ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC tries to remain aggressive instead of worrying about playoff math and scenarios

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JAW2m_0jRAzOfq00

USC had a chance at the College Football Playoff in previous weeks but still needed help.

This past weekend, the Trojans got the help they needed. They are now in an unambiguous “win and in” position relative to the playoff. They were an outsider. Tennessee and LSU were insiders, teams which fully controlled their own fates.

Now USC is the team which controls its own fate.

It is a great place to be, but it can be a scary one, too.

USC could worry that it will lose. It could worry that it will miss this golden opportunity. Utah can play the underdog role to the hilt and put a target on USC’s back, even though the Utes beat the Trojans earlier this season.

It’s really important for USC to find a way to play freely and confidently, and block out the worries and distractions that go with playoff pressure, when it faces Utah this Friday in Las Vegas. We joined Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football on our weekly YouTube show to discuss this and a whole lot more:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts Playoff contender on upset alert

USC can secure its spot in the College Football Playoff tonight when the Trojans play the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. But ESPN’s college football analyst Desmond Howard believes the Trojans could be trouble. “You’re looking at a Utah team that knows, not thinks…they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
jammin1057.com

Pac- 12 Championship USC vs. Utah In Las Vegas

As a USC Alumni, I am excited that the Trojans will face Utes in my hometown. The Pac-12 conference extended its agreement to at least 2023 to play its championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game Friday between No. 4 USC and No. 12 Utah will be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lineups.com

NCAAF Utah Vs. USC Predictions, Picks, Odds (12/2/22)

It’s sad to see the regular season come and go, but now we shift our focus towards conference championship week. With games being played on both Friday and Saturday, we get another weekend for our betting pleasure. Friday’s main event? The rematch between the Utah Utes and USC Trojans.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students are headed to Las Vegas to support USC football

The Trojans made it to the Pac-12 Championship where they will face Utah in their fourth championship game on Friday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With USC advancing to number four in the College Football Playoff rankings, many USC students are making the trek to Las Vegas to support their team and enjoy the last weekend before finals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Fans, bands and spirit members support their teams during CIF football finals

Orange fans support the Panthers during Friday night’s CIF Division 6 championship game with San Jacinto. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Fans showed up in big numbers for the CIF championship football games last weekend including: Orange vs. San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium; Cypress vs. Downey at Western; Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl and Northwood vs. Lakewood at Lakewood.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Trojan

USC’S second-in-command announces resignation

Effective Jan. 1, Charles F. Zukoski will resign as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, according to a community message emailed Nov. 22 from President Carol L. Folt. “I want to thank Provost Zukoski for his dedication and service to USC, our faculty, staff, students, and communities,” Folt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

How Bass vs. Caruso for L.A. Mayor Became the Most Expensive Race in Los Angeles History

This article is published in conjunction with Crosstown. How much did businessman Rick Caruso pay for each vote he received in his failed bid to become mayor of Los Angeles?. It's a lavish, record-breaking sum for Los Angeles, driven by Caruso's decision to self-finance almost all of his campaign. He spent $67.6 million during the general election period and stands to receive around 421,383 votes, when all the ballots are tallied.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lmu.edu

L.A. City Council Recording Fallout Continues

“Right now we have no idea who requested the investigation, number one. We have no idea whose social media is being subpoenaed, number two,” LMU Professor Fernando Guerra told CBS-2. “But at the end of the day, if we do find out who recorded it and why and what their motive was, it will further structure and impact L.A. politics.”
Santa Monica Mirror

Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland

Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon

Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy