan on promoting as many small businesses as possible during the holiday season. This week, we’ll be featuring Middletown and its many small businesses, as well as your one-stop destination for many of our local wines, all in Middletown. And feel free to check out the links to get to know the small business even better. As always, thank you for supporting small businesses! I don’t know about you, but we’ve already got a busy weekend planned, and I don’t see things slowing down until sometime in the new year. Happy Holidays and have a great weekend Lake County!

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO