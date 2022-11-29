ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sensory toys for the holidays for children/teens with Autism Spectrum Disorder

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Buying a toy or gift for someone on the autism spectrum can feel challenging.

David Brown, co-founder and president of Family Initiative, and Anjali Van Drie, co-founder and vice president of Family Initiative, joined More in the Morning to talk about purchasing sensory toys for children/teens with Autism Spectrum Disorder as the holidays are approaching.

For more information, please watch the video above.

